Race report
NASCAR Cup Darlington II

NASCAR Cup Darlington: Briscoe secures playoff spot with wild Southern 500 victory

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver pulled off a stunning upset in the regular season finale at Darlington

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:

Chase Briscoe held off Kyle Busch to win the Southern 500 at Darlington, locking himself into the playoffs in a dramatic showdown on Sunday night.

The race was decided by a series of cautions that caused utter chaos, with strategies in tatter. But when the dust settled, it was the #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford that emerged victorious.

Earlier this year, it was announced that SHR will shut down at season's end, but before it does, the team will have one more shot to win a third Cup Series title.

"Everybody knows I'm a diehard Tony Stewart fan," said Briscoe through tears.

"To get this #14 car back in Victory Lane for all 320-something employees, and to be able to race for a championship in their final year is unbelievable.

"It's like deja vu there at the end with Kyle [Busch], with the Xfinity race here in 2020. I was so loose. I didn't know if I was going to be able to do it."

Reflecting on SHR's impending closure, Briscoe added: "The day we found out the team wasn't going to exist anymore, we went over to the shop floor and we all looked at each other and we said, 'We're in this to the end, we're not gonna give up'.

"We kept saying 'we've got one bullet left in the chamber' and that bullet hit."

Watch: Chase Briscoe: ‘Unbelievable’ after clinching playoff spot with win

When Ross Chastain stayed out on older tyres with under 30 laps to go, it presented an opportunity for drivers to break the stranglehold Kyle Larson had on the event after dominating the first two stages.

Briscoe made a sensational three-wide move for the lead, moving into the top spot just before a multi-car pileup ensued behind him.

Josh Berry and Ty Gibbs tangled, collecting playoff hopeful Bubba Wallace and effectively ending his chances. Under caution, Busch led a group of drivers down pitroad to fit fresher rubber ahead of a mad dash to the finish.

At the restart, Busch quickly cut his way through the pack. He ran down Briscoe, desperately looking for a way around him, but never got alongside.

Briscoe clawed his way to the checkered flag, winning the Southern 500 and earning just the second win of his NASCAR Cup Series career. Busch ended the regular season with back-to-back runner-up finishes, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Christopher Bell finished third in Sunday's race ahead of Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain in fifth.

Chris Buescher, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Corey LaJoie, and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top ten. Reddick, who battled sickness all night, won the regular season title by a single point over Larson.

While Briscoe, Ty Gibbs, and Martin Truex Jr. (who wrecked on the third lap of the race) locked themselves into the playoffs, several big names just missed out. Buescher, Wallace, Chastain and Busch will not be part of the 2024 championship fight.

NASCAR Cup Darlington Southern 500 Results:

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 C. BriscoeStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 367

3:55'14.165

   12 57
2 K. BuschRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 367

+0.361

3:55'14.526

 0.361 14 35
3 C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 367

+5.210

3:55'19.375

 4.849 13 46
4 K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 367

+6.092

3:55'20.257

 0.882 12 53
5 R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 367

+6.694

3:55'20.859

 0.602 16 32
6 C. BuescherRFK Racing 17 Ford 367

+7.150

3:55'21.315

 0.456 13 32
7 D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 367

+9.665

3:55'23.830

 2.515 13 43
8 J. LoganoTeam Penske 22 Ford 367

+9.877

3:55'24.042

 0.212 13 29
9 C. LajoieSpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 367

+9.958

3:55'24.123

 0.081 13 28
10 T. Reddick23XI Racing 45 Toyota 367

+10.461

3:55'24.626

 0.503 13 37
11 C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 367

+11.060

3:55'25.225

 0.599 13 26
12 R. PreeceStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 367

+11.533

3:55'25.698

 0.473 17 25
13 A. CindricTeam Penske 2 Ford 367

+11.901

3:55'26.066

 0.368 14 24
14 B. KeselowskiRFK Racing 6 Ford 367

+14.127

3:55'28.292

 2.226 14 24
15 A. DillonRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 367

+15.517

3:55'29.682

 1.390 14 22
16 B. Wallace23XI Racing 23 Toyota 367

+26.211

3:55'40.376

 10.694 14 32
17 T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 367

+27.687

3:55'41.852

 1.476 15 20
18 D. SuarezTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 366

+1 Lap

3:55'23.449

 1 Lap 16 19
19 A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 366

+1 Lap

3:55'32.693

 9.244 13 18
20
T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 366

+1 Lap

3:55'41.191

 8.498 14 26
21 H. BurtonWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 365

+2 Laps

3:55'31.419

 1 Lap 13 16
22 R. Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 365

+2 Laps

3:55'35.242

 3.823 12 15
23
Z. SmithSpire Motorsports
 71 Chevrolet 364

+3 Laps

3:55'27.071

 1 Lap 13 14
24 E. JonesLegacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 364

+3 Laps

3:55'28.122

 1.051 17 13
25 J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 364

+3 Laps

3:55'30.319

 2.197 15 12
26 S. van GisbergenKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 364

+3 Laps

3:55'32.430

 2.111 13  
27 J. HaleyRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 363

+4 Laps

3:55'31.263

 1 Lap 14 10
28 M. McDowellFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 363

+4 Laps

3:55'31.660

 0.397 14 9
29 D. HemricKaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 362

+5 Laps

3:55'40.553

 1 Lap 16 8
30 W. ByronHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 344

+23 Laps

3:39'55.281

 18 Laps 12 17
31 J. BerryStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 343

+24 Laps

3:36'34.978

 1 Lap 11 12
32 N. GragsonStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 343

+24 Laps

3:36'35.975

 0.997 13 5
33
C. HocevarSpire Motorsports
 77 Chevrolet 335

+32 Laps

3:28'23.835

 8 Laps 11 4
34 K. GralaRick Ware Racing 15 Ford 332

+35 Laps

3:55'37.997

 3 Laps 15 3
35 T. HillMBM 66 Ford 278

+89 Laps

2:55'14.435

 54 Laps 11  
36 M. Truex JrJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 2

+365 Laps

1'02.372

 276 Laps 3 1
37 R. BlaneyTeam Penske 12 Ford 2

+365 Laps

1'02.709

 0.337 2 1

