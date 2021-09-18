Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Rossi “very frustrated” with Misano MotoGP Q1 crash Next / Quartararo: Yamaha "struggling more than usual" in MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP / San Marino GP News

Miller "happy to play blocker" for Bagnaia in Misano MotoGP race

By:

Jack Miller says he is "happy to play blocker" for Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia in Sunday’s MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, should the poleman breakaway at the front.

Miller "happy to play blocker" for Bagnaia in Misano MotoGP race

Bagnaia stormed to his second-successive pole with a new lap record at Misano, while Miller shadowed him in qualifying in a repeat of Saturday at Aragon last weekend.

The poleman appears to be one of the strongest on race pace coming into Sunday’s race and could give his title hopes a bit more of a boost with a victory having reduced the deficit to Fabio Quartararo – who will start third at Misano - to 53 points with his Aragon win.

Miller – who said last week he’s happy to see any Ducati win races – says he is happy to help defend his team-mate on Sunday if that situation arises, but concedes it’s too early to draw up any tactics.

“I mean, it’s always a Jack race in my mind, but we will see how the race unfolds,” he said when asked if he went into the race playing a team game.

“For sure Pecco I think on paper and from history is probably the strongest one of the grid.

“So, if he wants to check out I’m quite happy to sit in his wake and play blocker as much as I can.

“But I think talking about that kind of thing now is pointless.

“I think we need to wait till the lights go out tomorrow and when that happens understand where you are, understand the race, how you’re feeling, how the bike’s reacting and go from there.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bagnaia says his motivation coming to Misano was “higher” following his Aragon win, while noting his training laps on a street bike at the circuit with the VR46 Academy has helped him to transform the venue into one of his favourites on the calendar.

“For sure, the motivation was higher after my first win, but also it’s always special to come here at my home grand prix,” Bagnaia said following his third pole of 2021.

“So, it’s a mix of the two things that have helped me to arrive here with a lot of motivation.

“I did a lot of laps this year with the Panigale bike and every time I enjoy a lot to ride here.

“It’s not an easy track, it’s one of the worst for me before coming to practice with the Academy.

“And now it’s one of my favourites, so I really like to ride here, not just because I like the track but because it’s a really technical track, but because we are in front of our fans.

“So, the motivation was very high and I was ready to arrive here and to be fast like we are doing.

“So, I’m just very, very concentrated on the race of tomorrow and I would like to try to let the people in the grandstand enjoy cheering with us.”

shares
comments

Related video

Rossi “very frustrated” with Misano MotoGP Q1 crash

Previous article

Rossi “very frustrated” with Misano MotoGP Q1 crash

Next article

Quartararo: Yamaha "struggling more than usual" in MotoGP qualifying

Quartararo: Yamaha "struggling more than usual" in MotoGP qualifying
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

1 d
2
Formula 1

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one

1 d
3
Formula 1

Albon owes Russell ‘a couple of beers’ for Williams seat assistance

9 h
4
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia takes pole in crash-strewn qualifying

4 h
5
Formula 1

Williams race pace biggest confirmation of F1 progress, says Capito

3 h
Latest news
MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MGP

MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

21m
Quartararo: Yamaha "struggling more than usual" in MotoGP qualifying
MGP

Quartararo: Yamaha "struggling more than usual" in MotoGP qualifying

44m
Miller "happy to play blocker" for Bagnaia in Misano MotoGP race
MGP

Miller "happy to play blocker" for Bagnaia in Misano MotoGP race

1 h
Rossi “very frustrated” with Misano MotoGP Q1 crash
MGP

Rossi “very frustrated” with Misano MotoGP Q1 crash

1 h
Mir critical of Marquez’s towing tactics in MotoGP at Misano
MGP

Mir critical of Marquez’s towing tactics in MotoGP at Misano

1 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo: Yamaha "struggling more than usual" in MotoGP qualifying San Marino GP
MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha "struggling more than usual" in MotoGP qualifying

Rossi “very frustrated” with Misano MotoGP Q1 crash San Marino GP
MotoGP

Rossi “very frustrated” with Misano MotoGP Q1 crash

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Aragon GP Plus
MotoGP

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Jack Miller More
Jack Miller
Miller ‘pissed off’ by tyre issues in MotoGP Silverstone qualifying British GP
MotoGP

Miller ‘pissed off’ by tyre issues in MotoGP Silverstone qualifying

MotoGP’s Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s development – Miller British GP
MotoGP

MotoGP’s Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s development – Miller

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Plus
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Ducati Team More
Ducati Team
Studying rookie Martin's data helped Bagnaia to Aragon MotoGP pole Aragon GP
MotoGP

Studying rookie Martin's data helped Bagnaia to Aragon MotoGP pole

Austrian MotoGP: Ducati's Martin claims second pole in a row Austrian GP
MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Ducati's Martin claims second pole in a row

Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader? Qatar GP Plus
MotoGP

Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?

Trending Today

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one

Albon owes Russell ‘a couple of beers’ for Williams seat assistance
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon owes Russell ‘a couple of beers’ for Williams seat assistance

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia takes pole in crash-strewn qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia takes pole in crash-strewn qualifying

Williams race pace biggest confirmation of F1 progress, says Capito
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams race pace biggest confirmation of F1 progress, says Capito

Quartararo: Yamaha "struggling more than usual" in MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha "struggling more than usual" in MotoGP qualifying

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

Ricciardo: "Surreal" having Monza F1 trophy next to Senna's
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: "Surreal" having Monza F1 trophy next to Senna's

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Plus

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021

Latest news

MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Quartararo: Yamaha "struggling more than usual" in MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha "struggling more than usual" in MotoGP qualifying

Miller "happy to play blocker" for Bagnaia in Misano MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller "happy to play blocker" for Bagnaia in Misano MotoGP race

Rossi “very frustrated” with Misano MotoGP Q1 crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “very frustrated” with Misano MotoGP Q1 crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.