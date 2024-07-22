All Series
Race report
NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Indianapolis: Kyle Larson wins drama-filled Brickyard 400

Larson beats Reddick to claim fourth win of 2024 NASCAR Cup season in second overtime when caution is thrown on final lap

Jim Utter
Jim Utter

Kyle Larson cashed in on his second opportunity to win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this season, taking the victory in the 30th anniversary of NASCAR’s inaugural Brickyard 400 on Sunday.

Larson, who ran in the Indianapolis 500 earlier this season as part of an aborted attempt to do ‘the Double,’ picked up an anticlimactic fourth NASCAR Cup win of 2024 under caution in an otherwise drama-filled race on Sunday.

The 2021 Cup champion was one of the few cars who stayed on the safest fuel strategy and grabbed the lead on the start to the first overtime after Brad Keselowski (RFK Ford) had to pit for fuel.

A multi-car wreck erupted behind the leaders, which required a 17-minute red flag to fix part of the retaining wall, and sent the race into a second overtime.

Larson again quickly cleared for the lead, but there was more drama behind as Ryan Preece hit the wall.

NASCAR held the caution flag as it appeared that Preece - who had triggered a big wreck for William Byron in Stage 2 - would get rolling, but the Stewart Haas Ford came to a stop on the track, which brought out the caution on the final lap and secured Larson’s win.

Speaking after a win he called "surreal" in the first race for the Cup Series on the IMS oval course since 2020, having moved to the Indy Road Course layout for the past three years, Larson gave a tantalising teaser that he intends to return to run the Indy 500.

"I love you, Indiana fans," the Hendrick Chevrolet driver said. "I know you guys love me, too. How about we come back next May and try to kiss these bricks in an IndyCar?"

Race winner Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Race winner Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

Asked if his win Sunday made up for his 'Double' attempt that ended with a pit road speeding penalty in the Indy 500 and missing the Coke 600 that was red-flagged early due to poor weather, Larson said: "It does, I guess a little bit.

"I wish we could have got to do both and run the 600. We had a phenomenal car for that race, too.

"I think everything just comes full circle. Everything is meant to be. Today definitely meant to be for us."

Tyler Reddick ended up second, reigning series champion Ryan Blaney was third, Christopher Bell was fourth and Stage 2 winner Bubba Wallace completed the top five.

Completing the top 10 were Todd Gilliland, Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez, Noah Gragson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Larson had earlier survived contact with Martin Truex Jr., who cut a tyre and hit the wall, but entering the closing stages was in a position to run hard to the finish without fuel concerns, unlike leader Keselowski.

The caution flags reset the race when Kyle Busch wrecked in Turn 3, following contact with Stage 1 winner Denny Hamlin with three laps to go, but Keselowski peeled off onto the pit road out of fuel when the field was set to take the green.

Larson powered to the lead past Blaney on the restart as a multi-car wreck erupted behind them in Turn 1, triggered by contact involving Daniel Hemric and John Hunter Nemecheck, which brought out a 17-minute red flag to clean the track of debris.

NASCAR Cup Indianapolis Race Result

CLA DRIVER # MANUFACTURER LAPS TIME INTERVAL PITS POINTS
1 K. LarsonHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 5 Chevrolet 167

3:29'08.414

   8 49
2 T. Reddick23XI RACING 45 Toyota 167

+0.282

3:29'08.696

 0.282 9 46
3 R. BlaneyTEAM PENSKE 12 Ford 167

+9.494

3:29'17.908

 9.212 8 49
4 C. BellJOE GIBBS RACING 20 Toyota 167

+11.457

3:29'19.871

 1.963 8 35
5 B. Wallace23XI RACING 23 Toyota 167

+11.458

3:29'19.872

 0.001 8 42
6 T. GillilandFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 38 Ford 167

+11.458

3:29'19.872

 0.000 8 31
7 A. CindricTEAM PENSKE 2 Ford 167

+11.459

3:29'19.873

 0.001 10 30
8 D. SuarezTRACKHOUSE RACING 99 Chevrolet 167

+11.461

3:29'19.875

 0.002 7 29
9 N. GragsonSTEWART-HAAS RACING 10 Ford 167

+11.462

3:29'19.876

 0.001 8 29
10 C. ElliottHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 9 Chevrolet 167

+12.888

3:29'21.302

 1.426 8 36
11 R. Stenhouse JrJTG DAUGHERTY RACING 47 Chevrolet 167

+12.889

3:29'21.303

 0.001 7 32
12
C. HocevarSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 77 Chevrolet 167

+14.408

3:29'22.822

 1.519 8 25
13 A. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 3 Chevrolet 167

+15.177

3:29'23.591

 0.769 10 24
14 C. LajoieSPIRE MOTORSPORTS 7 Chevrolet 167

+15.178

3:29'23.592

 0.001 8 23
15 R. ChastainTRACKHOUSE RACING 1 Chevrolet 167

+15.469

3:29'23.883

 0.291 9 22
16 M. McDowellFRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS 34 Ford 167

+18.794

3:29'27.208

 3.325 9 26
17
Z. SmithSPIRE MOTORSPORTS
 71 Chevrolet 167

+20.247

3:29'28.661

 1.453 9 20
18 C. WareRICK WARE RACING 15 Ford 167

+20.923

3:29'29.337

 0.676 12 19
19 T. DillonRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 33 Chevrolet 167

+20.924

3:29'29.338

 0.001 11  
20 J. HaleyRICK WARE RACING 51 Ford 167

+21.349

3:29'29.763

 0.425 11 17
21 B. KeselowskiRFK RACING 6 Ford 167

+26.191

3:29'34.605

 4.842 10 16
22 C. BuescherRFK RACING 17 Ford 167

+26.615

3:29'35.029

 0.424 15 15
23
T. GibbsJOE GIBBS RACING
 54 Toyota 167

+26.805

3:29'35.219

 0.190 10 17
24 C. BriscoeSTEWART-HAAS RACING 14 Ford 167

+29.698

3:29'38.112

 2.893 9 14
25 K. BuschRICHARD CHILDRESS RACING 8 Chevrolet 166

+1 Lap

3:29'44.455

 1 Lap 8 12
26 R. PreeceSTEWART-HAAS RACING 41 Ford 165

+2 Laps

3:27'13.300

 1 Lap 8 11
27 M. Truex JrJOE GIBBS RACING 19 Toyota 165

+2 Laps

3:29'36.225

 2'22.925 12 13
28 E. JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 43 Toyota 165

+2 Laps

3:29'40.163

 3.938 15 9
29 J. NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 42 Toyota 161

+6 Laps

3:16'25.031

 4 Laps 5 14
30 D. HemricKAULIG RACING 31 Chevrolet 161

+6 Laps

3:16'25.158

 0.127 8 7
31 A. BowmanHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 48 Chevrolet 161

+6 Laps

3:16'25.378

 0.220 6 10
32 D. HamlinJOE GIBBS RACING 11 Toyota 161

+6 Laps

3:16'25.394

 0.016 7 23
33 J. JohnsonLEGACY MOTOR CLUB 84 Toyota 110

+57 Laps

2:13'50.820

 51 Laps 7 4
34 J. LoganoTEAM PENSKE 22 Ford 109

+58 Laps

2:10'32.245

 1 Lap 5 3
35 J. BerrySTEWART-HAAS RACING 4 Ford 104

+63 Laps

1:58'33.914

 5 Laps 6 2
36 H. BurtonWOOD BROTHERS RACING 21 Ford 74

+93 Laps

1:20'05.585

 30 Laps 6 1
37 A. AllmendingerKAULIG RACING 16 Chevrolet 74

+93 Laps

1:23'02.085

 2'56.500 6  
38 W. ByronHENDRICK MOTORSPORTS 24 Chevrolet 73

+94 Laps

1:18'24.812

 1 Lap 5 8
39 B. McLeodMBM 66 Ford 15

+152 Laps

15'05.774

 58 Laps 3

Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Kyle Larson
More from
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
More from
Hendrick Motorsports
