MotoGP Italian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Quartararo smashed the lap record around Mugello, logging a 1m45.187s laptime to secure his fourth consecutive MotoGP pole - beating Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia after the Italian headed the field in the second and third practice sessions.

Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco continued his impressive start to the season by completing the front row, as Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro got out of Q1 and claimed fourth on the grid, ahead of Ducati's Jack Miller and KTM rider Brad Binder.

On the second factory Yamaha bike, Maverick Vinales was unable to get out of the first part of qualifying and only managed to secure 13th on the grid - although Marc Marquez's decision to shadow his compatriot around the lap prompted Yamaha team boss Massimo Meregalli to suggest that the Honda rider was employing "not fair" tactics.

Vinales did not blame Marquez for his inability to make it into Q2, explaining that his own pace was simply was not quick enough to make the cut.

Qualifying had been delayed after a sickening Moto3 crash as Jason Dupasquier crashed at Turn 9 - catching the chasing Ayumu Sasaki who was launched into the air, and Gresini's Jeremy Alcoba.

Dupasquier was treated trackside and flown to the Careggi hospital in Florence - where he is in a 'very serious condition'.

When is the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 30th May 2021

Sunday 30th May 2021 Start time: 1:00pm BST, 2:00pm local time

How can I watch the Italian MotoGP?

In the United Kingdom, the Italian GP race day will be broadcast live on BT Sport, which has live broadcasting television rights for the entire 2021 MotoGP season. The race will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with race coverage starting at 12:30pm BST, directly after the Moto2 race. BT Sport will also be showing the Moto3 race from Mugello.

TV Channel: BT Sport 2

BT Sport 2 Channel number: Sky – 414

Sky – 414 Channel number: Virgin Media – 528

Virgin Media – 528 Start time: 12:30pm BST

MotoGP also offers its own live online video streaming service which is available to stream in the UK.

How can I watch the Italian MotoGP highlights?

ITV4 will show the highlights of each MotoGP round in 2021, including highlights of the Moto2 and Moto3 classes, which will be broadcast on each Monday evening after the race.

TV Channel: ITV4

ITV4 Channel number: Freeview – 25

Freeview – 25 Channel number: Sky – 120 HD, 818 SD

Sky – 120 HD, 818 SD Channel number: Virgin Media – 178 HD, 118 SD

Virgin Media – 178 HD, 118 SD Channel number: Freesat – 117

Freesat – 117 Start time: Monday 31st May - 11:00pm BST

What's the weather forecast for the race at Mugello?

Sunny and dry weather conditions are forecast for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello on Sunday afternoon, with very low chance of rain and a high of 23 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

