Binder keeps KTM MotoGP ride through to 2024

Previous / Mir: MotoGP track limits need 'human touch' after Mugello farce
KTM has announced it has re-signed one-time MotoGP race winner Brad Binder through to the end of the 2024 season after agreeing a new three-year deal.

Binder has spent much of his road racing career with KTM, coming through the Red Bull Rookies Cup into Moto3 in 2012 before joining KTM’s main Ajo Motorsport squad in 2016.

The South African dominated the season to win the Moto3 crown before spending three seasons in Moto2 with the Ajo KTM squad – finishing runner-up in 2019.

Graduating to MotoGP last year with the factory KTM squad, Binder stunned when he won his and the Austrian marque’s first victory just three rounds into the campaign at Brno.

“I’m super, super happy to have signed again for three more seasons with KTM and it will take us up to ten years,” Binder said.

“It’s incredible to have been with this manufacturer for such a long time now and we’ve always had a good relationship.

“I’m extremely happy in KTM colours so it’s extra satisfying to have a long contract signed-up.

“It’s cool to have that belief and support from a company.

“It’s an honour. From here on we can focus on building ourselves towards the front.

“We are not terribly far away, and it would be really nice to do something great together.

“It’s exciting to see what these next years will bring.”

KTM motorsport boss Pit Beirer added: “This was a very easy contract for us to do because we love Brad as a racer and what he brings to the team, the factory and the MotoGP class.

“He was also very enthusiastic to make a big commitment to us and that says a lot for our progression and our potential in this championship.

“Sometimes you find a racer and a mentality that really fits with your own philosophy and the fact that Brad has come all the way to the top with us in a ten year period is a very special story.

“We’re really proud to continue racing with him and to keep setting new targets together.”

Binder’s current team-mate Miguel Oliveira is expected to extend his stay with KTM, having stepped up to the factory squad this year.

At Tech3, KTM looks set to shake-up its line-up there after it emerged the automatic renewal period on Danilo Petrucci’s contract has expired and KTM did not exercise the option.

Moto2 frontrunners at the Ajo squad Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez are linked to promotions to MotoGP for 2022.

Series MotoGP
Drivers Brad Binder
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

