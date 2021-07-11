Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener
Supercars / Townsville Race report

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen passes Whincup for clean sweep

By:

Shane van Gisbergen caught and passed Triple Eight Holden team-mate Jamie Whincup for a second day running on the streets of Townsville to secure his 10th Supercars win of 2021.

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen passes Whincup for clean sweep

Whincup converted his pole position into an early lead, and was even given a slight reprieve on the opening lap when Nick Percat snuck past van Gisbergen.

The championship leader swiftly reclaimed second spot, though, before settling into a rhythm around a second behind his team-mate.

As the first round of stops approached van Gisbergen started to hustle Whincup, the gap down to just over half a second when Whincup pitted on lap 28.

Van Gisbergen made his first stop four laps later, taking on more fuel. Between that and Whincup's fresh tyre advantage from the undercut, the Kiwi found himself 10 seconds in arrears.

But on better rubber, van Gisbergen was able to eat through that margin across the second stint, the gap coming down to around two seconds by the time Whincup pitted for a second time on lap 60 of 88.

Van Gisbergen again went longer, taking his second service on lap 65 and rejoining just over six seconds behind Whincup. But helped by Whincup hitting some traffic, van Gisbergen was able to quickly close in and made a play for the lead with 12 laps remaining.

His first attempt was at Turn 11, Whincup slamming the door shut as van Gisbergen took a look up the inside. Van Gisbergen then got the move done at Turn 13, the pair making light contact mid-corner as the lead changed hands.

Once in front there was no stopping van Gisbergen, who duly cruised to the 50th Supercars victory of his career, leaving Whincup deflated having led the majority of both of the weekend's races. 

Van Gisbergen's series lead over Whincup is now 245 points, with everyone else now more than a full round's worth of points behind.

Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering

Shane van Gisbergen, Triple Eight Race Engineering

Photo by: Edge Photographics

For the second day running Anton De Pasquale finished a lonely third, although he did improve on the 30-second deficit from yesterday, finishing 23s off the winner.

It was Percat that looked bound for third place early in the race, only to have his charge dulled by a power steering issue late in the first stint. 

He came in on lap 25 looking for a bigger steering wheel to make the car easier to drive, which caught the Brad Jones Racing crew by surprise. After a delayed stop, he was sent out for another stint battling away on the standard steering wheel, only switching to the 'bus wheel' at his second stop. He eventually finished 21st.

Will Davison (DJR) finished fourth while Will Brown and Cam Waters staged an epic late battle over fifth place. Brown came out on top after passing Waters at the last corner on the penultimate lap. 

Todd Hazelwood enjoyed a solid day with seventh as Tim Slade, Chaz Mostert and Jack Le Brocq completed the top 10. 

Race 2 results:

Cla Driver Car Laps Gap
1 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen Holden Commodore ZB 88  
2 Australia Jamie Whincup Holden Commodore ZB 88 2.925
3 Australia Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 88 23.334
4 Australia Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 88 40.034
5 Australia Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB 88 46.588
6 Australia Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 88 50.408
7 Australia Todd Hazelwood Holden Commodore ZB 88 53.414
8 Australia Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT 88 53.758
9 Australia Chaz Mostert Holden Commodore ZB 88 1'02.154
10 Australia Jack Le Brocq Ford Mustang GT 88 1'08.579
11 Australia James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 88 1'13.632
12 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner Ford Mustang GT 88 1'14.964
13 Australia Bryce Fullwood Holden Commodore ZB 87 1 Lap
14 Australia Macauley Jones Holden Commodore ZB 87 1 Lap
15 Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 87 1 Lap
16 Australia Mark Winterbottom Holden Commodore ZB 87 1 Lap
17 Australia Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 87 1 Lap
18 Australia Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 87 1 Lap
19 Australia Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 87 1 Lap
20 Australia Jake Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 87 1 Lap
21 Australia Nick Percat Holden Commodore ZB 85 3 Laps
22 Australia Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB 84 4 Laps
23 Australia David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 74 14 Laps
  New Zealand Fabian Coulthard Holden Commodore ZB 2 86 Laps
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener

Previous article

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Why it's not unreasonable for Rossi to race on in MotoGP with VR46 in 2022

21 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton predicts first F1 sprint race at Silverstone will be ‘a train’

2 d
3
Formula 1

FIA will treat F1 sprint race same as normal GP

1 d
4
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo doesn't want McLaren struggles to leave him 'resenting' F1

18 h
5
Formula 1

How F1's biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin's ambition

1 d
Latest news
Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen passes Whincup for clean sweep
VASC

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen passes Whincup for clean sweep

1m
Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener
VASC

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener

Jul 10, 2021
Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021
F1

Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021

Jul 6, 2021
Winton Supercars round postponed for a second time
VASC

Winton Supercars round postponed for a second time

Jul 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus
VASC

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Jun 25, 2021
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener Townsville
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener

Rally Australia targeting WRC return in 2023
WRC

Rally Australia targeting WRC return in 2023

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Shane van Gisbergen More
Shane van Gisbergen
How van Gisbergen's Supercars win streak stacks up in the history books
Supercars

How van Gisbergen's Supercars win streak stacks up in the history books

Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen takes seventh straight win Symmons Plains
Supercars

Tasmania Supercars: Van Gisbergen takes seventh straight win

Supercars points leader van Gisbergen off painkillers since Sandown
Supercars

Supercars points leader van Gisbergen off painkillers since Sandown

Triple Eight Race Engineering More
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Ingall to make Bathurst 1000 return with Triple Eight
Supercars

Ingall to make Bathurst 1000 return with Triple Eight

Tasmania Supercars: Whincup and Mostert end van Gisbergen's winning streak Symmons Plains
Supercars

Tasmania Supercars: Whincup and Mostert end van Gisbergen's winning streak

Engine tweak coming for Holden Supercars teams
Supercars

Engine tweak coming for Holden Supercars teams

Trending Today

Why it's not unreasonable for Rossi to race on in MotoGP with VR46 in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Why it's not unreasonable for Rossi to race on in MotoGP with VR46 in 2022

Hamilton predicts first F1 sprint race at Silverstone will be ‘a train’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton predicts first F1 sprint race at Silverstone will be ‘a train’

FIA will treat F1 sprint race same as normal GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA will treat F1 sprint race same as normal GP

Why Ricciardo doesn't want McLaren struggles to leave him 'resenting' F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ricciardo doesn't want McLaren struggles to leave him 'resenting' F1

How F1's biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin's ambition
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1's biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin's ambition

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

KTM “trusted” its MotoGP talent system “a year earlier than we wanted”
MotoGP MotoGP

KTM “trusted” its MotoGP talent system “a year earlier than we wanted”

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Plus

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 25, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Plus

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 23, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Plus

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

OPINION: Roger Penske's operation helped lift Dick Johnson's faltering Ford team back to the top of Australian tin-tops. But, despite The Captain's departure, along with star driver Scott McLaughlin, there's no reason to expect an imminent decline from DJR

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble Plus

Why Whincup's next move is no calculated gamble

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But the team's outgoing boss Roland Dane has full faith that he'll be up to the task

Supercars
Feb 5, 2021
The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020 Plus

The top 10 Supercars drivers of 2020

In a year of few constants, the Australian Supercars championship could be relied upon for its usual blend of rough and tumble racing with a V8 soundtrack. But who were its top performers in 2020?

Supercars
Dec 27, 2020
The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time Plus

The 'lifetime deal' that broke down in double quick time

Last year, David Reynolds signed a decade-long deal with Erebus, seemingly pledging his long-term Supercars future to the team. One year on, "Decade Dave's" contract has been reduced to tatters, with an undercurrent of discontent having brewed in 2020

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
How Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Plus

How Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a divisive figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his dramatic boots as the category enters a new era

Supercars
Oct 30, 2020
Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title Plus

Why McLaughlin is wrong to label 2020 his best title

OPINION: Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020

Latest news

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen passes Whincup for clean sweep
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen passes Whincup for clean sweep

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener

Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Australian F1 and MotoGP races cancelled for 2021

Winton Supercars round postponed for a second time
Supercars Supercars

Winton Supercars round postponed for a second time

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.