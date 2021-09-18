MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Factory Ducati rider Bagnaia took the top spot in qualifying for the second race in a row, snatching a new Misano lap record to lead team-mate Jack Miller - who says he's happy to play blocker to defend his team-mate in tomorrow's race - and championship leader Fabio Quartararo on the factory Yamaha.

Quartararo fell on his last qualifying lap trying to topple Bagnaia from the top spot, the Frenchman one of six drivers to crash during an eventful qualifying that also saw Marc Marquez, Enea Bastianini, Takaaki Nakagami, Brad Binder and a "very frustrated" Valentino Rossi hit the turf.

Ducati's pace was underlined by Pramac pair Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco setting the fourth and fifth-fastest times, with Pol Espargaro's Honda joining them on row two.

Fellow works Honda rider Marquez, Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) and lead Suzuki rider Alex Rins will share row three, while defending champion Joan Mir slumped to 11th after encountering an issue with his front tyre in his first run - later taking aim at Marquez for using his tow to improve his time.

On his first outing as a Yamaha factory rider in place of newly-signed Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales, Franco Morbidelli qualified 16th, while Andrea Dovizioso brought up the rear of the 24-rider field on his return to MotoGP with Morbidelli's old SRT Petronas bike.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When is the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 19th September 2021

Start time: 1:00pm BST, 2:00pm local time

How can I watch the Misano MotoGP?

In the United Kingdom, the Misano MotoGP race day will be broadcast live on BT Sport, which has live broadcasting television rights for the 2021 MotoGP season. The race will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with race coverage starting at 12:30pm BST, directly after the Moto2 race.

TV Channel: BT Sport 2

Channel number: Sky – 414

Channel number: Virgin Media – 528

Start time: 12:30pm BST

MotoGP also offers its own live online video streaming service which is available to stream in the UK.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jack Miller, Ducati Team, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the Misano MotoGP highlights?

ITV4 will show the highlights of each MotoGP round in 2021, including highlights of the Moto2 and Moto3 classes, which will be broadcast on each Monday evening after the race.

TV Channel: ITV4

Channel number: Freeview – 25

Channel number: Sky – 120 HD, 818 SD

Channel number: Virgin Media – 178 HD, 118 SD

Channel number: Freesat – 117

Start time: Monday 20th September - 8:00pm BST

What's the weather forecast for the race at Misano?

Dry and sunny weather conditions are forecast for the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano on Sunday afternoon, with a low chance of rain, and highs of 26 degrees Celsius for the start of the race – three degrees cooler than the Aragon GP last time out.