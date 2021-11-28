Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Super GT Fuji: Yamashita takes pole for finale in Rookie Toyota
Super GT / Fuji II Race report

Fuji SUPER GT: Toyota steals title from Honda, TOM'S champions

By:

Toyota stole the SUPER GT title away from Honda in a dramatic Fuji Speedway season finale as the TOM's duo won and Naoki Yamamoto was eliminated by a GT300 car.

Holding a five-point championship lead prior to the race, Yamamoto looked well on course for a third GT500 title in four years as he was running in fourth place aboard the #1 Kunimitsu Honda NSX-GT that had been started by his teammate Tadasuke Makino.

That was until the start of lap 51 of 66, when Yamamoto was effectively taken out by the ARTA Honda NSX GT3 of Ren Sato - giving the Stanley-liveried car considerable damage, forcing Yamamoto into the pits and ending his title hopes.

That meant Sekiguchi and Tsuboi, who had gone into the race 16 points down on Yamamoto with only 20 on offer for a win, were suddenly thrust into a title-winning position, with Tsuboi holding a comfortable lead over the sister #37 TOM'S machine of Ryo Hirakawa and Sacha Fenestraz.

Tsuboi reeled off the remaining laps to seal his first GT500 win, a first for the #36 side of the TOM'S garage and Sekiguchi since the 2019 season finale and a first TOM'S title since 2017.

It was also the team's fifth GT500 crown in total.

Hirakawa brought home the #37 car in second to make it a TOM'S one-two, while the pole-sitting Rookie Racing car of Kenta Yamashita and Kazuya Oshima completed a podium lockout for Toyota.

GT500 race results:

Pos.

No.

Drivers

Team

Car

Tyre

Gap

1

36

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

Japan Sho Tsuboi

TOM'S

Toyota

B

 66 laps

2

37

Japan Ryo Hirakawa

France Sacha Fenestraz

TOM'S

Toyota

B

 4.689

3

14

Japan Kazuya Oshima

Japan Kenta Yamashita

 Rookie Racing

Toyota

B

 7.203

4

38

Japan Yuji Tachikawa

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Cerumo

Toyota

B

 23.596

5

39

Finland Heikki Kovalainen

Japan Yuichi Nakayama

SARD

Toyota

B

 25.012

6

8

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

ARTA

Honda

B

 27.146

7

23

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan Tsugio Matsuda

NISMO

Nissan

M

 35.072

8

3

Japan Kohei Hirate

Japan Katsumasa Chiyo

NDDP/B-Max Racing

Nissan

M

 36.028

9

12

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

Japan Nobuharu Matsushita

Impul

Nissan

B

 1'29.171

10

16

Japan Ukyo Sasahara

Japan Toshiki Oyu

Mugen

Honda

D

 1'29.891

11

24

Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi

Japan Daiki Sasaki

Kondo Racing

Nissan

Y

 1 lap

12

64

Japan Takuya Izawa

Japan Hiroki Otsu

Nakajima Racing

Honda

D

 1 lap

13

19

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Ritomo Miyata 

Racing Project Bandoh

Toyota

Y

 3 laps

14

1

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Tadasuke Makino

Kunimitsu

Honda

B

 7 laps

Ret

17

Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

Real Racing

Honda

B

 62 laps
shares
comments
Super GT Fuji: Yamashita takes pole for finale in Rookie Toyota
Previous article

Super GT Fuji: Yamashita takes pole for finale in Rookie Toyota
Load comments
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Super GT Fuji: Yamashita takes pole for finale in Rookie Toyota Fuji II
Super GT

Super GT Fuji: Yamashita takes pole for finale in Rookie Toyota

WEC GTE Am champion Rovera added to Ferrari factory roster
WEC

WEC GTE Am champion Rovera added to Ferrari factory roster

How Honda's brightest young talent shone after missing out in Europe Plus
Super Formula

How Honda's brightest young talent shone after missing out in Europe

More
TOM'S
The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan Autopolis Plus
Super Formula

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan

Alesi: First Super Formula pole "reward for tough times" Autopolis
Super Formula

Alesi: First Super Formula pole "reward for tough times"

Autopolis Super Formula: Alesi splashes to maiden pole for TOM'S
Super Formula

Autopolis Super Formula: Alesi splashes to maiden pole for TOM'S

Latest news

Fuji SUPER GT: Toyota steals title from Honda, TOM'S champions
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Fuji SUPER GT: Toyota steals title from Honda, TOM'S champions

Super GT Fuji: Yamashita takes pole for finale in Rookie Toyota
Super GT Super GT

Super GT Fuji: Yamashita takes pole for finale in Rookie Toyota

Super GT Motegi: ARTA wins as Impul runs out of fuel
Super GT Super GT

Super GT Motegi: ARTA wins as Impul runs out of fuel

Super GT Motegi: Miyata puts Bandoh Toyota on pole
Super GT Super GT

Super GT Motegi: Miyata puts Bandoh Toyota on pole

Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.