Previous / Marco Andretti to make NASCAR debut at Charlotte Roval
NASCAR Race report

NASCAR Cup Michigan: Harvick ends 65-race winless streak

A timely caution during a pitstop sequence helped Kevin Harvick snap a 65-race winless streak in the NASCAR Cup Series in Michigan.

Jim Utter
By:

Harvick had just made his final green-flag stop for tyres and fuel when Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain wrecked on lap 160 of 200 to bring out a caution.

Bell had attempted to block an advance by Chastain and the two ended up crashing together at the Turn 4 wall, allowing the leaders to pit.

But as all of the lead-lap cars ahead of Harvick elected to pit, he stayed out in his #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford to inherit the lead.

On the ensuring restart, Harvick got a great jump on the field to clear off at the front and spent the final 37 laps cruising to the win without a serious challenge, to take victory by 2.9 seconds ahead of Bubba Wallace.

Harvick’s last NASCAR victory came in September 2020 at Bristol and ends the second-longest winless streak of his career.

With the victory, Harvick advances to the 16-driver playoffs and is the 15th different driver to win a race this season with three remaining in the regular season.

Race winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart Haas Racing, Ford Mustang

Race winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart Haas Racing, Ford Mustang

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Denny Hamlin rallied from a late pitroad penalty to finish third ahead of Joey Logano in fourth, as Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five.

Martin Truex Jr took fourth ahead of fellow playoff contender Kyle Larson, with Erik Jones in eighth knowing his own playoff chances are dwindling without a victory to his name in the regular season.

Alex Bowman took his best result sine mid-May in ninth place as Ty Gibbs, who was substituting for the injured Kurt Busch for the third consecutive race, completed the top 10.

Points leader Chase Elliott could only finish 11th, following up his equally low-key showing in Indianapolis last time out in 16th.

NASCAR Cup Michigan - Race Results 

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led Retirement Points Bonus
1 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 200 2:54'07.978     38   43  
2 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 200 2:54'10.881 2.903 2.903 22   35  
3 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 200 2:54'11.888 3.910 1.007 38   53  
4 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 200 2:54'15.801 7.823 3.913     36  
5 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 200 2:54'16.130 8.152 0.329     32  
6 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 200 2:54'16.214 8.236 0.084     38  
7 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 200 2:54'17.929 9.951 1.715     38  
8 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 200 2:54'18.719 10.741 0.790 5   42  
9 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 200 2:54'18.950 10.972 0.231     31  
10 45 Ty Gibbs Toyota 200 2:54'19.207 11.229 0.257 2      
11 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 200 2:54'21.629 13.651 2.422     26  
12 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 200 2:54'21.832 13.854 0.203     31  
13 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 200 2:54'25.672 17.694 3.840     28  
14 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 200 2:54'26.310 18.332 0.638     23  
15 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 200 2:54'27.233 19.255 0.923     28  
16 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 200 2:54'27.441 19.463 0.208 1   27  
17 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 200 2:54'31.567 23.589 4.126     20  
18 33 United States Austin Hill Chevrolet 200 2:54'33.145 25.167 1.578        
19 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 200 2:54'38.817 30.839 5.672     18  
20 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 200 2:54'45.726 37.748 6.909     18  
21 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 200 2:54'46.551 38.573 0.825        
22 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 200 2:54'47.208 39.230 0.657     15  
23 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 199 2:54'25.552 1 Lap 1 Lap 1      
24 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 199 2:54'28.558 1 Lap 3.006 29   18  
25 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 198 2:54'36.415 2 Laps 1 Lap 33   21  
26 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 193 2:51'53.518 7 Laps 5 Laps 31 Accident 28  
27 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 188 2:54'24.438 12 Laps 5 Laps     10  
28 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 187 2:54'44.500 13 Laps 1 Lap     9  
29 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 110 1:59'21.109 90 Laps 77 Laps   Engine 8  
30 16 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 109 1:39'36.474 91 Laps 1 Lap   Accident    
31 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 94 1:21'32.282 106 Laps 15 Laps   Accident 6  
32 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 29 31'10.062 171 Laps 65 Laps   Accident 5  
33 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 25 20'28.356 175 Laps 4 Laps   Accident 4  
34 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 25 21'11.625 175 Laps 43.269   Accident 3  
35 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 24 19'04.336 176 Laps 1 Lap   Accident    
36 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 24 19'04.952 176 Laps 0.616   Accident 1  
37 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 24 19'05.054 176 Laps 0.102

