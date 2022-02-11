Isle of Man TT winner Hickman gets US TV show garage backing for 2022

Hickman remains with the Faye Ho-run FHO BMW squad for the 2022 season in British Superbikes and the international road races, which return this year having been cancelled since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FHO Racing – born out of the old Smiths Racing squad – will have title sponsorship from US entrepreneur Richard Rawlings at the TT in 2022 in the form of his Gas Monkey Garage, which is featured in the hit Discovery show Fast N’ Loud.

Hickman has been associated with Gas Monkey Garage for some time now, with Rawlings “ecstatic” about the new tie-up.

“The entire Gas Monkey family and I are ecstatic to be involved in this year’s Isle of Man TT,” Rawlings said.

“Getting the chance to be a part of the largest single viewed sporting event and the world’s longest standing time trials is a dream come true.

“We are honoured to be alongside the legendary FHO Racing, Team BMW, and the Fastest Man on Two Wheels, Peter Hickman, for a race that is surely to go down in the history books.

“We look forward to seeing Gas Monkey on the podium come May!”

Read Also: TT legend McGuinness makes Honda comeback for 2022

Hickman is the outright lap record holder at the TT, when he set a 135.452mph lap in the 2018 Senior TT on his way to victory.

The FHO Racing rider has won five TTs in total across the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport classes, as well as holding the outright lap record at the Ulster Grand Prix.

Hickman’s record clean sweep of seven-straight race wins in 2019’s UGP was backed by a new lap record of 136.415mph – making him the fastest road racer, and the event the fastest road race in the world.

Hickman’s BMW M1000RR Superbike and Superstock bikes will be backed by Gas Monkey Garage at this year’s TT.

The Briton has also enjoyed major partnerships with Iron Maiden in the past, with his Supersport machinery at the TT backed by the band’s Trooper Beer.

Hickman even featured on the band’s British tour t-shirts in 2017 and 2018.