Logano rails against "piece of c***" Dillon for "chicken s*** move"

Joey Logano passed Austin Dillon for the lead to start the two-lap overtime and looked like he would hang on for the win when Dillon drove deep into Turn 3 on the final lap and knocked Logano into the outside wall.

Moments later, Denny Hamlin came up on the inside of Dillon to challenge for the lead and got turned himself as Dillon claimed the win – his first in nearly two years.

Logano vented his fury at Dillon's moves after the race and said "he had no intention to race".

“When you get that far ahead, that’s three to four car lengths ahead into [Turn] 3 - I even backed up the entry. I was like, ‘I’ll just wrap the bottom here. I’m good,’ and he just drives in so hard,” Logano said.

“Obviously, he didn’t made the turn because he hit me and [Hamlin] was going to win the race, so he had no intention to race. I beat him fair and square on the restart and he just pulls a chicken shit move.

“He’s a piece of crap. He sucks. He’s sucked his whole career and now he’s going to be in the playoffs. Good for him, I guess.”

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

After restarting his wrecked Ford, Logano drove it down pitroad and pulled up alongside Hamlin, before doing a burnout in front of Dillon’s pitstall.

Asked if he thought NASCAR should penalise Dillon for how he won the race, Logano conceded: “I don’t know. Apparently, it’s OK. What do you want me to say? Apparently, he can come from five car lengths back and completely wreck someone and then wreck another one to the line and we’re going to call that racing.”

Pressed on whether NASCAR should have denied Dillon the win, Logano added: “Yeah, [but] they won’t.”

Logano said he understood moves like the “bump and run” to nudge competitors out of the way but what Dillon did was “ridiculous.”

“I get bump and runs. I do that, I would expect it,” he said. “But from four car lengths back, he was never going to make the corner. Then he wrecks the other car, wrecks [Hamlin] to go with it. What a piece of crap.

“You can’t stand for it. I can tell you that much. I don’t know what I’m supposed to do next. Obviously, I’ve got to think about it, but you can’t let crap like that happen.”