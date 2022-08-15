NASCAR Cup Richmond: Harvick holds off Bell for second straight win

Harvick cycled back into the lead after a late-race round of green-flag pitstops, but spent the final four laps furiously working to hold off Christopher Bell, who was on 12-lap fresher tyres.

Bell got close but Harvick couldn’t find a way through, which meant the Stewart-Haas driver edged to the win by 0.441 seconds at the chequered flag at Richmond, becoming the first driver to win consecutive races this season following his overdue triumph at Michigan last time out.

The Richmond win was also the 60th of his career and the 46-year-old is now just one of 10 drivers who have won at least 60 Cup races in their career.

“Like I said last week, the cars have been running good week-in and week-out and you see a lot better understanding of what’s going on with how we adjusted on the car through the first run and we’re able to get our car handling a lot better,” Harvick said. “I think as it got dark, the race track really came to our [car].”

Asked about the approach of Bell in the final laps, Harvick said: “I knew he was coming, but I forgot to shift down the front straightaway the last time. I was not paying attention and he got closer than he should have.

“I made a mistake there a couple laps doing the same thing. I wasn’t shifting on the back and I was shifting in the front. There was a lot going on, and made a couple mistakes, let him get too close.”