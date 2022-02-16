Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ulster Grand Prix to return in 2022 after two-year absence
TT News

2022 Isle of Man TT “could be my last”, says legend McGuinness

Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness says the 2022 event “could possibly be my last”, as he gets set to make his 100th start.

2022 Isle of Man TT “could be my last”, says legend McGuinness
Lewis Duncan
By:

McGuinness has become one of the greatest motorcycle road racers of all time in his glittering career and has won an incredible 23 times at the TT.

The Morecambe rider is second only to motorcycle racing icon Joey Dunlop, whose tally of 26 TT victories remains unmatched.

PLUS: What went wrong with McGuinness's 2019 TT comeback?

McGuinness will return to Honda in 2022 – having last raced with the Japanese marque in 2017 – following a dismal 2019 TT with Norton, in which he retired from both Superbike races with mechanical issues.

He was due to race for Bournemouth Kawasaki at TT 2020 and 2021 before both events were cancelled due to the COVID pandemic, with his Honda return announced last December.

But McGuinness, who will have turned 50 by the time TT 2022 rolls around having made his debut back in 1996, has now hinted at retirement in an interview with the PA news agency on Tuesday when he collected his MBE for services to motorcycle racing.

“Last time I raced there I didn’t have a great TT, and I didn’t want to finish my racing career on a breakdown,” he said.

“So, this – [I’ve] never said this before – could possibly be my last TT, but I wanted to just go there with everything, all the I’s dotted and t’s crossed, and go and enjoy it and see where we end up.”

McGuinness has won 16 of his TTs on Honda machinery, 12 of which in the event’s big bike races aboard its CBR1000RR Fireblade.

John McGuinness, Honda

John McGuinness, Honda

Photo by: Honda

His relationship with Honda soured in 2017 following his accident at the North West 200 in Northern Ireland, when a technical issue with the then-new Fireblade model caused him to crash at 100mph and left him with a badly broken right leg.

Joining Norton for 2018, he re-broke his leg and was forced to defer his TT comeback to 2019.

McGuinness continued racing despite the absence of road racing from the calendar, contesting the Ducati TriOptions Cup on the British Superbike schedule – making three podium appearances.

Back in 2019, after his TT comeback disaster, McGuinness told Autosport of the importance of a road racer undertaking a campaign on the short circuits – highlighting the success the likes of five-time TT winner and outright lap record holder Peter Hickman and three-time winner Dean Harrison have had having also raced in BSB.

“Harrison does BSB, Hickman does BSB, Conor [Cummins] did the first few BSBs [in 2019] – that’s your Senior podium,” McGuinness said three years ago.

“[James] Hillier did BSBs, he was on the podium all week, winning at the North West [200]. Lee Johnston is doing some BSB, he’s strong.

“The guys running at the front [on the roads] are doing a bit more, so that’s what we need to be doing.”

shares
comments

Related video

Ulster Grand Prix to return in 2022 after two-year absence
Previous article

Ulster Grand Prix to return in 2022 after two-year absence
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Change of MotoGP status has brought Vinales "calmness" Mandalika February Testing
MotoGP

Change of MotoGP status has brought Vinales "calmness"

MotoGP to make Indonesia track tweaks after test troubles Mandalika February Testing
MotoGP

MotoGP to make Indonesia track tweaks after test troubles

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war? Mandalika February Testing Plus
MotoGP

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war?

Latest news

2022 Isle of Man TT “could be my last”, says legend McGuinness
TT TT

2022 Isle of Man TT “could be my last”, says legend McGuinness

Ulster Grand Prix to return in 2022 after two-year absence
TT TT

Ulster Grand Prix to return in 2022 after two-year absence

Ulster Grand Prix organisers “committed to resurrecting” event in 2022
TT TT

Ulster Grand Prix organisers “committed to resurrecting” event in 2022

How the world's fastest road racer is helping Britain's motorcycling future Plus
TT TT

How the world's fastest road racer is helping Britain's motorcycling future

Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.