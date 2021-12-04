Supercars unveils 13-round 2022 calendar

As revealed by Autosport last month the calendar will grow next year from 12 to 13 rounds.

As it stands 12 of those rounds are locked in while one, on the last weekend of July, is listed as TBC.

That's expected to eventually be filled by The Bend Motorsport Park.

The season will be book-ended by events in New South Wales, with the already-confirmed Newcastle 500 to open proceedings on 4-6 March.

Sydney Motorsport Park will then host the finale under lights on 18-20 November, with the format currently listed without clarity as a 'Super600' event.

After Newcastle the series will travel to Tasmania (26-27 March) before the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on 7-10 April.

Wanneroo Raceway in Perth will then host a night event on the 30 April-1 May weekend before the Winton event on 21-22 May.

The Northern Swing will include the already-confirmed Darwin Triple Crown on 17-19 June followed by the Townsville 500 on 8-10 July, likely to be only the second refuelling round of the year.

There is no long winter break, with the action continuing with the TBC/The Bend event on 30-31 July followed by Sandown on 19-21 August and a trip across the Tasman to Pukekohe on 10-11 September.

The Bathurst 1000 – once again the only two-driver endurance race on the schedule – moves back to its traditional early 6-9 October slot with the Gold Coast 500 three weeks later.

The season then concludes with the Sydney SuperNight.

Anton de Pasquale, Dick Johnson Racing Ford leads at the start Photo by: Edge Photographics

Super2 will head the undercard for six events – Newcastle, Perth, Townsville, Sandown, Bathurst and Sydney.

“The 2022 season will follow an unprecedented two years for Supercars in which the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in two revised calendars – a huge achievement given the nature of the sport,” said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“It has been fantastic to welcome fans back to events this year, and we will continue to ensure this is done safely and in line with national guidelines as we welcome more fans back in 2022.

“We are very pleased with the interest in Supercars growing continuously through large audiences watching our world-class broadcast and a significant growth of our presence online across the globe."

2022 Supercars calendar

Round Event Circuit Date 1 Newcastle 500* Newcastle (NSW) 4-6 March 2 Tasmania SuperSprint Symmons Plains (TAS) 26-27 March 3 Australian Grand Prix Albert Park (VIC) 7-10 April 4 Perth SuperNight* Wanneroo Raceway (WA) 30 April-1 May 5 Winton SuperSprint Winton Raceway (VIC) 21-22 May 6 Darwin Triple Crown Hidden Valley (NT) 17-19 June 7 Townsville 500* Reid Park (QLD) 8-10 July 8 TBC TBC 30-31 July 9 Sandown SuperSprint* Sandown Raceway (VIC) 19-21 August 10 Auckland SuperSprint Pukekohe (NZ) 10-11 September 11 Bathurst 1000* Mount Panorama (NSW) 6-9 October 12 Gold Coast 500 Surfers Paradise (QLD) 28-30 October 13 Sydney Super600* Sydney Motorsport Park (NSW) 18-20 November * Super2