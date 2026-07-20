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IndyCar Nashville

IndyCar Nashville race postponed to Monday after heavy rain and World Cup delays

The IndyCar race at Nashville has been pushed to Monday afternoon

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Christian Lundgaard, Arrow McLaren

The IndyCar Nashville raced has been postponed to Monday afternoon due to heavy rain and delays caused by the FIFA World Cup final. 

The race was originally supposed start at 5:35pm EST, but was delayed well over an hour due to the FIFA World Cup Final. Spain and Argentina were tied 0-0, putting the game into extra time, with Spain ultimately securing their first World Cup title since 2010 with a 1-0 win.

But just as coverage wrapped for the World Cup on FOX, rain and lightning hit Nashville, further delaying the IndyCar race. There were track drying efforts that made progress, only for another huge rain shower to hit the track just before 9pm EST.

At that point, IndyCar made the decision to postpone the race to Monday. The event has been rescheduled for 3pm EST [9pm BST] on Monday.

The race distance has also been reduced to 225 laps due to the excessive heat in the forecast.

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

When the race does get going, Kyle Kirkwood will start from pole position. He is hoping to cut into the 55-point gap he currently faces against four-time reigning champion Alex Palou, who started fourth.

Joining Kirkwood on the front row is Josef Newgarden, who won the most recent oval race at WWT Raceway. Scott McLaughlin starts third, then Palou in fourth, and Scott Dixon in fifth.

David Malukas, who went to the hospital after a big crash in Saturday morning practice, returned to the track later in the day and led the evening session.

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