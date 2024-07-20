All Series
NASCAR Cup

Custer to make NASCAR Cup return with Haas Factory Team in 2025

Reigning NASCAR Xfinity champion will drive for new Haas entry

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Haas Automation Ford Mustang

Reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Cole Custer will return as a full-time competitor in the Cup Series next season with a squad run by Haas Formula 1 founder Gene Haas.

Custer was introduced on Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as the driver of the new Cup organisation fielded next season by Haas Factory Team.

Custer will drive the #41 Ford with sponsorship from Haas Automation and HaasTooling.com. The organisation will have a technical alliance with RFK Racing and receive additional support from Ford Performance.

“Cole has represented Haas Automation for more than half his life and he’s delivered results every step of the way - he just wins, and he’s proven that repeatedly,” said Haas.

“On his way to winning the Xfinity Series championship last year, Cole really carved out an identity for himself, on the track and off.

“He brings home trophies, and he races people clean. He’s earned a lot of respect from his peers, and he’s a genuine personality whose hard work resonates with our customers.

“The NASCAR Cup Series is tough, but Cole is coming back wiser and tougher.”

Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Haas Automation Ford Mustang

Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Haas Automation Ford Mustang

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

In May, Haas and fellow co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing, Tony Stewart, announced they would be closing the four-team Cup operation at season’s end. Haas later decided he would continue to field one Cup and two Xfinity teams in 2025.

As Custer’s father, Joe, was already named manager of the new Haas operation, Cole appeared to have an inside track to the job. His first win of the 2024 season last weekend at Pocono Raceway appeared to ice the deal.

Custer, 26, has made no secret of his desire to return to Cup. He won the Xfinity championship in his return to the series last year and currently leads the series standings.

“I’ve grown up with Haas Automation, and having their name on my fire suit is something I take a tremendous amount of pride in,” Custer said.

“I’m driven to win for Gene and everyone at Haas Automation because they’ve been such a big part of my career.

“Haas Factory Team will essentially be a new race team next year, and it’s going to take all of us to build it into an organisation that can go out and win races. I want this opportunity and I’m ready for this challenge.”

Custer, then 21 years old, first moved to the Cup series in 2020, driving the #41 Ford for SHR. In 117 career Cup starts, Custer has one win (2020 at Kentucky), one pole and two top-five finishes.

Following the 2022 season, Custer returned to the Xfinity Series for SHR and won the title.

