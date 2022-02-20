Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Hamlin: Daytona 500 risks being “strung out” due to Next Gen draft Next / Cindric beats Wallace in photo finish to win NASCAR's Daytona 500
NASCAR News

Hendrick signs Chase Elliott to five-year contract extension

2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott has signed a five-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports, taking him to the end of the 2027 season.

Hendrick signs Chase Elliott to five-year contract extension
Jim Utter
By:

The team announced the move prior to the start of Sunday’s Daytona 500, with the #9 Chevrolet driver's current contract having been set to expire following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

“I feel so fortunate to be in this position,” said Elliott. “I have a great team with leadership from Alan (Gustafson, crew chief) and the support of the best car owner and racing organisation in the world.

“For me, there’s a lot of pride in driving for Hendrick Motorsports and having the opportunity to win races and compete for championships. We are capable of accomplishing a lot more and it starts today.”

Elliott, 26, has never missed the Cup Series playoffs in his six full-time seasons in the Cup series.

He earned rookie of the year honours in 2016 and secured his first Cup win in 2018. He has taken 13 victories overall in the series.

In February 2011, Elliott signed with Hendrick Motorsports as a 15-year-old high school freshman and has since been successful at every level of competition.

He won his first NASCAR national series title in 2014 in Xfinity Series and is now a second-generation Cup Series champion following his father, NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, who earned the top honour in 1988.

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Auto Parts

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

“Chase is a champion on and off the track,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports.

“His talent inside the race car is undeniable, and he’s just scratching the surface of what he can do.

“This is a young man who is mature beyond his years, comes from an incredible family, and is humble, hardworking and never takes anything for granted. As long as Chase is driving, we want him right here with Hendrick Motorsports.”

Elliott has been voted by fans as the NASCAR Cup Series’ most popular driver in each of the last four years.

In 2017, he established the non-profit Chase Elliott Foundation, which provides support and financial assistance to well-qualified charitable organisations with an emphasis on helping others live healthier, happier lives. It has raised thousands of dollars in support of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and other important causes.

shares
comments

Related video

Hamlin: Daytona 500 risks being “strung out” due to Next Gen draft
Previous article

Hamlin: Daytona 500 risks being “strung out” due to Next Gen draft
Next article

Cindric beats Wallace in photo finish to win NASCAR's Daytona 500

Cindric beats Wallace in photo finish to win NASCAR's Daytona 500
Load comments
Jim Utter More
Jim Utter
Cindric beats Wallace in photo finish to win NASCAR's Daytona 500
NASCAR

Cindric beats Wallace in photo finish to win NASCAR's Daytona 500

Logano takes blame for "dumb mistake" that caused Daytona duel shunt
NASCAR

Logano takes blame for "dumb mistake" that caused Daytona duel shunt

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus
NASCAR

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Chase Elliott More
Chase Elliott
Why NASCAR's explanation of no-call on Elliott bumper falls short
NASCAR

Why NASCAR's explanation of no-call on Elliott bumper falls short

Elliott wishes Harvick a "merry offseason" after Roval run-in
NASCAR

Elliott wishes Harvick a "merry offseason" after Roval run-in

Elliott chasing NASCAR history on Watkins Glen return
NASCAR

Elliott chasing NASCAR history on Watkins Glen return

Hendrick Motorsports More
Hendrick Motorsports
Larson takes Daytona 500 pole, Villeneuve guaranteed starting slot
NASCAR

Larson takes Daytona 500 pole, Villeneuve guaranteed starting slot

Larson "surprised" by NASCAR Next Gen car similarity in Phoenix test
NASCAR

Larson "surprised" by NASCAR Next Gen car similarity in Phoenix test

Earnhardt: Next Gen introduction not comparable to Car Of Tomorrow
NASCAR

Earnhardt: Next Gen introduction not comparable to Car Of Tomorrow

Latest news

Cindric beats Wallace in photo finish to win NASCAR's Daytona 500
NASCAR NASCAR

Cindric beats Wallace in photo finish to win NASCAR's Daytona 500

Hendrick signs Chase Elliott to five-year contract extension
NASCAR NASCAR

Hendrick signs Chase Elliott to five-year contract extension

Hamlin: Daytona 500 risks being “strung out” due to Next Gen draft
NASCAR NASCAR

Hamlin: Daytona 500 risks being “strung out” due to Next Gen draft

Logano takes blame for "dumb mistake" that caused Daytona duel shunt
NASCAR NASCAR

Logano takes blame for "dumb mistake" that caused Daytona duel shunt

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Plus

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival Plus

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Plus

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson’s journey to the 2021 NASCAR Cup title comes straight from the Hollywood blockbuster scripts. While Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines for both the right and the wrong reasons

NASCAR
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup Series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Plus

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organisation - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR
Aug 31, 2021
The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin Plus

The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin

A multiple F3000 race winner, Marc Goossens was on the precipice of making Formula 1 in the 1990s - but a lack of budget left him without a path to the promised land. Turning to an illustrious racing career in sportscars, Goossens left the endurance circuit to try his hand at racing stock cars - and now calls the NASCAR Euro Series home

NASCAR
Jul 1, 2021
Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR Plus

Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR

There has never been a full-time British driver in the NASCAR Cup. But Alex Sedgwick, who is rising through the stock car ranks, wants that to change and could be a trailblazer for European talents to reach the top echelons of the NASCAR ladder

NASCAR
Feb 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.