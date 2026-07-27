Dome-led group launches bid to build next Super Formula car

A consortium of manufacturers led by Japanese racing car constructor Dome has launched a bid to produce Super Formula’s next-generation car.

The Japan Motor Racing Industry Association (JMIA), a non-profit organisation that features 80 member companies, has produced a prototype known as the JNFP-1 that it hopes will form the basis of a challenger to eventually displace the series’ current Dallara SF23.

The JNFP-1 is built to current Formula 1 safety standards and is designed to be fitted with the current generation two-litre, four-cylinder turbo engines supplied by Honda and Toyota.

Unlike the SF23, it features low-profile 18-inch wheels, and despite comparable dimensions, at 750kg, including driver, it is 73kg heavier than the current machine.

Dallara has been the sole chassis supplier to Super Formula since 2014, replacing American constructor Swift, and has produced two unique chassis, the SF14 and SF19. The SF23 was brought in three years ago as an aero upgrade to the SF19.

Almost two decades on from its failed effort to join the Formula 1 grid, Dome returned to producing single-seaters in 2015 when it created the F110 to race in Japan’s domestic F4 series, and more recently produced the F111/3 car to Formula Regional rules.

Companies across Japan's racing industries are involved in the project Photo by: JMIA

While Dome was responsible for the overall design, many other companies, including Toyota subsidiary TGR-D, Team Mugen parent M-TEC, Toda Racing and Toray Carbon Magic, which produces the current GT500 chassis for Super GT, were involved in various areas.

The JNFP-1 was first displayed to the public in an exhibition in Yokohama in May, before being also going on show during this month’s fourth round of the season at Fuji.

Simulator testing with ex-Super Formula racer Kazuya Oshima started in recent weeks and a first on-track appearance is planned in the coming months.

JRP president Yoshihisa Ueno said at Fuji he was impressed by the JNFP-1, but stressed “nothing has been decided” about whether it could be adopted by the series.

“At the same time, I do not believe that whether or not it is adopted by Super Formula defines the value of this machine,” he added.

“It is remarkable that more than 40 Japanese constructors came together to build this prototype, and it is hoped that this will help elevate Japan’s motorsport industry as a whole.

The prototype has been designed around the current two-litre, four-cylinder turbo engines Photo by: JMIA

“Super Formula requires a grid of 30 cars, with safety, supply capability, and cost all needing to be secured, so the selection process is not a simple one. The selection of the next‑generation machine is not something determined solely by the promoter.

“What matters is whether entrants genuinely want to race with this machine, and whether a movement emerges in which fans say they want to see racing with this machine.”

Last year, Ueno revealed to Autosport that the lifespan of the current Dallara SF23 could potentially be extended beyond 2027 as it weighs up options for its next-generation car.

The earliest the JNFP-1 could feasibly be produced at a large enough quantity to supply the entire grid would be 2029 or 2030.