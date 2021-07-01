Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ganassi “still heavily involved in motorsports” despite NASCAR team sale
NASCAR Special feature

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times

By:

Chip Ganassi selling out his NASCAR Cup Series team to young upstarts in Trackhouse Racing came as a shock to many, but how big a deal is it in the grand scheme of things and what does it say about NASCAR’s upcoming Next-Gen era?

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times

Ganassi entered NASCAR in 2001 and (currently winless in 2021) will likely leave it with a fairly meagre total of 14 wins at Cup level and 20 in the second-tier Xfinity Series. Compare those stats to its IndyCar and IMSA/Grand-Am sportscar numbers – 117 and 59 race wins respectively.

Granted, two of those 14 Cup wins were the crown jewels of the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400, but since Chip bought 80% of Felix Sabates’ Team SABCO operation it’s fair to say it has underperformed compared to expectation against its rivals, which includes its prime IndyCar (and sometimes IMSA) competitor Team Penske.

It hasn’t been for the lack of quality drivers: Kyle Petty, Martin Truex Jr, Jamie McMurray, Kurt Busch, Sterling Marlin, Robby Gordon, Juan Pablo Montoya, Matt Kenseth and Kyle Larson were all top-drawer names to drive for CGR in Cup. As the catchphrase goes – “Chip likes winners” – and they just didn’t do enough of that for him these past 20 seasons.

“We won some big races… we lost some big ones too,” Ganassi lamented. “It’s unfortunate when you’ve been in this business so long, the more you remember the ones you lost than the ones you won.”

History aside, what this deal is perfect for is Trackhouse Racing’s own ambitions. Team owner Justin Marks is a highly-driven individual, who actually scored one of Ganassi’s Xfinity victories as a driver at Mid-Ohio in 2016. He grew up a fan of Ganassi’s, and it was somewhat of a dream to win for his team-owning idol. Along with Marks’ co-owner, the rap star Armando ‘Pitbull’ Perez, you can imagine what it must feel like for him to actually buy that team. And Chip was happy to sell it to him for the right price.

Justin Marks and Chip Ganassi

Justin Marks and Chip Ganassi

Photo by: Trackhouse Racing Team

“I wanted to make sure that this business gets put in the right hands,” said Ganassi. “For somebody that has a vision and an idea of what they want to do going forwards and has the money to do that. That was first and foremost of what brought the deal together.

“I do like the idea of maybe not having to think about changing over the new car and all that goes along with that. It certainly is a relief in some sense, but I’ll certainly miss it as well.”

Marks made the brave move in committing to run Daniel Suarez in the #99 car this year, the final year of Gen-6 machinery before next year’s shift to Next-Gen inventory. Using Chevrolet kit supplied by Richard Childress Racing, some standout performances have arrived already – notably at the Bristol dirt race and more recently at Nashville, the latter city being where Marks ultimately wishes base his team out of.

“Fresh blood is good for any industry. And NASCAR has positioned itself well to have fresh blood” Chip Ganassi

As well as building a stout investment portfolio, he’s also created a tight-knit squad which he can now meld with Ganassi’s finest (he has pledged to interview everyone at CGR before making any staffing decisions) and between them there’s undoubtedly the makings of a very strong two-car team with the potential for growth in the future. Also don’t forget that Ganassi has a technical association with Hendrick Motorsports, so there’s an embarrassment of riches on tap in terms of support.

“Obviously the relationship with Chevrolet is very important, we have a great working relationship with RCR and we have to give them the respect first of exploring with them what a partnership would look like,” said Marks. “A lot of the work that has to be done from here, over the next couple of months, is understanding very intimately the Chip Ganassi Racing operations and how they manage different business units within the company and how that stacks up with where Trackhouse is at right now.”

Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Camping World leads the field

Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Camping World leads the field

Photo by: NASCAR Media

Marks says that current CGR drivers Kurt Busch (the 2004 Cup champion) and Ross Chastain will be the first drivers he speaks to regarding his second seat – although Busch just might be eyeing up the TV commentary spot in the Fox Sports booth that Jeff Gordon recently vacated.

NASCAR will bless this deal, viewing Trackhouse, the 23XI team of Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, and Kaulig Racing (which will step up from Xfinity next year) as demonstrating its business model is now far more viable to newcomers after years of negativity and the shockwaves of Furniture Row Racing shuttering just a season after winning the title in 2017.

Marks was keen to point out the Next-Gen plans as “proof of concept” in attracting his substantial investment. And Ganassi was moved to admit that “fresh blood” should be allowed to take its turn – plus there’s plenty of speculation linking CGR to running GM’s imminent LMDh sportscar project.

“Fresh blood is good for any industry,” said Ganassi. “And NASCAR has positioned itself well to have fresh blood.”

And that’s why it truly feels like the right time for Ganassi to turn this page.

Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Monster Energy

Kurt Busch, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Monster Energy

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Ganassi “still heavily involved in motorsports” despite NASCAR team sale

Previous article

Ganassi “still heavily involved in motorsports” despite NASCAR team sale
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races

4 h
2
Formula 1

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

3 h
3
Formula 1

Sprint race winner will be officially credited with F1 pole position

1 d
4
Formula 1

Alonso: FIA should focus on policing F1 incidents, not burnouts

3 h
5
NASCAR

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times

40 min
Latest news
Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times
NAS

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times

40m
Ganassi “still heavily involved in motorsports” despite NASCAR team sale
Video Inside
NAS

Ganassi “still heavily involved in motorsports” despite NASCAR team sale

4 h
The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin Plus
NAS

The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin

6 h
Chip Ganassi sells entire NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing
NAS

Chip Ganassi sells entire NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing

22 h
Gordon: Hendrick Motorsports "is where my true passion lies"
NAS

Gordon: Hendrick Motorsports "is where my true passion lies"

Jun 30, 2021
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Ganassi “still heavily involved in motorsports” despite NASCAR team sale
Video Inside
NASCAR

Ganassi “still heavily involved in motorsports” despite NASCAR team sale

F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Hamilton Styrian GP
Formula 1

F1 Styrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Hamilton

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

Trending Today

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

Sprint race winner will be officially credited with F1 pole position
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sprint race winner will be officially credited with F1 pole position

Alonso: FIA should focus on policing F1 incidents, not burnouts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: FIA should focus on policing F1 incidents, not burnouts

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times
NASCAR NASCAR

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times

Mazepin feels Haas F1 car weight difference having ‘quite a big impact’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin feels Haas F1 car weight difference having ‘quite a big impact’

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' rear wing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' rear wing

Toyota president left “shaking” after Katsuta's breakthrough WRC podium
WRC WRC

Toyota president left “shaking” after Katsuta's breakthrough WRC podium

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin Plus

The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin

A multiple F3000 race winner, Marc Goossens was on the precipice of making Formula 1 in the 1990s - but a lack of budget left him without a path to the promised land. Turning to an illustrious racing career in sportscars, Goossens left the endurance circuit to try his hand at racing stock cars - and now calls the NASCAR Euro Series home

NASCAR
6 h
Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR Plus

Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR

There has never been a full-time British driver in the NASCAR Cup. But Alex Sedgwick, who is rising through the stock car ranks, wants that to change and could be a trailblazer for European talents to reach the top echelons of the NASCAR ladder

NASCAR
Feb 28, 2021
How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport Plus

How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport

It's 20 years since legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Sr died at the Daytona 500, but the legacy of his crash continues today through the pioneering safety work done by NASCAR

NASCAR
Feb 18, 2021
The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021 Plus

The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season

NASCAR
Feb 12, 2021
How a second-chance NASCAR ace is rebuilding his career Plus

How a second-chance NASCAR ace is rebuilding his career

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a shot at redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith

NASCAR
Feb 11, 2021
Autosport's top 5 NASCAR machines Plus

Autosport's top 5 NASCAR machines

The American stock car scene is more famous for its close racing and occasional punch-ups, but there have been some fantastic machines too. As part of Autosport's 70th anniversary celebrations in 2020, we picked out five of its best

NASCAR
Jan 3, 2021
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Plus

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future

NASCAR
Nov 17, 2020
Why Johnson’s playoff failure won’t tarnish his legacy Plus

Why Johnson’s playoff failure won’t tarnish his legacy

The last season of a retiring NASCAR great has shown promise, and may have resulted in another playoff push without small issues outside his control. 2020 won't be the year Jimmie Johnson would have wanted, but it won't be what he is remembered for

NASCAR
Sep 3, 2020

Latest news

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times
NASCAR NASCAR

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times

Ganassi “still heavily involved in motorsports” despite NASCAR team sale
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

Ganassi “still heavily involved in motorsports” despite NASCAR team sale

The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin Plus
NASCAR NASCAR

The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin

Chip Ganassi sells entire NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing
NASCAR NASCAR

Chip Ganassi sells entire NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.