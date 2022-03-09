16-time Isle of Man TT winner Hutchinson returns to TAS Racing

Hutchinson previously announced back in 2020 that he would be racing with the TAS team having split with Honda, but those plans were put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the TT in 2020 and 2021.

On Wednesday morning, the new-look TAS Racing squad – which has taken on title sponsorship from Milwaukee this year – announced it would be continuing with its plans to field Hutchinson on BMW M1000RR machinery in the Superbike and Superstock classes at this year’s TT.

The Bingley rider last raced for the TAS squad in 2017, having joined it the year before, and enjoyed three wins with the outfit.

“It’s been a crazy five years for me since I last rode for the TAS Racing Team,” said Hutchinson.

“Coming back from injuries in 2018, then re-signing for TAS in 2020 but never getting to ride the bikes because of the Pandemic.

“Fingers crossed everything comes together for us this time, and also for the TT.

“Coming back to the team, where I’ve enjoyed my most recent success at the TT, was something I hoped would be possible throughout this winter and to hear the title sponsor is to be Milwaukee, really was the icing on the cake.

“Both TAS and Milwaukee have given me great success in the past, so I look forward to us all working together again in 2022.”

Last year Hutchinson confirmed he would race for Russell Racing in the Supersport class at the TT on Yamaha machinery, on which he has won races at the event in the past – including an emotional return to the top step in 2016 for the first time since 2010 having battled a serious leg injury.

Hutchinson remains the only rider to have won all five solo classes in a week at the TT back in 2010, before badly breaking his leg in a British Championship race at Silverstone later that year.

He takes over from Michael Dunlop at the TAS Racing squad for 2022, with the 19-time TT winner joining Paul Bird Motorsport to race the Ducati Panigale V4 R.

TT legend John McGuinness will return to Honda this year for his 100th start, with the 23-time winner hinting 2022 could be his last appearance.

Five-time winner Peter Hickman will continue with FHO Racing on a BMW in 2022, with the team announcing a title partnership with Gas Monkey Garage – stars of Discovery’s ‘Fast n’ Loud’ series – while three-time winner Dean Harrison continues with Dao Racing on a Kawasaki.