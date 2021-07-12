Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen passes Whincup for clean sweep
Supercars / Townsville News

Supercars stewards explain perceived inconsistency

By:

Supercars stewards have clarified why two different penalties have been handed out for the breach of same minimum tyre pressure rule at the last two events.

Supercars stewards explain perceived inconsistency

The 17 psi minimum has been a factor across the last two race weekends, the hot weather in both Darwin and Townsville helping teams bleed tyres to a lower true pressure.

However there have been two instances of teams being caught out by lower-than-expected rise in temperature on the way to the grid.

In Darwin, Nick Percat was left sitting on the grid with two tyres under 17 psi, his Brad Jones Racing crew getting permission to change them before the formation lap.

He went on to finish the race third, the stewards allowing the result to stand but stripping BJR of its teams' points from the race as punishment.

In Townsville yesterday Matt Stone Racing driver Jake Kostecki had a similar issue, his rear tyres dropping below 17 psi on the grid and on the formation lap.

However he was disqualified from the race, the lack of consistency across the two penalties reportedly drawing the ire of team boss Matt Stone.

Motorsport Australia has this morning released an explanation from the stewards, which outlines that subtle differences in the two cases – likely to be that Percat didn't actually race on the illegal tyres – contributed to the different outcomes.

"The referral from the [deputy race director] stated that the competitor admits the rule had been breached as alleged, but agreement could not be reached with the competitor on the penalty to be applied," read the statement.

"The DRD had proposed the category’s recommended minimum penalty, which is disqualification of the car from the race.

Nick Percat, Brad Jones Racing, Holden Commodore ZB

Nick Percat, Brad Jones Racing, Holden Commodore ZB

Photo by: Mark Horsburgh

"The authorised team representative confirmed the facts and that the issue for determination by the stewards is the penalty to be applied. He submitted a penalty other than disqualification should be imposed.

"He referred to the stewards’ decision in Race 12 of the championship, held at the Darwin event, which he submitted was a breach of the same rule and so the Stewards should apply that penalty in the current circumstances.

"In reply, the DRD acknowledged that the same rule was in issue in the decision the competitor referred to but said that the circumstances in that matter were different and that the stewards should not consider themselves bound by that decision and look at the facts of the current matter before them and consider the issue on its merits and apply the recommended minimum penalty.

"The Stewards, having referred to the Table of Recommended Minimum Penalties document (issued by the Supercars Commission for the 2021 Championship year), note the Recommended Minimum Penalty for a breach of this rule during a race is disqualification.

"The stated and obvious purpose of the Table of Recommended Minimum Penalties document is to promote certainty for the competition through the consistent application of penalties for breaches of the same rule.

"However, blind application of the Recommended Minimum Penalty is inappropriate. The document acknowledges that the determination and imposition of penalties are matters entirely for the stewards, using their discretion.

"While consistency of penalty is an important consideration, the stewards accept that each case must be determined on its own facts, which while on the surface may appear be similar, upon closer analysis will be different and can and often do lead to different outcomes between cases.

"The stewards also note that motorsport is very much a team sport. The adage, 'you win as a team and lose as a team' is often quoted in team sports. There is merit and wisdom in that.

"After considering the facts of the current case and weighing up the above considerations, the stewards decide that the appropriate penalty to apply is the Recommended Minimum Penalty, which is disqualification."

shares
comments

Related video

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen passes Whincup for clean sweep

Previous article

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen passes Whincup for clean sweep
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Brawn confident F1 drivers "will go for it" in F1 sprint races

1 h
2
Formula 1

What could have been: The F1 test chance thwarted by logistics

20 h
3
Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

1 m
4
Formula 1

Why Aston Martin has taken a James Bond stunt driver under its wing

1 d
5
Historics

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours

16 h
Latest news
Supercars stewards explain perceived inconsistency
VASC

Supercars stewards explain perceived inconsistency

2m
Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen passes Whincup for clean sweep
VASC

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen passes Whincup for clean sweep

Jul 11, 2021
Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener
VASC

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener

Jul 10, 2021
Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021
F1

Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021

Jul 6, 2021
Winton Supercars round postponed for a second time
VASC

Winton Supercars round postponed for a second time

Jul 1, 2021
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen passes Whincup for clean sweep Townsville
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen passes Whincup for clean sweep

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener Townsville
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Trending Today

Brawn confident F1 drivers "will go for it" in F1 sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn confident F1 drivers "will go for it" in F1 sprint races

What could have been: The F1 test chance thwarted by logistics
Formula 1 Formula 1

What could have been: The F1 test chance thwarted by logistics

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

Why Aston Martin has taken a James Bond stunt driver under its wing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Aston Martin has taken a James Bond stunt driver under its wing

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours
Historics Historics

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours

Evans 'let Jaguar down' with "railway line" New York FE crash
Formula E Formula E

Evans 'let Jaguar down' with "railway line" New York FE crash

Schumacher: F1 parc ferme inspection habit an "open book" to learn
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: F1 parc ferme inspection habit an "open book" to learn

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time Plus

The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time

Last year, David Reynolds signed a decade-long deal with Erebus, seemingly pledging his long-term Supercars future to the team. One year on, "Decade Dave's" contract has been reduced to tatters, with an undercurrent of discontent having brewed in 2020

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
How Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Plus

How Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a divisive figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his dramatic boots as the category enters a new era

Supercars
Oct 30, 2020
Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title Plus

Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title

OPINION: Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020

Latest news

Supercars stewards explain perceived inconsistency
Supercars Supercars

Supercars stewards explain perceived inconsistency

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen passes Whincup for clean sweep
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen passes Whincup for clean sweep

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener

Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.