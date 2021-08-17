Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

“One minute of bad luck” cost Espargaro Austria MotoGP podium

By:

Aleix Espargaro says “bad luck for just one minute” on the final lap of last Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix denied him his first MotoGP podium for Aprilia.

“One minute of bad luck” cost Espargaro Austria MotoGP podium

Espargaro was one of a handful of riders – including eventual race-winner Brad Binder - who gambled on staying out on slicks when the rain intensified in the closing stages of last Sunday’s Red Bull Ring contest.

The Aprilia rider found himself in second as he started lap 26 of 28, but tumbled back to 10th come the chequered flag after he made a mistake under braking on the final tour.

“So, basically, I did a good start but not fantastic, but on the first lap it’s difficult, the bike is very slow on the straight,” Espargaro said.

“[Enea] Bastianini, [Iker] Lecuona, [Miguel] Oliveira, many riders overtook me on the straight and there’s nothing I can do, I cannot fight against this.

“Then lap by lap I started to feel very good on the bike, sincerely I felt my pace was very, very strong.

“I overtook many riders and I think my pace on the dry has been very close to the top guys, I think I was in sixth or seventh place.

“But when it started to rain I decided to take the gamble, I hate these conditions, I hate to ride with a slick [on a wet track].

“I think I’m the first in the world who hates this. But I don’t know why, I felt [it was worth it] to take the risk and I made a mistake in the last lap.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I braked in the middle of the straight, but the bike didn’t stop, both tyres were completely locked. Very dangerous lap, very long lap.

“I went out of the track, I tried everything, but it was not enough. So, I just had bad luck for just one minute.”

Espargaro admits he put the thought of the podium to the back of his mind when he saw he was in second, and feels Aprilia “deserved” more from the race than 10th as he was “supremely satisfied” with his dry pace.

“Sincerely, obviously three laps to the end I saw second place on the board, but you try to put this feeling in a small place on your mind and you just try to be focused,” he added.

“I know that the rain was coming more and more, so I tried to use two places in the downhill – Turn 4 and the last two corners – that were a little bit more dry.

“I risked there a little bit more, I tried to be super focused, super precise and was not enough.

“In corner one it was raining a lot more in the last lap, I tried to brake in the same place as the lap before but both wheels were locking and I almost arrived to the wall.

“So, it was bad luck. Anyway, the thing is I took the risk and it didn’t work.

“I’m supremely satisfied about my race in the dry, but I think we deserved a little bit better luck.”

shares
comments

Related video

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

Previous article

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

3 h
2
Formula 1

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult

5 h
3
Formula 1

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull as he seeks F1 future clarity

6 h
4
Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

2 d
5
Formula 1

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

2 d
Latest news
“One minute of bad luck” cost Espargaro Austria MotoGP podium
MGP

“One minute of bad luck” cost Espargaro Austria MotoGP podium

1 h
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus
MGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

3 h
Jorge Martin ‘happier’ with wet Austria third than first MotoGP win
MGP

Jorge Martin ‘happier’ with wet Austria third than first MotoGP win

4 h
Mir “must win two or three races” to win 2021 MotoGP title
MGP

Mir “must win two or three races” to win 2021 MotoGP title

5 h
Tank Slappers Podcast: Austria MotoGP review and Vinales' Aprilia move
MGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Austria MotoGP review and Vinales' Aprilia move

23 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Austrian GP Plus
MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

Jorge Martin ‘happier’ with wet Austria third than first MotoGP win Austrian GP
MotoGP

Jorge Martin ‘happier’ with wet Austria third than first MotoGP win

Mir “must win two or three races” to win 2021 MotoGP title Austrian GP
MotoGP

Mir “must win two or three races” to win 2021 MotoGP title

Trending Today

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why adapting to McLaren's 2021 F1 car has proven difficult

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull as he seeks F1 future clarity
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly waiting to "see what happens" at Red Bull as he seeks F1 future clarity

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps CEO Maillet killed in murder-suicide

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The gradual decline and demise of F1's greatest innovator

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: Good idea to keep DRS to begin with for 2022 F1 cars

Leclerc: Ferrari’s revival in 2021 ‘not a complete surprise’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari’s revival in 2021 ‘not a complete surprise’

WRC Belgium: The Good, The Bad and the Bizarre
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium: The Good, The Bad and the Bizarre

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
3 h
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory Plus

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

OPINION: After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Plus

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021

Latest news

“One minute of bad luck” cost Espargaro Austria MotoGP podium
MotoGP MotoGP

“One minute of bad luck” cost Espargaro Austria MotoGP podium

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

Jorge Martin ‘happier’ with wet Austria third than first MotoGP win
MotoGP MotoGP

Jorge Martin ‘happier’ with wet Austria third than first MotoGP win

Mir “must win two or three races” to win 2021 MotoGP title
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir “must win two or three races” to win 2021 MotoGP title

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.