Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia pips Quartararo in FP3, Marc Marquez crashes
MotoGP / San Marino GP Qualifying report

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia takes pole in crash-strewn qualifying

By:

Francesco Bagnaia snatched back-to-back MotoGP poles after topping San Marino Grand Prix qualifying with a new lap record to head a Ducati 1-2, while Fabio Quartararo crashed late on.

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia takes pole in crash-strewn qualifying

Just as it was one week ago at Aragon, Bagnaia headed Ducati team-mate Jack Miller to claim his third pole of the season, while championship leader Quartararo held onto third despite a late tumble at Turn 1 in a crash-strewn qualifying.

Suzuki’s Joan Mir set the initial benchmark with a 1m33.151s, though this was immediately bettered by Francesco Bagnaia on the factory Ducati with a 1m32.844s.

Over the next few minutes provisional pole went to Fabio Quartararo, Aleix Espargaro, Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez, before Bagnaia returned to top spot with a 1m31.664s.

The home hero’s second stint at the top lasted just seconds, as Quartararo moved the goalposts again with a 1m31.367s on the factory Yamaha.

Bagnaia lit up the timing screens with two minutes to go to produce a new lap record of 1m31.065s and would be enough to keep him on pole in front of his home crowd.

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miller was able to dodge the late yellow flags to guide his factory Ducati to a 1m31.314s for second.

Quartararo looked like he would be the only rider able to challenge Bagnaia’s pole, but slid off his Yamaha at the first corner at the start of his final flying lap.

But his 1m31.367s was good enough to keep him on the front row for Sunday’s race, while Jorge Martin heads row two on his Pramac Ducati.

Martin beat team-mate Johann Zarco by 0.173s, with Pol Espargaro the leading Honda runner in sixth after team-mate Marquez – who had to come through Q1 – crashed at the Tramonto right-hander late on while trying to shadow Bagnaia.

Marquez ended up seventh as a result from Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, who found himself directly into Q2 after he had a lap reinstated following FP3 to ensure his safe passage.

Team-mate Maverick Vinales secured 10th for his second Aprilia appearance, with Suzuki’s Alex Rins sandwiched between them.

The sister Suzuki of Mir endured a nightmare session, an issue with his front tyre forcing him into pitlane ahead of his final lap – while Quartararo’s crash just ahead of him meant he could do nothing to improve on 11th.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Avintia’s Enea Bastianini sailed through Q1 – though did have a low-speed crash at the end of the session – but could do no better than 12th on his two-year-old Ducati.

Takaaki Nakagami was denied a place in Q2 after the LCR Honda rider crashed late on at the Tramonto right-hander late on in Q1.

He heads Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro, Avintia’s Luca Marini and Franco Morbidelli, who qualified 16th for his first race as a factory Yamaha rider and his first since June’s German GP.

Brad Binder also crashed late on in Q1, compounding an already tough day for KTM, with the South African consigned to 17th ahead of Honda wildcard Stefan Bradl – who was deployed by HRC as a tow for the Marquez brothers to help their bids for Q2.

It didn’t work out for Alex Marquez, who had to abort a fast lap due to Nakagami’s crash and was left in 19th as a result ahead of Tech3’s Iker Lecuona and factory KTM counterpart Miguel Oliveira.

Danilo Petrucci heads an all-Italian final row of the grid on the sister Tech3 KTM, with Petronas SRT duo Valentino Rossi – who crashed early in Q1 – and the returning Andrea Dovizioso on the two-year-old Yamaha completing the field.

Cla Rider Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia 9 1'31.065     167.142
2 Australia Jack Miller 8 1'31.314 0.249 0.249 166.686
3 France Fabio Quartararo 7 1'31.367 0.302 0.053 166.589
4 Spain Jorge Martin 9 1'31.663 0.598 0.296 166.051
5 France Johann Zarco 8 1'31.836 0.771 0.173 165.738
6 Spain Pol Espargaro 8 1'31.923 0.858 0.087 165.582
7 Spain Marc Marquez 5 1'31.935 0.870 0.012 165.560
8 Spain Aleix Espargaro 4 1'31.937 0.872 0.002 165.556
9 Spain Alex Rins 8 1'32.017 0.952 0.080 165.412
10 Spain Maverick Viñales 7 1'32.121 1.056 0.104 165.226
View full results
Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia pips Quartararo in FP3, Marc Marquez crashes

Previous article

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia pips Quartararo in FP3, Marc Marquez crashes
Lewis Duncan
Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia pips Quartararo in FP3, Marc Marquez crashes San Marino GP
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bagnaia pips Quartararo in FP3, Marc Marquez crashes

Rossi confident in VR46’s MotoGP step despite sponsor confusion San Marino GP
MotoGP

Rossi confident in VR46’s MotoGP step despite sponsor confusion

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Aragon GP Plus
MotoGP

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Plus

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021

