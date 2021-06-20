Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sugo Super Formula: Sekiguchi scores first pole since 2018
Super Formula / Sugo Race report

Sugo Super Formula: Fukuzumi charges to maiden series win

By:

Dandelion Honda racer Nirei Fukuzumi romped to his maiden Super Formula win at Sugo after overhauling polesitter Yuhi Sekiguchi in the pits.

Sugo Super Formula: Fukuzumi charges to maiden series win

Starting fifth on the grid, ex-Formula 2 driver Fukuzumi cleared TOM’S rival Ritomo Miyata and the sister Dandelion car of Tadasuke Makino on the run to the first corner to immediately move himself into the podium positions.

Two laps later, Fukuzumi tried to pass Sena Sakaguchi for second at the same corner, only to run wide. However, with the Inging driver losing his rear end at the same time, Fukuzumi still managed to somehow complete the move - albeit outside the white lines.

Fukuzumi initially slipped 2.5 seconds behind race leader Sekiguchi as the Impul driver looked comfortable up front in the first stint, before bringing that deficit down to one second by lap 12 of 53.

Sekiguchi was the first of the two to dive into the pits on lap 17, with Dandelion covering him by bringing Fukuzumi in for his mandatory stop a lap later.

This turned out to be the crucial stage of the race as a faster in-lap, combined with a fractionally quicker pitstop, allowed Fukuzumi to emerge well in front of his Impul rival.

From there on, he enjoyed a clear run to the finish, and was eight seconds to the good by the time Tomoki Nojiri finally stopped on lap 41 to grant him the lead.

He eventually crossed the line with 3.746s in hand, scoring his first victory in Super Formula since his debut campaign in 2018, which he dovetailed with a difficult season in Formula 2.

Nirei Fukuzumi, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Nirei Fukuzumi, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Nakajima Racing’s Toshiki Oyu recovered from a slow stop to score his second podium finish of the season, having passed Sekiguchi on lap 20.

B-Max driver Nobuharu Matsushita rose from 13th on the grid to finish fourth behind Sekiguchi, as Makino held off championship leader Nojiri to take fifth.

Fuji and Suzuka winner Nojiri was unable to fully capitalise on the absence of his chief title rival Ryo Hirakawa - absent from Sugo to complete a hypercar test with Toyota - despite making several bold passes in an extended first stint.

Miyata finished seventh in the best of the TOM’S cars after making a slow getaway from the second row of the grid, ahead of Sakaguchi’s Inging machine.

Giuliano Alesi - subbing for Kazuki Nakajima again - finished ninth for TOM’S after barging past Hiroki Otsu’s Red Bull-sponsored Mugen with 13 laps to run.

Three-time Super Formula champion Naoki Yamamoto moved inside the top 10 on the opening lap after a difficult qualifying session on Saturday, but a poor out-lap where he lost four seconds left him outside the points in 12th, behind Mitsunori Takaboshi’s Impul car.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 5 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi Japan Dandelion Racing  
2 64 Japan Toshiki Oyu TCS Nakajima Racing 3.746
3 19 Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi Team Impul 5.214
4 51 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita B-Max Racing Team 6.394
5 6 Japan Tadasuke Makino Japan Dandelion Racing 9.716
6 16 Japan Tomoki Nojiri Team Mugen 10.159
7 37 Japan Ritomo Miyata Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S 11.926
8 39 Japan Sena Sakaguchi P.MU/CERUMO･INGING 21.463
9 36 France Giuliano Alesi Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S 21.914
10 15 Japan Hiroki Otsu Red Bull MUGEN Team Goh 24.558
11 20 Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi Team Impul 28.554
12 1 Japan Naoki Yamamoto TCS Nakajima Racing 29.055
13 18 Japan Yuji Kunimoto KCMG 31.112
14 3 Japan Kenta Yamashita Kondo Racing 31.802
15 38 Japan Sho Tsuboi P.MU/CERUMO･INGING 49.912
16 12 Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi ThreeBond Drago CORSE 1'03.396
17 7 Japan Kazuto Kotaka KCMG 1'04.094
18 14 Japan Kazuya Oshima NTT Communications ROOKIE 1 Lap
19 4 Japan Yuichi Nakayama Kondo Racing 17 Laps
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Sugo Super Formula: Sekiguchi scores first pole since 2018

Previous article

Sugo Super Formula: Sekiguchi scores first pole since 2018
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

1d
2
Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

22h
3
Formula 1

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

16h
4
Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton

17h
5
Formula 1

Wolff: Winter delay comments on driver call were a "wind up"

14h
Latest news
Sugo Super Formula: Fukuzumi charges to maiden series win
SF

Sugo Super Formula: Fukuzumi charges to maiden series win

21m
Sugo Super Formula: Sekiguchi scores first pole since 2018
SF

Sugo Super Formula: Sekiguchi scores first pole since 2018

23h
The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan Plus
SF

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan

May 17, 2021
Autopolis Super Formula: Giuliano Alesi claims maiden victory
SF

Autopolis Super Formula: Giuliano Alesi claims maiden victory

May 16, 2021
Alesi: First Super Formula pole "reward for tough times"
SF

Alesi: First Super Formula pole "reward for tough times"

May 15, 2021
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Monza DTM: Lawson claims debut win in Red Bull Ferrari Monza
DTM

Monza DTM: Lawson claims debut win in Red Bull Ferrari

Monza DTM: Abril on pole, Mercedes locks top four spots Monza
DTM

Monza DTM: Abril on pole, Mercedes locks top four spots

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Monza Plus
DTM

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

Trending Today

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton

Wolff: Winter delay comments on driver call were a "wind up"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Winter delay comments on driver call were a "wind up"

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Road America IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole with smart tyre strategy
IndyCar IndyCar

Road America IndyCar: Newgarden takes pole with smart tyre strategy

Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement

Latest news

Sugo Super Formula: Fukuzumi charges to maiden series win
Super Formula Super Formula

Sugo Super Formula: Fukuzumi charges to maiden series win

Sugo Super Formula: Sekiguchi scores first pole since 2018
Super Formula Super Formula

Sugo Super Formula: Sekiguchi scores first pole since 2018

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan Plus
Super Formula Super Formula

The F1 cult hero offspring making up for lost time in Japan

Autopolis Super Formula: Giuliano Alesi claims maiden victory
Super Formula Super Formula

Autopolis Super Formula: Giuliano Alesi claims maiden victory

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.