Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Isle of Man TT’s live TV push down to ‘concerns about audience size’
TT News

Ulster GP cancelled for 2022 as Tourism NI funding falls through

The Ulster Grand Prix motorcycle road race has been called for 2022 again after funding for the event from Tourism Norther Ireland did not materialise.

Ulster GP cancelled for 2022 as Tourism NI funding falls through
Lewis Duncan
By:

The Dundrod event has been through a rocky few years since its last running in 2019, when bad weather led to its lowest-ever spectator turnout.

The former organisers, the Dundrod Club, were issued with a winding up order in 2020 when its debts of over £300,000 emerged. It had to enter into a voluntary arrangement with creditors to pay this back.

This came after the Dundrod Club was accused of mishandling government funds – something it denied.

The 2020 and 2021 events were scrapped, but a lifeline was thrown to the Ulster GP when it was taken over by the Revival Racing Motorcycle Club last August.

However, it was confirmed on Monday that the 2022 Ulster GP – which was due to be its centenary running – has had to be cancelled as the requested funds from Tourism NI to help stage both the North West 200 and the Ulster GP did not materialise.

“We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to the Department of Economy and Department of Finance, who both fully endorsed our proposal which would have delivered the biggest investment in motorcycling ever seen in Northern Ireland,” said a club statement.

“Unfortunately, Tourism NI has informed us it will not support the level of funding agreed.”

The statement added that “we are simply unable to stage what is one of Northern Ireland’s oldest and most prestigious sporting events because TNI will not give the green light to funding which two government departments signed off.”

Tourism NI issued its own statement claiming that the requested funding from the Revival Racing Motorcycle Club of £800,000 for both the NW200 and the Ulster GP was six times the amount issued for them in 2019.

“Tourism NI has received a request from Revival Racing Ltd seeking funding of £800,000 to stage the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix in 2022,” TNI said.

“This is six times the funding provided by Tourism NI to stage the events in 2019.

“The Department for the Economy and Department of Finance provided Tourism NI with the necessary approvals in principle to pay out the sum of money requested if Tourism NI was in a position to do so.

“The funding request has now been considered by Tourism NI's board and it concluded that it could not justify the level of funding requested both on financial and legal grounds.

“Tourism NI has provided Revival Racing with an indicative offer as to what it could expect to receive and what we believe would be sufficient to allow both the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix to progress this year.

“We are disappointed to hear that Revival Racing has decided not to proceed with the Ulster Grand Prix this year.”

Northern Irish racer Glenn Irwin, who is a multiple winner at the North West 200 and will make his Isle of Man TT debut in 2022 with Honda, expressed his unhappiness on social media at the latest developments.

“Hey, NI Tourism Board, please reconsider your decision to not invest in the future of the North West 200 and the Ulster GP,” he said.

“The potential of these events hasn’t been touched.”

shares
comments
Isle of Man TT’s live TV push down to ‘concerns about audience size’
Previous article

Isle of Man TT’s live TV push down to ‘concerns about audience size’
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Espargaro proved “not only Marquez able to win” on Honda MotoGP bike now Qatar GP
MotoGP

Espargaro proved “not only Marquez able to win” on Honda MotoGP bike now

“Lost” Ducati led to Miller’s Qatar MotoGP DNF Qatar GP
MotoGP

“Lost” Ducati led to Miller’s Qatar MotoGP DNF

The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022 Qatar GP Plus
MotoGP

The rival advances that will test a MotoGP champion's reign in 2022

Latest news

Ulster GP cancelled for 2022 as Tourism NI funding falls through
TT TT

Ulster GP cancelled for 2022 as Tourism NI funding falls through

Isle of Man TT’s live TV push down to ‘concerns about audience size’
TT TT

Isle of Man TT’s live TV push down to ‘concerns about audience size’

How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to a motorsport gem's future Plus
TT TT

How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to a motorsport gem's future

Full details of 2022 Isle of Man TT live TV coverage revealed
TT TT

Full details of 2022 Isle of Man TT live TV coverage revealed

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to a motorsport gem's future Plus

How a much-needed 'revolution' is key to a motorsport gem's future

OPINION: The Isle of Man TT is one of motorsport’s oldest events and one of its most revered. After a COVID-enforced two-year hiatus, the TT is back in 2022 and for the first time will be broadcast live, a much-needed move that will help to address some of the fundamental problems it faces

TT
Feb 20, 2022
How the world's fastest road racer is helping Britain's motorcycling future Plus

How the world's fastest road racer is helping Britain's motorcycling future

Britain has dominated motorcycle racing for three decades, but its representation at the top table is in decline. Looking to provide fresh energy and opportunity in the junior ranks, the world's fastest road racer Peter Hickman may have found a solution

TT
Jan 30, 2021
The far-reaching impact of cancelling motorcycling's greatest race Plus

The far-reaching impact of cancelling motorcycling's greatest race

The coronavirus-induced cancellation of the Isle of Man TT was unavoidable, but as thoughts turn to its return in 2021, the ramifications could be felt for a long time yet

TT
Apr 3, 2020
How the IoM TT's greatest race was won Plus

How the IoM TT's greatest race was won

In our final feature looking back at the major motorsport moments from the 2010s, we recall a day at the 2018 Isle of Man TT that featured broken records and the making of a new star of the motorbike road racing scene

TT
Jan 3, 2020
What went wrong with McGuinness's TT comeback Plus

What went wrong with McGuinness's TT comeback

John McGuinness targeted scoring a podium "at least" with Norton at the Isle of Man TT, but his return to the island - in the major classes at least - could scarcely have gone worse. What next for the veteran after his most disappointing TT?

TT
Jun 21, 2019
What the TT means to those who have braved it Plus

What the TT means to those who have braved it

OPINION: The Isle of Man TT is an event like few others in motorsport - and it has a reputation for being incredibly dangerous. But to those involved in the competition, it has a completely different standing

TT
Jun 11, 2019
The unavoidable headache challenging TT organisers Plus

The unavoidable headache challenging TT organisers

For much of the 2019 Isle of Man TT fortnight so far, the weather has dominated the headlines as rain has forced a series of delays and cancellations. This may be frustrating to fans, but stems from the unique challenge that makes the event a motorsport gem

TT
Jun 6, 2019
The importance of short-circuit racing for TT success Plus

The importance of short-circuit racing for TT success

Isle of Man TT riders using short-circuit races to warm up for the main event is nothing new, but the success of some relative newcomers to the TT in recent years has resulted in a more seismic shift in preparations

TT
Mar 24, 2019
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.