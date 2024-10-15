Hendrick accepts Bowman Roval disqualification, sealing NASCAR playoff elimination
Only three Hendrick drivers progress to Round of 8 in NASCAR Cup playoffs as team decides not to appeal Alex Bowman disqualification from Charlotte Roval
Hendrick Motorsports has chosen not to appeal Alex Bowman's disqualification from Sunday's NASCAR Cup playoff elimination race at the Charlotte Roval.
Originally, all four Hendrick drivers had advanced into the Round of 8, with Bowman set to join team-mates Kyle Larson, William Byron and Chase Elliott until in post-race technical inspection his #48 HMS Chevrolet failed to meet minimum weight requirements.
Per Brad Moran, the managing series director for Cup, Bowman's car was weighed multiple times and the team was given the chance to both fuel up the car and add water.
Bowman was disqualified and the subsequent loss of points resulted in him being eliminated from the playoffs after a season that has to date netted a single victory on the Chicago street course.
In a statement released on Monday, HMS explained that it accepted the penalty.
"NASCAR allows a clear margin to account for the difference in pre- and post-race weight," it said in a statement.
"After a thorough review by our team and the sanctioning body, we simply did not give ourselves enough margin to meet the post-race requirement.
"Although unintentional, the infraction was avoidable.
Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images
"We are extremely disappointed to lose a playoff spot under these circumstances and apologise to our fans and partners."
Bowman's misfortune put two-time NASCAR Cup champion and Team Penske driver Joey Logano back in. At the checkered flag, he was out by four points.
This also changed the owner's championship, as the #45 23XI Racing Toyota was originally eliminated there, but is now back in as well.
The next three races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville will determine the quartet that contest the Championship 4 title decider in Phoenix on 10 November.
Victory for any of the eight drivers remaining in playoff contention will automatically lock in their place.
Round of 8 points
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|1
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|4052
|2
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|4032
|3
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|4029
|4
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|4023
|5
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|4019
|6
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|4015
|7
|Chase Elliott
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|4014
|8
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|4012
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Byron leads emotional Hendrick 1-2-3
NASCAR explains timing of race-ending caution in Daytona 500
Hendrick NASCAR driver Bowman sidelined with injury after sprint car crash
NASCAR Cup Bristol: Larson takes dominant win as playoff drivers eliminated
McLaren boss Brown reveals F1 test discussions for NASCAR ace Larson
NASCAR Cup Indianapolis: Kyle Larson wins drama-filled Brickyard 400
Latest news
Lundgaard feels “more natural pace” with Arrow McLaren in debut test
How a standard bearer of BTCC’s golden era replicated Vauxhall glory with Nissan
Meyer Shank signs BMW, Cadillac talents for IMSA return with Acura
ERT undergoes rebrand to Kiro Race, will use Porsche power
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments