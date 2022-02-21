Cindric beats Wallace in photo finish to win NASCAR's Daytona 500

Cindric, in his first full season in Cup Series, led the way on the start of the two-lap overtime following a crash involving Ricky Stenhouse Jr and Chris Buescher.

But as the last lap got underway, he got a big shove out from Penske team-mate Ryan Blaney that took him clear of outside lane runner Brad Keselowski.

Blaney then went to high side in an attempt to get around Cindric, but the rookie blocked his advance and edged Blaney’s Ford towards the wall.

As Blaney fell back, Cindric outran Wallace's 23XI Racing Toyota to take his first Cup victory in NASCAR’s biggest race, on team owner Roger Penske’s 85th birthday.

Cindric is just the fourth driver since 1994 to score his first Cup victory in the Daytona 500 after 2021 winner Michael McDowell, Trevor Bayne (2011), Michael Waltrip (2001), and Sterling Marlin (1994).

The 23-year-old champion of the second-tier Xfinity Series in 2020, who narrowly missed out on defending his title in a photo-finish in the 2021 Phoenix finale, said: "This makes up for losing a championship in the last race I was in.

"I'm surrounded by great people, that's all there is to it.

"I know there's going to be highs and lows , being a rookie. I'm just grateful for the opportunity and excited to climb the mountain ahead of us on the #2 team.

We're in the playoffs - that's one box checked. My gosh, what an awesome group of fans; what an awesome race car. I'm just really thankful."

Chase Briscoe, who had been pushing Keselowski on the last lap before mounting a late challenge to the 2012 Cup champion's outside, recovered from an early wreck to finish third for Stewart-Haas Racing as Blaney ended up fourth and SHR's Aric Almirola – in his final season in the Cup series – rounded out the top-five.

The race was the first point-paying event for NASCAR’s Next Generation race car, which appeared to have few hiccups. A couple teams suffered lost wheels with the new single lug nut configuration and a few others had difficulty driving their cars away after suffering flat tyres.

Kyle Busch was another to recover from an early crash to finish sixth ahead of McDowell, who started Stage 3 from the rear of the field after a pitlane speeding penalty.

David Ragan, Keselowski and Chase Elliott completed the top 10.

Stage 1

Martin Truex Jr. took the Stage 1 win under caution as the race did not resume following an eight-car accident on lap 63.

Keselowski finished second, Todd Gilliland third, Ricky Stenhouse fourth and Joey Logano rounded out the top-five.

Larson started on the pole but Keselowski powered past him to lead Lap 1.

Powered by four other Toyotas, Kyle Busch used the inside line to take the lead on Lap 7 only to see Keselowski reclaim it a lap later.

On Lap 26, Greg Biffle was forced to pit under green with what he believed to be an engine issue.

With a push from Christopher Bell on the inside line, Kyle Busch returned to the lead on Lap 27.

A group of Fords elected to pit on Lap 37, most for two tyres and fuel.

The remainder of the field pit on Lap 39. Ty Dillon was penalised for speeding during his stop and had to serve a pass through penalty.

Once the cycle of stops was completed on Lap 41, Kyle Busch cycled around to the lead.

On Lap 41, Kaz Grala and Briscoe spun off Turn 2 to bring out a caution. Grala’s No. 50 Chevrolet appeared to lose a wheel in the process, which will likely result in a significant NASCAR penalty this week.

With 15 laps to go, Kyle Busch remained out front with Hamlin up to second and Bell in third.

NASCAR displayed a caution on Lap 52 when Justin Haley lost a wheel on his No. 31 Chevrolet, which could also result in a hefty NASCAR penalty this week.

On Lap 63, Keselowski turned Harrison Burton, which triggered a multi-car wreck and sent Burton’s No. 21 Ford briefly upside down before landing on all four wheels.

Among those also involved were Hamlin, Byron, Kyle Busch, Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain and Bell.

Jacques Villeneuve (engine change), Logano (backup car), Hemric and Briscoe (both multiple inspection failures) all had to start the race from the rear of the field. Hemric also had to serve a pass-through penalty after taking the green flag.

Stage 2

Truex edged Logano at the line to take the Stage 2 victory. Logano had moved into the lead on the previous lap by running in the high lane behind Chase Briscoe, who was fighting to stay on the lead lap.

Wallace ended up third, Keselowski fourth and Stenhouse Jr. rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, the lead-lap cars pit with Jones the first off pit road. He led the way on the restart on Lap 72 followed by Blaney and Chris Buescher.

With a push from Cindric, Blaney moved into the lead shortly after the restart.

With 40 laps remaining in the stage, Blaney remained out front with help from Cindric. Buescher was third and Harvick fourth and Fords claimed the top eight positions.

With 10 laps remaining in the stage, Keselowski maintained a small lead over Buescher with Blaney third, Harvick fourth and Gilliland in fifth.

Larson briefly grabbed the lead racing to the front on the high side on Lap 125 but Keselowski, with help from Logano, returned to the front on Lap 126.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead-lap cars all pit with Keselowski the first off pit road. McDowell was penalised for speeding and had to restart from the rear of the field.

The race returned to green on Lap 138 with Keselowski out front followed by Cindric, Kyle Larson, Wallace and Kevin Harvick.

On Lap 151, Tyler Reddick spun on the frontstretch, which triggered a wreck that also collected Logano, Truex Jr. and Kurt Busch.

The lead-lap cars elected to pit with Cindric the first off pit road, followed by Wallace, Blaney, Jones and Larson. The race returned to green on Lap 160.

On Lap 163, Wallace got a shove from Kyle Busch and took the lead for the first time in the race.

Kyle Busch’s push of Wallace sent him into the lead on Lap 176 as Cindric dropped to third. Stenhouse moved into the lead with help from Buescher on Lap 180.

On Lap 191, Larson got into the back of Harvick on the frontstretch, got him sideways and Harvick got into Noah Gragson to trigger a multi-car wreck. Among those also collected were Erik Jones, Todd Gilliland and Chase Elliott.

NASCAR stopped the race for nearly six minutes to clear the track of debris. Most of the field elected to pit but Stenhouse stayed out and led the way when the race resumed on Lap 195.

As the field came off Turn 4, Stenhouse got turned by Keselowski to bring out another caution and send the race into a two-lap overtime.

Cindric led the way on the restart. He was followed by Blaney, Wallace, Keselowski and Almirola.