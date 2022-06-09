Tickets Subscribe
Previous / "Saved" Catalan MotoGP weekend "important" for Marquez's future Next / Espargaro "couldn't sleep" after "stupid" Barcelona MotoGP error
MotoGP News

Miller joins KTM for the 2023 MotoGP season

KTM has announced that Jack Miller will join the Austrian marque for the 2023 MotoGP season, replacing Miguel Oliveira.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Miller joins KTM for the 2023 MotoGP season

Oliveira confirmed last month that he had been offered a return to the Tech3 squad for 2023 if he wanted to remain with KTM, as the marque looked to revamp its line-up.

The four-time MotoGP race winner refused this as an option, with Oliveira linked to a move to Ducati with Gresini in 2023.

Miller has been linked to KTM’s factory squad since the French GP, with Alex Rins also confirming discussions with the marque following Suzuki’s shock decision to quit MotoGP at the end of the year.

In recent weeks Miller’s links to KTM have grown stronger, with the marque announcing his signing for 2023 on Thursday morning.

“Having Jack alongside Brad in our team means we have another strong asset. I know him well, I know how he likes to work and what he can bring to the box,” Francesco Guidotti, KTM team manager, said.

“I believe his character and the way he will ride and push our KTM RC16 will help us a lot at this stage of our project. Like Brad, Jack is a pure racer: he will find the limits and the maximum of any condition and any package and still ‘go for it’ to get the result and that is quite a rare quality. The next two seasons will be exciting.”

“Of course we’ve known Jack since he made a boom with Aki and our Moto3 programme and it’s a big pleasure to bring a rider of his capabilities into our MotoGP structure,” Pit Beirer, KTM motorsports director, added.

“He left us with a positive impression, and we’ve stayed in contact. Jack’s approach and attitude to racing are very similar to ours. I am very proud that he comes back Red Bull KTM again and he will be a great addition to our mission.”

Jack Miller, Ducati Team,

Jack Miller, Ducati Team,

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miller had been offered a ride with KTM back in 2019 to replace the outgoing Johann Zarco for 2020, when Miller’s own Ducati future appeared uncertain at Pramac when the Italian manufacturer tried to bring Jorge Lorenzo back.

The three-time MotoGP race winner will partner Brad Binder from 2023, who has a contract in place through to the end of 2024.

Read Also:

KTM is expected to further revise its line-up in 2023, with Pol Espargaro rumoured to return to Tech3 – with whom he made his MotoGP debut in 2014 when it fielded Yamahas – as Joan Mir looks set to take his place at Honda.

Last week ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, Yamaha confirmed it had re-signed Fabio Quartararo to a new two-year deal.

The reigning world champion is the latest high-profile name to secure their 2023 future, following Aprilia’s announcement that it will retain both Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales through to the end of 2024.

Aprilia will join forces with RNF Racing in 2023 to field satellite bikes for the first time, leaving Yamaha with just its pair of factory entries next year.

“Saved” Catalan MotoGP weekend “important” for Marquez’s future
“Saved” Catalan MotoGP weekend “important” for Marquez’s future
Espargaro “couldn’t sleep” after “stupid” Barcelona MotoGP error

Espargaro “couldn’t sleep” after “stupid” Barcelona MotoGP error
