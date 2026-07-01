Vote: Autosport Best of the Month for June 2026
Choose between the top drivers and best moments from the last month of motorsports action from around the world
Welcome to an exciting new monthly poll, where you the reader is being offered the opportunity to choose the best drivers and moments from the past month of racing action around the world. You can cast your vote by simply by clicking this link.
There are several categories in our ‘Autosport Best of the Month’ voting, with four options available for each. You can choose the most impressive driver of the month between Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, and Sportscars. You can also select the best moment of the month across all the major disciplines we cover throughout the year.
For June, here are the nominees, and remember to visit here to place your vote and let your voice be heard! Once you vote, you can also see the current polling data for which drivers/moments are leading the way with the most votes.
Moment of the Month
Lewis Hamilton's first win with Ferrari (F1)
Marc Marquez's comeback win (MotoGP)
NASCAR's first-ever race weekend on an active military base (NASCAR)
Toyota wins at Le Mans (Sportscars)
Driver of the Month - Formula 1
Kimi Antonelli
Driver of the Month - NASCAR
Denny Hamlin
Corey Heim
Shane van Gisbergen
Christopher Bell
Driver of the Month -MotoGP
Marc Marquez
Fabio di Giannantonio
Raul Fernandez
Ai Ogura
Driver of the Month -IndyCar
Christian Lundgaard
Josef Newgarden
David Malukas
Kyle Kirkwood
Driver of the Month -Sportscars
Jack Aitken
Nick Yelloly
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