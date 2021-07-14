Tickets Subscribe
Previous / NASCAR Atlanta: Kurt Busch beats brother Kyle for dramatic victory
NASCAR News

Hendrick extends Larson NASCAR contract to the end of 2023

By:

Kyle Larson will remain with Hendrick Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series through to the end of 2023 in a new contract extension revealed on Wednesday.

Hendrick extends Larson NASCAR contract to the end of 2023

As part of the deal, HendrickCars.com will become the majority sponsor for Larson in 35 of the 36 points-paying races.

They will also back Larson's dirt endeavours, becoming a primary sponsor in all non-NASCAR events he competes in.

Larson's current agreement expires at the conclusion of 2022, but this new contract extends his stay with HMS through the 2023 season.

“When we perform on the track on Sunday, we can feel the impact on Monday,” said Rick Hendrick, chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group and owner of Hendrick Motorsports.

“With the chance to plan for the next two years, the program is only going to help Hendrick Automotive Group sell more cars, book more service appointments and ultimately do more business.

It will also allow our company to recruit talented people and support our internal recognition and incentive programs.

"The more we followed the data, the easier the decision became. We are seeing clear results.”

HendrickCars.com has seen significant increases in website traffic thanks to Larson's success.

Larson made headlines last year when has was suspended from NASCAR competition for using a racial slur during a live stream, but was reinstated for 2021.

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro HendrickCars.com

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro HendrickCars.com

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

The 28-year-old's return to NASCAR's top level has been impressive, winning four races this season - which is more than any driver so far this year - including three in succession. He also won the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Read Also:

“The chance to extend my contract with Hendrick Motorsports and have such an awesome sponsor in HendrickCars.com are things I don’t take for granted,” said Larson.

“I feel like I’m driving for the best team and the best sponsors in the sport.

"To know that our on-track performance is having positive business influence off the track is very important because I want to return the incredible support they’ve given me.

"Everyone at Hendrick Automotive Group has made me feel like part of their team, and it’s exciting to be able to represent a company that loves racing like I do.

"I feel like we’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible.”

NASCAR Atlanta: Kurt Busch beats brother Kyle for dramatic victory

NASCAR Atlanta: Kurt Busch beats brother Kyle for dramatic victory
Hendrick extends Larson NASCAR contract to the end of 2023
NASCAR NASCAR

Hendrick extends Larson NASCAR contract to the end of 2023

NASCAR Atlanta: Kurt Busch beats brother Kyle for dramatic victory
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR Atlanta: Kurt Busch beats brother Kyle for dramatic victory

Is it now or never for Kevin Harvick's 2021 NASCAR Cup season at Atlanta?
NASCAR NASCAR

Is it now or never for Kevin Harvick's 2021 NASCAR Cup season at Atlanta?

"More to come" from Road America runner-up Bell after bad run
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

"More to come" from Road America runner-up Bell after bad run

