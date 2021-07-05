"More to come" from Road America runner-up Bell after bad run

The 26-year-old scored his maiden Cup win on the Daytona road course earlier this year, but had endured a disappointing run of form with just five further top-10 finishes in the following 17 points-paying races prior to Road America.

Bell had a gradual rise up the order in Sunday's race, earning a penalty for driving through too many pit boxes while pitting under caution between Stages 1 and 2.

But by lap 59 of 62, he had worked his way up to second and in the final laps was running lap times on par with race winner Chase Elliott, although was too far behind to make an impression on the Hendrick Motorsports driver and finished 5.7s adrift.

Bell’s second-place finish was his first top-five since he took fourth at Richmond back in April.

“It’s been a trying last two months, but we feel like we’re getting back on track,” he said.

“There’s no reason why we can’t be running up front every week.

“Last week at Pocono we had a car capable of finishing in the top-five [but] it didn’t happen.

“Nashville we were okay [but] aside from that, I don’t know, we just haven’t been very fast.

“The last couple weeks, I’ve been really proud of the progress we’ve made and I'm excited for the future. I know there’s more to come.”

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Sirius XM Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

JGR team-mate Denny Hamlin continues to lead the points standings after his fifth place finish at Road America, but is yet to win a race this season. Fellow JGR drivers Kyle Busch, who finished third, and Martin Truex Jr (ninth) are also in playoff contention with two and three wins respectively.

All four road course races so far this season have been won by either Joe Gibbs Racing (one) or Hendrick (three) drivers, which gives Bell confidence for the remainder of the season.

“I wouldn’t have expected my first win to come at a road course, that’s for sure,” Bell said.

“Last year in the Cup Series, the road course races were probably my best races speed-wise.

“I feel like we have been bringing really good Camrys to the road courses and it’s definitely a good package for JGR right now.”

