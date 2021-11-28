Fuji SUPER GT: Toyota steals title from Honda, TOM'S champions

Holding a five-point championship lead prior to the race, Yamamoto looked well on course for a third GT500 title in four years as he was running in fourth place aboard the #1 Kunimitsu Honda NSX-GT that had been started by his teammate Tadasuke Makino.

That was until the start of lap 51 of 66, when Yamamoto was effectively taken out by the ARTA Honda NSX GT3 of Ren Sato - giving the Stanley-liveried car considerable damage, forcing Yamamoto into the pits and ending his title hopes.

That meant Sekiguchi and Tsuboi, who had gone into the race 16 points down on Yamamoto with only 20 on offer for a win, were suddenly thrust into a title-winning position, with Tsuboi holding a comfortable lead over the sister #37 TOM'S machine of Ryo Hirakawa and Sacha Fenestraz.

Tsuboi reeled off the remaining laps to seal his first GT500 win, a first for the #36 side of the TOM'S garage and Sekiguchi since the 2019 season finale and a first TOM'S title since 2017.

It was also the team's fifth GT500 crown in total.

Hirakawa brought home the #37 car in second to make it a TOM'S one-two, while the pole-sitting Rookie Racing car of Kenta Yamashita and Kazuya Oshima completed a podium lockout for Toyota.

GT500 race results:

Pos. No. Drivers Team Car Tyre Gap 1 36 Yuhi Sekiguchi Sho Tsuboi TOM'S Toyota B 66 laps 2 37 Ryo Hirakawa Sacha Fenestraz TOM'S Toyota B 4.689 3 14 Kazuya Oshima Kenta Yamashita Rookie Racing Toyota B 7.203 4 38 Yuji Tachikawa Hiroaki Ishiura Cerumo Toyota B 23.596 5 39 Heikki Kovalainen Yuichi Nakayama SARD Toyota B 25.012 6 8 Tomoki Nojiri Nirei Fukuzumi ARTA Honda B 27.146 7 23 Ronnie Quintarelli Tsugio Matsuda NISMO Nissan M 35.072 8 3 Kohei Hirate Katsumasa Chiyo NDDP/B-Max Racing Nissan M 36.028 9 12 Kazuki Hiramine Nobuharu Matsushita Impul Nissan B 1'29.171 10 16 Ukyo Sasahara Toshiki Oyu Mugen Honda D 1'29.891 11 24 Mitsunori Takaboshi Daiki Sasaki Kondo Racing Nissan Y 1 lap 12 64 Takuya Izawa Hiroki Otsu Nakajima Racing Honda D 1 lap 13 19 Yuji Kunimoto Ritomo Miyata Racing Project Bandoh Toyota Y 3 laps 14 1 Naoki Yamamoto Tadasuke Makino Kunimitsu Honda B 7 laps Ret 17 Koudai Tsukakoshi Bertrand Baguette Real Racing Honda B 62 laps