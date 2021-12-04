Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mostert: Bathurst record lap for pole felt "effortless"
Supercars News

Supercars unveils 13-round 2022 calendar

By:

Supercars has unveiled a 13-round calendar for the 2022 season that starts in Newcastle and ends in Sydney.

Supercars unveils 13-round 2022 calendar

As revealed by Autosport last month the calendar will grow next year from 12 to 13 rounds.

As it stands 12 of those rounds are locked in while one, on the last weekend of July, is listed as TBC.

That's expected to eventually be filled by The Bend Motorsport Park.

The season will be book-ended by events in New South Wales, with the already-confirmed Newcastle 500 to open proceedings on 4-6 March.

Sydney Motorsport Park will then host the finale under lights on 18-20 November, with the format currently listed without clarity as a 'Super600' event. 

After Newcastle the series will travel to Tasmania (26-27 March) before the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park on 7-10 April.

Wanneroo Raceway in Perth will then host a night event on the 30 April-1 May weekend before the Winton event on 21-22 May.

The Northern Swing will include the already-confirmed Darwin Triple Crown on 17-19 June followed by the Townsville 500 on 8-10 July, likely to be only the second refuelling round of the year.

There is no long winter break, with the action continuing with the TBC/The Bend event on 30-31 July followed by Sandown on 19-21 August and a trip across the Tasman to Pukekohe on 10-11 September.

The Bathurst 1000 – once again the only two-driver endurance race on the schedule – moves back to its traditional early 6-9 October slot with the Gold Coast 500 three weeks later.

The season then concludes with the Sydney SuperNight.

Anton de Pasquale, Dick Johnson Racing Ford leads at the start

Anton de Pasquale, Dick Johnson Racing Ford leads at the start

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Super2 will head the undercard for six events – Newcastle, Perth, Townsville, Sandown, Bathurst and Sydney.

“The 2022 season will follow an unprecedented two years for Supercars in which the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in two revised calendars – a huge achievement given the nature of the sport,” said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“It has been fantastic to welcome fans back to events this year, and we will continue to ensure this is done safely and in line with national guidelines as we welcome more fans back in 2022.

“We are very pleased with the interest in Supercars growing continuously through large audiences watching our world-class broadcast and a significant growth of our presence online across the globe."

2022 Supercars calendar 

Round Event Circuit Date
1 Newcastle 500* Newcastle (NSW) 4-6 March
2 Tasmania SuperSprint Symmons Plains (TAS) 26-27 March
3 Australian Grand Prix Albert Park (VIC) 7-10 April
4 Perth SuperNight* Wanneroo Raceway (WA) 30 April-1 May
5 Winton SuperSprint Winton Raceway (VIC) 21-22 May
6 Darwin Triple Crown Hidden Valley (NT) 17-19 June
7 Townsville 500* Reid Park (QLD) 8-10 July
8 TBC TBC 30-31 July
9 Sandown SuperSprint* Sandown Raceway (VIC) 19-21 August
10 Auckland SuperSprint Pukekohe (NZ) 10-11 September
11 Bathurst 1000* Mount Panorama (NSW) 6-9 October
12 Gold Coast 500 Surfers Paradise (QLD) 28-30 October
13 Sydney Super600* Sydney Motorsport Park (NSW) 18-20 November

* Super2

shares
comments

Related video

Mostert: Bathurst record lap for pole felt "effortless"
Previous article

Mostert: Bathurst record lap for pole felt "effortless"

Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Mostert: Bathurst record lap for pole felt "effortless" Bathurst II
Supercars

Mostert: Bathurst record lap for pole felt "effortless"

Supercars Bathurst 1000: Mostert breaks lap record for pole Bathurst II
Supercars

Supercars Bathurst 1000: Mostert breaks lap record for pole

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus
Supercars

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Latest news

Supercars unveils 13-round 2022 calendar
Supercars Supercars

Supercars unveils 13-round 2022 calendar

Mostert: Bathurst record lap for pole felt "effortless"
Supercars Supercars

Mostert: Bathurst record lap for pole felt "effortless"

Supercars Bathurst 1000: Mostert breaks lap record for pole
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Bathurst 1000: Mostert breaks lap record for pole

Supercars paddle shift sparks heated exchange between team chiefs
Supercars Supercars

Supercars paddle shift sparks heated exchange between team chiefs

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.