Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Supercars Bathurst 1000: Mostert breaks lap record for pole
Supercars / Bathurst II News

Mostert: Bathurst record lap for pole felt "effortless"

By:

Chaz Mostert says his record-breaking pole lap for the Bathurst 1000 was "effortless" thanks to his sweet-handling Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden.

Mostert: Bathurst record lap for pole felt "effortless"

Mostert and co-driver Holdsworth have been on the pace since practice for the Bathurst 1000 started on Thursday morning, their #25 Holden a fixture in the top three in every single session, including topping four of the six practice sessions.

The crowning glory was an incredible lap from Mostert in the pole-deciding Top 10 Shootout, his 2m03.373s the fastest ever for a Supercar around Mount Panorama.

Reflecting on the lap with Fox Sports, Mostert agreed that it was the best he's ever done – even though he admitted he clipped the wall at Forrest's Elbow.

"I reckon yeah, for sure," he said when asked if it was his greatest lap.

"I don't know what I did at the Elbow. I probably didn't need to whack the fence, I think I just got excited on the exit.

"I couldn't believe how it got across the top, and then I got the Elbow going, 'I just snagged the fence but I don't think I needed to'.

"It's funny, the car is so smooth to drive. Through the Cutting, I felt like I was in a GT3 car. The car floated across the top. It picked up grip.

"It's so fun, I can't put [the lap] into words. When you've got such a good car underneath you it kind of becomes effortless.

"You still make sure you hit all your markers, but your margins are all opened up and you just flow the speed. That's the trick with our car, the flow speed his weekend is amazing."

Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden

Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden

Photo by: Edge Photographics

Mostert, the newly-crowned TCR Australia champion, added that the single-lap pace was slightly surprising given the team had been more impressed with the car's consistency during practice rather than its outright speed.

"Before qualifying we thought we had a better race car than a qualifying car, so I'm glad the track has been coming to us," he said.

"In the warm-up tomorrow we'll really focus on making sure we nail our race car for tomorrow.

"But it's just good to start on the front row, get some clean air and we'll see what we can do in the race."

The Bathurst 1000 pole is Mostert's second, although the only the first he can properly celebrate given his first in 2019 wasn't formally awarded to him until well after the race weekend.

That year Scott McLaughlin set what was temporarily a Bathurst lap record, a 2m03.378s in the Shootout, only for his motor to fail post-event technical checks.

The Kiwi was stripped of his pole and it was retrospectively awarded to then-Tickford driver Mostert.

For Walkinshaw Andretti United, meanwhile, the pole is the team's first at Mount Panorama since 2009 when it was known as the Holden Racing Team.

That year Garth Tander and Will Davison combined for one of the team's seven Bathurst 1000 crowns.

shares
comments
Supercars Bathurst 1000: Mostert breaks lap record for pole
Previous article

Supercars Bathurst 1000: Mostert breaks lap record for pole
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars Bathurst 1000: Mostert breaks lap record for pole Bathurst II
Supercars

Supercars Bathurst 1000: Mostert breaks lap record for pole

Supercars paddle shift sparks heated exchange between team chiefs
Supercars

Supercars paddle shift sparks heated exchange between team chiefs

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus
Supercars

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Lee Holdsworth More
Lee Holdsworth
WAU confirms Holdsworth Supercars Bathurst 1000 deal
Supercars

WAU confirms Holdsworth Supercars Bathurst 1000 deal

Holdsworth set for Walkinshaw Andretti Supercars switch for Bathurst
Supercars

Holdsworth set for Walkinshaw Andretti Supercars switch for Bathurst

Holdsworth reveals "shock" at losing Tickford Supercars drive
Supercars

Holdsworth reveals "shock" at losing Tickford Supercars drive

Walkinshaw Andretti United More
Walkinshaw Andretti United
Percat completes Walkinshaw Andretti United line-up
Supercars

Percat completes Walkinshaw Andretti United line-up

Walkinshaw Andretti puts Mostert’s Holden up for sale
Supercars

Walkinshaw Andretti puts Mostert’s Holden up for sale

Walkinshaw to repurpose Supercars engine shop
Supercars

Walkinshaw to repurpose Supercars engine shop

Latest news

Mostert: Bathurst record lap for pole felt "effortless"
Supercars Supercars

Mostert: Bathurst record lap for pole felt "effortless"

Supercars Bathurst 1000: Mostert breaks lap record for pole
Supercars Supercars

Supercars Bathurst 1000: Mostert breaks lap record for pole

Supercars paddle shift sparks heated exchange between team chiefs
Supercars Supercars

Supercars paddle shift sparks heated exchange between team chiefs

GM launches Chevrolet Racing in Australia
Supercars Supercars

GM launches Chevrolet Racing in Australia

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.