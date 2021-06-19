Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan
Super Formula Qualifying report

Sugo Super Formula: Sekiguchi scores first pole since 2018

By:

Impul Toyota driver Yuhi Sekiguchi scored his first Super Formula pole in almost three years in wet conditions at Sugo, while points leader Tomoki Nojiri could only manage 10th.

Sugo Super Formula: Sekiguchi scores first pole since 2018

Sekiguchi did not appear to be among the favourites for pole at a track where he has won twice in Super Formula through free practice and the opening two segments of qualifying.

But after making it through in fourth in his Q1 group, and third in Q2 - also split into two groups for this weekend only - Sekiguchi saved the best for last as he posted two laps good enough for pole.

His best effort of 1m19.231s put him just 0.043s clear of Tadasuke Makino in the Honda-powered Dandelion Racing car, giving him his fifth career pole and a first since Okayama in 2018.

Inging rookie Sena Sakaguchi continued his impressive recent form by qualifying third, only 0.214s off the pace, ahead of fellow first-year driver Ritomo Miyata (TOM'S) and practice pacesetter Nirei Fukuzumi (Dandelion).

Autopolis winner Giuliano Alesi (TOM'S) couldn't quite replicate his wet-weather form from the previous round, qualifying in sixth, a little over a second off Sekiguchi's pace.

Toshiki Oyu (Nakajima Racing) and Hiroki Otsu (Mugen) completed the Q2 order.

In the second Mugen car, points leader Nojiri dropped out in a dramatic second segment of qualifying and will only line up 10th on the grid on Sunday, his worst starting position of the season so far.

Nojiri had been set to advance when Sho Tsuboi - fastest up to that point - and Nobuharu Matsushita went off almost simultaneously at Turn 2 and Horseback Corner respectively, bringing out the red flags.

Tomoki Nojiri, TEAM MUGEN

Tomoki Nojiri, TEAM MUGEN

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

With Tsuboi and Matsushita both losing their laptimes as a result, Nojiri was a provisional fourth, but the session was resumed after that stoppage, allowing Sekiguchi to sneak ahead and into Q3.

It means Nojiri joins Kenta Yamashita (Kondo Racing) on the fifth row of the grid.

Tsuboi (Inging) meanwhile lines up 12th behind the KCMG car of Kazuto Kotaka, while Matsushita will start 14th behind reigning champion Naoki Yamamoto (Nakajima Racing), who was slowest in his Q2 group.

Ryo Hirakawa's replacement at Impul, Nissan SUPER GT regular Mitsunori Takaboshi, narrowly missed out on escaping Q1 and will make his second Super Formula start from 15th on the grid.

He is joined on row eight by Koudai Tsukakoshi (Drago Corse).

Q3 results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi Team Impul 1'19.231  
2 Japan Tadasuke Makino DoCoMo Team Dandelion Racing 1'19.274 0.043
3 Japan Sena Sakaguchi P.MU/CERUMO･INGING 1'19.445 0.214
4 Japan Ritomo Miyata Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S 1'19.799 0.568
5 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi DoCoMo Team Dandelion Racing 1'19.828 0.597
6 France Giuliano Alesi Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S 1'20.371 1.140
7 Japan Toshiki Oyu TCS Nakajima Racing 1'20.485 1.254
8 Japan Hiroki Otsu Red Bull MUGEN Team Goh 1'21.232 2.001
shares
comments
The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan

Previous article

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

1d
2
Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

17h
3
MotoGP

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position

17h
4
Formula 1

The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France

14h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes could delay decision on second 2022 F1 seat until winter

14h
Latest news
Sugo Super Formula: Sekiguchi scores first pole since 2018
SF

Sugo Super Formula: Sekiguchi scores first pole since 2018

23m
The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan Plus
SF

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan

May 17, 2021
Autopolis Super Formula: Giuliano Alesi claims maiden victory
SF

Autopolis Super Formula: Giuliano Alesi claims maiden victory

May 16, 2021
Alesi: First Super Formula pole "reward for tough times"
SF

Alesi: First Super Formula pole "reward for tough times"

May 15, 2021
Autopolis Super Formula: Alesi splashes to maiden pole for TOM'S
SF

Autopolis Super Formula: Alesi splashes to maiden pole for TOM'S

May 15, 2021
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Tandy, Vanthoor join KCMG to defend Spa 24 Hours victory
GT

Tandy, Vanthoor join KCMG to defend Spa 24 Hours victory

Portimao WEC: Toyota leads the way from Alpine at half-distance Algarve
WEC

Portimao WEC: Toyota leads the way from Alpine at half-distance

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan Autopolis Plus
Super Formula

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan

Trending Today

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position

Mercedes could delay decision on second 2022 F1 seat until winter
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes could delay decision on second 2022 F1 seat until winter

Vettel's "remarkable" feedback behind long Aston Martin F1 debriefs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel's "remarkable" feedback behind long Aston Martin F1 debriefs

The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France

Mir feels like ‘movie villain’ over Quartararo MotoGP suit comments
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir feels like ‘movie villain’ over Quartararo MotoGP suit comments

MotoGP German Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP German Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Latest news

Sugo Super Formula: Sekiguchi scores first pole since 2018
Super Formula Super Formula

Sugo Super Formula: Sekiguchi scores first pole since 2018

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan Plus
Super Formula Super Formula

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan

Autopolis Super Formula: Giuliano Alesi claims maiden victory
Super Formula Super Formula

Autopolis Super Formula: Giuliano Alesi claims maiden victory

Alesi: First Super Formula pole "reward for tough times"
Super Formula Super Formula

Alesi: First Super Formula pole "reward for tough times"

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.