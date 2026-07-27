Ogier to reunite with WRC champion co-driver for Rally Finland
Sebastien Ogier is set for a co-driver change as a familiar face makes a one-off return to the World Rally Championship
Sebastien Ogier will reunite with co-driver Julien Ingrassia for this weekend's World Rally Championship round in Finland.
The reigning world champion has announced that Ingrassia will step into the co-driver's seat in place of Vincent Landais, who has been forced to vacate the role due to personal reasons. Landais has been Ogier's regular co-driver since Rally Japan 2022.
Ingrassia retired from topflight WRC competition at the end of 2021 after he and Ogier lifted their eighth world title together while driving for Toyota.
"Here we are in Finland unfortunately not with Vincent for personal reasons," said Ogier in a video on social media. "He won't be able to join the rally this week, therefore I'm happy my old friend Julien accepted to take the seat back and will be my co-driver for the week. I'm looking forward to reuniting this relationship."
Since stepping away from co-driving, Ingrassia has remained present in the WRC having taken up a television role with the WRC and French broadcaster Canal+.
Sebastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia worked together until 2021
Photo by: Toyota Racing
Ingrassia also played a key role in setting up the World Rally Drivers Alliance (WoRDA), the WRC’s equivalent to the Formula 1’s Grand Prix Drivers Association, last year. This played a role in the WRC drivers' push to overturn the FIA rules on issuing fines for swearing during stage-end interviews last year.
This weekend’s Rally Finland will mark Ingrassia’s first WRC event since the 2021 Rally Monza, which he and Ogier won to secure their eighth world title.
"Being here in Finland is definitely going to be a challenge for me but I'm really happy to join with Seb and to help Vincent and the team. I will see you in the stages," said Ingrassia.
The pair will head to Finland with Ogier sitting fourth in the championship standings, 38 points adrift of championship leader Elfyn Evans.
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