Supercars News

Supercars set for 2022 calendar expansion

By:

The Supercars calendar could expand to 13 or more events for the 2022 season.

It's expected the yet-to-be-revealed 2022 schedule will at least 13 events, split by a mid-season break and run at roughly two-week intervals.

A move to a minimum 13 rounds would make for a bigger schedule compared to the last two seasons that have been heavily affected by state border closures prompted by the pandemic.

It would also be more than the 12 required by the broadcast agreement with Fox Sports and the Seven Network.

The additional rounds could see the likes of Queensland Raceway or Phillip Island, which both missed out on a spot on the original 2021 calendar, return to the schedule.

Both circuits were set to get a reprieve this year as the schedule evolved due to border closures, but eventually missed out after Supercars opted for a quadruple header at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Newcastle has already been confirmed as the 2022 season opener with an early March slot, while the likes of Symmons Plains, Albert Park, Winton, Perth and the northern swing to Darwin and Townsville have been touted for the first half of the season.

The Albert Park date is set as well with the 2022 Australian Grand Prix to take place between 7-10 April.

A post-Townsville winter break could run for as long as 10 weeks and stretch into September to limit clashes with the major football codes.

The second half of the season will likely see racing at the likes of The Bend, Sydney Motorsport Park, Sandown, Bathurst and New Zealand before a late November/early December season finale on the Gold Coast.

News of the impending sale of Supercars to Racing Australia Consolidated Enterprises (RACE) has prompted questions over the role Australian Racing Group's suite of categories could play on the undercard next season.

Current indications are that there will continue to mostly be a separation of Supercars and ARG properties.

However there is talk that the ARG-owned and -run TCR Australia series could feature on the Newcastle undercard, while S5000 may appear at Bathurst and the Gold Coast.

Between Supercars and the standalone events for the ARG categories, RACE could oversee around 20 events next year.

As part of that the consortium will control four of the five events permitted to take place at Mount Panorama each year – the Supercars-owned Bathurst 12 Hour, the Bathurst 6 Hour and Bathurst International (currently owned by ARG) and the Bathurst 1000.

Intercontinental GT Challenge boss Stephane Ratel recently named 18-20 March as the 2022 Bathurst 12 Hour date, although given that clashes with the 12 Hours of Sebring there is talk that date may yet change.

Supercars

Supercars

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus
Supercars

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

Latest news

Supercars Supercars

Supercars Supercars

Supercars Supercars

Supercars Supercars

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman Plus

The well-travelled racer now Supercars' elder statesman

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing, as Andrew van Leeuwen explains

Supercars
Oct 19, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Plus

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 16, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Plus

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Aug 31, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
