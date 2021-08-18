Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / “One minute of bad luck” cost Espargaro Austria MotoGP podium
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP

By:

Maverick Vinales will remain sidelined for next weekend’s MotoGP British Grand Prix as Yamaha will not allow him to race at Silverstone, Autosport has learned.

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP

Vinales has been suspended by Yamaha following the Styrian GP, in which he attempted to deliberately damage his bike’s engine in the closing laps.

Yamaha announced on the eve of last weekend’s Austrian GP that Vinales had been suspended and withdrawn from the second Red Bull Ring race.

Vinales publicly apologised to Yamaha on Saturday in Austria, admitting his actions in the Styrian GP were driven by frustration at his situation during the race and within Yamaha in general.

The relationship between both parties broke down irreparably across the 2021 season, with Vinales requesting his two-year contract to be terminated at the end of the current campaign.

Last Monday Aprilia confirmed it had signed Vinales for the 2022 season.

PLUS: Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

Yamaha said last week any decision on Vinales competing in further races this year would be subject to discussion.

“At the moment, everything is possible,” Yamaha team manager Massimo Meregalli told BT Sport last weekend in regards to the possibility of Vinales racing again.

“The decision [to suspend him] was made here, it was made by us [in Europe]. We had some talks with Japan, but the first step was to suspend in view of this race.

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Then we will see what happens.”

Autosport can now confirm Vinales will not race at the British GP, with Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow set to take over the second factory M1 alongside Fabio Quartararo for his home event.

Crutchlow, who retired at the end of 2020, has been deputising for the injured Franco Morbidelli at Petronas SRT for the Austrian double-header and was due to do the same at Silverstone.

His place at SRT for the British GP will be taken by SRT Moto2 rider Jake Dixon, who will make his MotoGP debut in front of his home crowd.

SRT will use the British GP outing to evaluate Dixon as one of its options for the 2022 season, with the team’s search for a new line-up in the wake of Morbidelli’s promotion to the factory squad in 2022 in place of Vinales and Valentino Rossi’s retirement becoming complicated in recent weeks.

Last Sunday Petronas announced it would be ending its title sponsorship of SRT for 2022, while Yamaha is set to only supply it with ‘B-spec’ machinery next year.

With limited options, SRT looks set to promote Darryn Binder straight from Moto3 to MotoGP next year, with the South African testing a Yamaha Superbike at Brno on Tuesday.

At this stage, it’s unclear whether Vinales’ suspension will extend only to Silverstone or if his days at Yamaha have come to a premature end.

shares
comments

Related video

“One minute of bad luck” cost Espargaro Austria MotoGP podium

Previous article

“One minute of bad luck” cost Espargaro Austria MotoGP podium
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP

40 min
2
Formula 1

Japanese F1 GP cancelled due to rising COVID cases

4 h
3
MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

1 d
4
Formula E

Mercedes announces withdrawal from Formula E at end of 2022

4 h
5
Formula 1

Alpine F1 team "blown away" by Alonso's race craft

3 h
Latest news
Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP
MGP

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP

40m
“One minute of bad luck” cost Espargaro Austria MotoGP podium
MGP

“One minute of bad luck” cost Espargaro Austria MotoGP podium

22 h
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus
MGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

Aug 17, 2021
Jorge Martin ‘happier’ with wet Austria third than first MotoGP win
MGP

Jorge Martin ‘happier’ with wet Austria third than first MotoGP win

Aug 17, 2021
Mir “must win two or three races” to win 2021 MotoGP title
MGP

Mir “must win two or three races” to win 2021 MotoGP title

Aug 17, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

Oriol Puigdemont More
Oriol Puigdemont
Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike as MotoGP links intensify
MotoGP

Darryn Binder to test Yamaha Superbike as MotoGP links intensify

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again Austrian GP
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus
MotoGP

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

Trending Today

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP

Japanese F1 GP cancelled due to rising COVID cases
Formula 1 Formula 1

Japanese F1 GP cancelled due to rising COVID cases

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

Mercedes announces withdrawal from Formula E at end of 2022
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes announces withdrawal from Formula E at end of 2022

Alpine F1 team "blown away" by Alonso's race craft
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine F1 team "blown away" by Alonso's race craft

The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure Plus
Formula E Formula E

The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure

Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more

Sainz needs to pull a complete F1 weekend together - Binotto
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz needs to pull a complete F1 weekend together - Binotto

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory Plus

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

OPINION: After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Plus

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021

Latest news

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP

“One minute of bad luck” cost Espargaro Austria MotoGP podium
MotoGP MotoGP

“One minute of bad luck” cost Espargaro Austria MotoGP podium

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

Jorge Martin ‘happier’ with wet Austria third than first MotoGP win
MotoGP MotoGP

Jorge Martin ‘happier’ with wet Austria third than first MotoGP win

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.