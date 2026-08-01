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Race report
Supercars Perth Super 440

Supercars Perth: Payne builds championship lead with near-perfect day

Matt Payne took a win and a second place in the two Saturday races at Wanneroo Raceway in Perth to extend his Supercars championship lead

Phil Branagan
Published:
Matt Payne, Grove Racing

Matt Payne has extended his lead in the Supercars championship with a win and a second place in the two races at Wanneroo Raceway in Perth.

The Kelly Racing Ford driver started from pole position in both 50-lap races and except for a slow start to the opening race, the New Zealander made no mistakes worth mentioning, to take the win.

Even a safety car in race one, which erased a lead of nearly five seconds, did not worry Payne, who quickly re-established his advantage.

In the second race he solved his temporary starting woes but following his pitstop was baulked by a car that was about to enter the pitlane.

In a flash Broc Feeney, who had been closing in on the leader after his own stop, bolted into the lead in the Triple Eight Ford, and hung on to end a seven-race winless streak by 1.58s.

“It’s probably more of a relief, to be honest,” said Feeney, who finished seventh in the opening race, after a difficult qualifying.

“We still have a fair bit of work to do. In the first stint Matt disappeared into the distance but he came back to me in the second stint. I lit into wheelspin [at the start] and I had a bit of an issue in the first stint. My guys are second to none in the pitlane and they put me back into it.”

Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering

Broc Feeney, Triple Eight Race Engineering

Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics

Payne had no qualms about Feeney’s opportunistic overtake.

“I would have done the same thing,” he said. “We just got caught out with lapped traffic at absolutely the wrong time. I don’t think there is anything I would have done.

“I was just understeering too much. I was getting frustrated, to lose it like that was unfortunate.”

Third place in the second race went to Payne’s Grove team-mate, Kai Allen. He was involved in a major battle in the opening race when, under pressure from the Team 18 Chevrolet of Anton De Pasquale, Allen was attacking Kostecki at Turn 1 and the result was Kostecki beached, which triggered the safety car with 11 laps remaining. That left the 2023 champion last and Allen sixth, with the stewards opting for no further action after investigation in the clash post-race.

“I had a bad start and Broc had a shocker too,” Allen said after Race 2.

“For a while there… I was really happy after that. The car was a good one. We are missing a bit, Broc did a good job and that team did a really good job with their stops.”

In the second race Kostecki had to come through the field and over the closing laps fought an epic battle with his former team-mate, Will Brown. The Triple Eight Ford driver started from 11th to Kostecki’s seventh but made strong early ground, and completed a solid day for Triple Eight.

Brodie Kostecki, Dick Johnson Racing

Brodie Kostecki, Dick Johnson Racing

Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics

It was a good Saturday for the Walkinshaw TWG Toyotas. Ryan Wood was second in the first race, even if Payne had the speed to have him covered, but he did not have the same speed in the second race, finishing eighth.

Team-mate Chaz Mostert had two solid races, and looked to be in contention for a podium finish in the opening race, in spite of starting outside the top 10. His Toyota showed good race pace and the team’s decision to change only two tyres in the single pitstop got him up to third, until he lost ground to ‘four-tyre’ cars in the closing laps. In the second race he made an early stop and thereafter, drove a lonely race to fourth.

The other notable performances came from De Pasquale, who was the best Chevrolet driver in both races, taking third in race one and 11th in the second race. De Pasquale had great pace in the second half of the opening race on Dunlop’s soft tyre but on the super soft in the afternoon could not repeat the performance.

The Supercars teams and drivers have one more race in Perth on Sunday afternoon.

Supercars Perth - Race results

RACE1

All Stats
Cla Driver Car Laps Time Interval Retirement Points
1
M. Payne Grove Racing
Ford Mustang S650 50

50'52.2735

80
2
R. Wood Walkinshaw TWG Racing
Toyota GR Supra 50

+3.1782

50'55.4517

3.1782 74
3 Australia A. De Pasquale Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 50

+3.8666

50'56.1401

0.6884 68
4 Australia C. Waters Tickford Racing Ford Mustang S650 50

+5.5920

50'57.8655

1.7254 62
5 Australia C. Mostert Walkinshaw TWG Racing Toyota GR Supra 50

+6.6264

50'58.8999

1.0344 57
6
K. Allen Grove Racing
Ford Mustang S650 50

+7.1057

50'59.3792

0.4793 53
7
B. Feeney Triple Eight Race Engineering
Ford Mustang S650 50

+7.4877

50'59.7612

0.3820 54
8 New Zealand A. Heimgartner Brad Jones Racing Toyota GR Supra 50

+8.0338

51'00.3073

0.5461 45
9 Australia T. Randle Tickford Racing Ford Mustang S650 50

+10.6520

51'02.9255

2.6182 41
10
R. Gray Dick Johnson Racing
Ford Mustang S650 50

+11.0871

51'03.3606

0.4351 38
11 Australia J. Le Brocq Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 50

+12.9245

51'05.1980

1.8374 35
12 Australia W. Brown Triple Eight Race Engineering Ford Mustang S650 50

+13.1210

51'05.3945

0.1965 32
13
C. Murray Erebus Motorsport Penrite
Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 50

+13.2660

51'05.5395

0.1450 29
14
C. Hill Brad Jones Racing
Toyota GR Supra 50

+13.7864

51'06.0599

0.5204 27
15 Australia J. Golding Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang S650 50

+14.0836

51'06.3571

0.2972 25
16
A. Cameron Blanchard Racing Team
Ford Mustang S650 50

+14.4066

51'06.6801

0.3230 23
17
J. Walls Triple Eight Race Engineering
Ford Mustang S650 50

+14.9774

51'07.2509

0.5708 21
18
J. Stewart Erebus Motorsport Penrite
Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 50

+15.2296

51'07.5031

0.2522 19
19 Australia D. Reynolds Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 50

+16.3600

51'08.6335

1.1304 18
20
J. Ojeda PremiAir Racing
Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 50

+16.4487

51'08.7222

0.0887 16
21
D. Fraser PremiAir Racing
Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 50

+16.8461

51'09.1196

0.3974 15
22
Z. Bates Matt Stone Racing
Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 50

+17.0092

51'09.2827

0.1631 14
23 Australia M. Jones Brad Jones Racing Toyota GR Supra 49

+1 Lap

51'11.1001

1 Lap 13
24
B. Kostecki Dick Johnson Racing
Ford Mustang S650 47

+3 Laps

51'14.8682

2 Laps 12
View full results

RACE2

All Stats
Cla Driver Car Laps Time Interval Retirement Points
1
B. Feeney Triple Eight Race Engineering
Ford Mustang S650 50

46'58.8626

2
M. Payne Grove Racing
Ford Mustang S650 50

+1.5833

47'00.4459

1.5833
3
K. Allen Grove Racing
Ford Mustang S650 50

+5.7178

47'04.5804

4.1345
4 Australia C. Mostert Walkinshaw TWG Racing Toyota GR Supra 50

+12.8120

47'11.6746

7.0942
5 Australia W. Brown Triple Eight Race Engineering Ford Mustang S650 50

+13.4713

47'12.3339

0.6593
6
B. Kostecki Dick Johnson Racing
Ford Mustang S650 50

+13.8262

47'12.6888

0.3549
7 New Zealand A. Heimgartner Brad Jones Racing Toyota GR Supra 50

+18.2241

47'17.0867

4.3979
8
R. Wood Walkinshaw TWG Racing
Toyota GR Supra 50

+21.3460

47'20.2086

3.1219
9 Australia C. Waters Tickford Racing Ford Mustang S650 50

+21.6617

47'20.5243

0.3157
10 Australia T. Randle Tickford Racing Ford Mustang S650 50

+24.7474

47'23.6100

3.0857
11 Australia A. De Pasquale Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 50

+25.6790

47'24.5416

0.9316
12
D. Fraser PremiAir Racing
Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 50

+27.4458

47'26.3084

1.7668
13 Australia J. Le Brocq Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 50

+27.7436

47'26.6062

0.2978
14 Australia J. Golding Blanchard Racing Team Ford Mustang S650 50

+29.5254

47'28.3880

1.7818
15 Australia D. Reynolds Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 50

+29.8942

47'28.7568

0.3688
16
J. Stewart Erebus Motorsport Penrite
Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 50

+32.3048

47'31.1674

2.4106
17
R. Gray Dick Johnson Racing
Ford Mustang S650 50

+32.4564

47'31.3190

0.1516
18
J. Ojeda PremiAir Racing
Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 50

+32.9715

47'31.8341

0.5151
19
C. Murray Erebus Motorsport Penrite
Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 50

+39.1744

47'38.0370

6.2029
20
C. Hill Brad Jones Racing
Toyota GR Supra 50

+43.4149

47'42.2775

4.2405
21
A. Cameron Blanchard Racing Team
Ford Mustang S650 50

+44.5513

47'43.4139

1.1364
22
Z. Bates Matt Stone Racing
Chevrolet Camaro Mk.6 50

+46.0528

47'44.9154

1.5015
23 Australia M. Jones Brad Jones Racing Toyota GR Supra 50

+47.4797

47'46.3423

1.4269
24
J. Walls Triple Eight Race Engineering
Ford Mustang S650 50

+49.0963

47'47.9589

1.6166
View full results

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