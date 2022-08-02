Tickets Subscribe
Previous / 2022 MotoGP British Grand Prix: Full UK television coverage details
MotoGP News

Who is riding where in MotoGP in 2023?

The 2023 MotoGP grid is taking shape, but there are still some seats to be sorted. Here's who has a deal secured for 2023 and what teams are yet to firm up line-ups.

Who is riding where in MotoGP in 2023?

The 2023 MotoGP grid will shrink by two bikes following the shock decision by Suzuki to end its racing project at the end of the year.

This has put the rider market into chaos with two top riders in Alex Rins and Joan Mir being put onto the radars of teams and manufacturers yet to firm up their squads.

As of the coming British Grand Prix, only four of the 11 teams competing in MotoGP in 2023 have completed their line-ups: Yamaha, KTM, Gresini and Aprilia.

Here is the 2023 rider line-up so far:

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Yamaha:

#20 Fabio Quartararo - has a two-year contract taking him through to the end of 2024.
#21 Franco Morbidelli - signed a two-year deal with Yamaha in September of 2021 taking him through to the end of 2023.

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aprilia:

#12 Maverick Vinales - has a two-year contract taking him through to the end of 2024.
#41 Aleix Espargaro - has a two-year contract taking him through to the end of 2024.

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

KTM:

#33 Brad Binder - signed a three-year contract back in 2021 taking him through to the end of 2024.
#43 Jack Miller - has a two-year contract to join KTM from Ducati in 2023 through to the end of 2024.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Honda:

#93 Marc Marquez - Despite his injury woes and his absence from the 2020 season, Marquez signed a four-year contract to remain with Honda through to the end of 2024 at the start of 2020.

The identity of his team-mate remains unknown at this stage, but it is widely expected Joan Mir will partner Marquez at Honda next year in place of Pol Espargaro.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ducati:

#63 Francesco Bagnaia - has a two-year deal taking him through to the end of 2024.

With Miller moving to KTM, Bagnaia's team-mate in 2023 will either be Jorge Martin or Enea Bastianini. Ducati says it will make that decision around about August's Austrian Grand Prix.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing

Fabio Di Giannantonio, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Gresini Ducati:

#49 Fabio Di Giannantonio - has a one-year contract taking him through to the end of 2023.
#73 Alex Marquez - has a one-year contract taking him through to the end of 2023.

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Dorna

LCR Honda:

#42 Alex Rins - has a two-year contract directly with Honda to race with LCR through to the end of 2024.

Current LCR rider Takaaki Nakagami is expected to lose his place within the team to be replaced by fellow Japanese rider and Moto2 frontrunner Ai Ogura. Nakagami is expected to be relegated to a test rider role with Honda.

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pramac Ducati:

#5 Johann Zarco - contract yet to be announced, by Ducati has confirmed he will remain with Pramac for 2023.

Zarco's team-mate at Pramac next year will depend on who out of Bastianini and Martin is promoted to the factory Ducati squad. Whatever one doesn't get the nod will take the works-supported second bike at Pramac.

Darryn Binder, RNF MotoGP Racing

Darryn Binder, RNF MotoGP Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

RNF Racing Aprilia:

RNF Racing will ditch Yamaha machinery in 2023 to join forces with Aprilia, with the team expected to totally overhaul its line-up. Outgoing KTM rider Miguel Oliveira is one of the favourites to take one of the satellite RS-GPs next year, while seat two is wide open.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

VR46 Ducati:

It is understood Marco Bezzecchi signed a two-year deal with VR46 to race until the end of 2023, while Luca Marini is one a one-year deal for 2022 with an option to extend. However, it is unlikely either rider will lose their place for 2023.

Raul Fernandez, KTM Tech3

Raul Fernandez, KTM Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tech3 KTM:

It is thought Pol Espargaro is nearing a deal to return to KTM - with whom he raced from 2017 to 2020 - and Tech3, with whom he made his MotoGP debut in 2014 when it ran Yamaha machinery, for next year.

The second Tech3 seat looks likely to go to either Remy Gardner or Raul Fernandez, but the way in which KTM constructs its contracts makes predicting any of its riders difficult.

