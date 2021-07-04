Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR News

NASCAR Road America: Elliott returns to form with win

By:

Chase Elliott returned to form on Sunday, winning the first NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America in 65 years.

NASCAR Road America: Elliott returns to form with win

Elliott took command of the race on lap 46 of the 62-lap race, as Kyle Busch passed Aric Almirola on a restart and Elliott then cleared Busch in Turn 12 to grab the lead for the final time.

On lap 59, Christopher Bell got around Busch to move into second but couldn’t mount a serious challenge and finished 5.7 seconds behind Elliott.

The win is Elliott’s second this season – the other came in a rain-shortened race at Circuit of the Americas.

In his career, seven of Elliott’s 13 wins have now come on road courses.

 

“Just really proud of our team for overcoming some adversity early and having to start in the back, having good pitstops,” Elliott said. “Had a really fast Chevrolet. Just so proud.

“We’ve had a rough few weeks, so it feels really good. I guess I was supposed to do a burnout here [in Turn 5], I’m sorry. I missed the memo. I did a really cool one on the frontstretch.”

On the challenge of tackling a new track in the Cup Series, Elliott said: “This track has a lot of character to it. It’s so long. You have a lot of opportunity to make mistakes or be good whenever you hit it.

“I mean, four miles is a long course. It just has a lot of character to it, a lot of bumps, a lot of sections that are really tricky to get through.

“I think conserving your tyre was actually a little bit of a thing today, which to be honest we don’t have much of that I feel like any more.

“It was a little different race.”

Kyle Busch ended up third, Kurt Busch was fourth and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

Completing the top 10 were Chase Briscoe (who tied his career high), Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, Martin Truex Jr and Matt DiBenedetto.

Following the break between stages 2 and 3, several cars pitted but Kyle Busch stayed out and took over the lead.

But DiBenedetto was able to get around Busch near Turn 12 on the restart lap and reclaimed the lead, before Elliott went to the inside of DiBenedetto entering Turn 1 on Lap 38 and came away with the lead for the first time in the race.

On lap 43, Anthony Alfredo blew a right-rear brake rotor, went off course in Turn 1 and ended up stuck in the gravel trap. That brought out a caution, setting up what could be the final pit stops of the race.

Ryan Blaney had pit just before the caution to repair damage to his hood which set himself up for a big gain in track position on the restart.

Most of the lead-lap cars pitted under the caution when Anthony Alfredo blew a right-rear brake rotor and ended up stuck in the Turn 1 gravel, with Kyle Busch the first off pit road.

He soon grabbed grabbed the lead on the restart only to see Elliott power by him in Turn 12 to reclaim the top spot, from which he began to open up a 3.4-second lead.

Earlier, Reddick took over the lead when several drivers pit under green and held off William Byron - who claimed the Stage 1 win under caution - to take the Stage 2 win.

Result

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 62 2:54'33.804     24
2 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 62 2:54'39.509 5.705 5.705  
3 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 62 2:54'43.635 9.831 4.126 4
4 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 62 2:54'49.343 15.539 5.708  
5 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 62 2:54'50.630 16.826 1.287  
6 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 62 2:54'53.741 19.937 3.111  
7 42 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 62 2:54'53.920 20.116 0.179  
8 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 62 2:54'56.177 22.373 2.257 5
9 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 62 2:54'56.988 23.184 0.811 1
10 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 62 2:54'59.074 25.270 2.086 10
11 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 62 2:55'02.523 28.719 3.449  
12 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 62 2:55'07.045 33.241 4.522  
13 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 62 2:55'09.143 35.339 2.098  
14 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 62 2:55'09.735 35.931 0.592 1
15 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 62 2:55'10.072 36.268 0.337  
16 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 62 2:55'11.834 38.030 1.762  
17 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 62 2:55'13.939 40.135 2.105  
18 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 62 2:55'17.886 44.082 3.947  
19 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 62 2:55'21.261 47.457 3.375  
20 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 62 2:55'25.637 51.833 4.376  
21 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 62 2:55'29.906 56.102 4.269  
22 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 62 2:55'33.548 59.744 3.642  
23 52 United States Josh Bilicki Ford 62 2:55'38.123 1'04.319 4.575  
24 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 62 2:55'38.238 1'04.434 0.115  
25 77 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 62 2:55'38.627 1'04.823 0.389  
26 96 United States Ty Dillon Toyota 62 2:55'43.620 1'09.816 4.993  
27 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 62 2:55'49.080 1'15.276 5.460  
28 15 Australia James Davison Chevrolet 62 2:55'57.763 1'23.959 8.683  
29 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 62 2:56'01.242 1'27.438 3.479  
30 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 62 2:56'08.202 1'34.398 6.960  
31 51 United States Cody Ware Chevrolet 62 2:56'09.835 1'36.031 1.633  
32 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 62 2:56'10.647 1'36.843 0.812  
33 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 62 2:56'11.170 1'37.366 0.523 15
34 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 62 2:56'36.957 2'03.153 25.787  
35 78 United Kingdom Kyle Tilley Ford 60 2:55'50.710 2 Laps 2 Laps  
36 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 53 2:56'24.856 9 Laps 7 Laps  
37 38 Anthony Alfredo Ford 42 2:02'17.589 20 Laps 11 Laps  
38 33 United States Austin Cindric Ford 35 2:22'54.044 27 Laps 7 Laps 2
39 53 United States Ryan Eversley Chevrolet 27 1:47'32.658 35 Laps 8 Laps  
40 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 6 17'51.968 56 Laps 21 Laps  

10 h
