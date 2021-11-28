Fuji SUPER GT: Toyota steals title from Honda, TOM'S champions
Toyota stole the SUPER GT title away from Honda in a dramatic Fuji Speedway season finale as the TOM's duo won and Naoki Yamamoto was eliminated by a GT300 car.
Holding a five-point championship lead prior to the race, Yamamoto looked well on course for a third GT500 title in four years as he was running in fourth place aboard the #1 Kunimitsu Honda NSX-GT that had been started by his teammate Tadasuke Makino.
That was until the start of lap 51 of 66, when Yamamoto was effectively taken out by the ARTA Honda NSX GT3 of Ren Sato - giving the Stanley-liveried car considerable damage, forcing Yamamoto into the pits and ending his title hopes.
That meant Sekiguchi and Tsuboi, who had gone into the race 16 points down on Yamamoto with only 20 on offer for a win, were suddenly thrust into a title-winning position, with Tsuboi holding a comfortable lead over the sister #37 TOM'S machine of Ryo Hirakawa and Sacha Fenestraz.
Tsuboi reeled off the remaining laps to seal his first GT500 win, a first for the #36 side of the TOM'S garage and Sekiguchi since the 2019 season finale and a first TOM'S title since 2017.
It was also the team's fifth GT500 crown in total.
Hirakawa brought home the #37 car in second to make it a TOM'S one-two, while the pole-sitting Rookie Racing car of Kenta Yamashita and Kazuya Oshima completed a podium lockout for Toyota.
GT500 race results:
|
Pos.
|
No.
|
Drivers
|
Team
|
Car
|
Tyre
|
Gap
|
1
|
36
|
Yuhi Sekiguchi
Sho Tsuboi
|
TOM'S
|
Toyota
|
B
|66 laps
|
2
|
37
|
Ryo Hirakawa
Sacha Fenestraz
|
TOM'S
|
Toyota
|
B
|4.689
|
3
|
14
|
Kazuya Oshima
Kenta Yamashita
|Rookie Racing
|
Toyota
|
B
|7.203
|
4
|
38
|
Yuji Tachikawa
Hiroaki Ishiura
|
Cerumo
|
Toyota
|
B
|23.596
|
5
|
39
|
Heikki Kovalainen
Yuichi Nakayama
|
SARD
|
Toyota
|
B
|25.012
|
6
|
8
|
Tomoki Nojiri
Nirei Fukuzumi
|
ARTA
|
Honda
|
B
|27.146
|
7
|
23
|
Ronnie Quintarelli
Tsugio Matsuda
|
NISMO
|
Nissan
|
M
|35.072
|
8
|
3
|
Kohei Hirate
Katsumasa Chiyo
|
NDDP/B-Max Racing
|
Nissan
|
M
|36.028
|
9
|
12
|
Kazuki Hiramine
Nobuharu Matsushita
|
Impul
|
Nissan
|
B
|1'29.171
|
10
|
16
|
Ukyo Sasahara
Toshiki Oyu
|
Mugen
|
Honda
|
D
|1'29.891
|
11
|
24
|
Mitsunori Takaboshi
Daiki Sasaki
|
Kondo Racing
|
Nissan
|
Y
|1 lap
|
12
|
64
|
Takuya Izawa
Hiroki Otsu
|
Nakajima Racing
|
Honda
|
D
|1 lap
|
13
|
19
|
Yuji Kunimoto
Ritomo Miyata
|
Racing Project Bandoh
|
Toyota
|
Y
|3 laps
|
14
|
1
|
Naoki Yamamoto
Tadasuke Makino
|
Kunimitsu
|
Honda
|
B
|7 laps
|
Ret
|
17
|
Koudai Tsukakoshi
Bertrand Baguette
|
Real Racing
|
Honda
|
B
|62 laps