Previous / Vinales doesn’t blame Marquez for Mugello MotoGP Q1 exit Next / Marquez: Vinales “right to be angry” after Mugello MotoGP qualifying spat
MotoGP / Italian GP News

MotoGP Italian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Fabio Quartararo is on pole position at Mugello after topping qualifying for the 2021 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Here’s how and when you can watch the race.

MotoGP Italian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Quartararo smashed the lap record around Mugello, logging a 1m45.187s laptime to secure his fourth consecutive MotoGP pole - beating Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia after the Italian headed the field in the second and third practice sessions. 

Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco continued his impressive start to the season by completing the front row, as Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro got out of Q1 and claimed fourth on the grid, ahead of Ducati's Jack Miller and KTM rider Brad Binder.

On the second factory Yamaha bike, Maverick Vinales was unable to get out of the first part of qualifying and only managed to secure 13th on the grid - although Marc Marquez's decision to shadow his compatriot around the lap prompted Yamaha team boss Massimo Meregalli to suggest that the Honda rider was employing "not fair" tactics

Vinales did not blame Marquez for his inability to make it into Q2, explaining that his own pace was simply was not quick enough to make the cut.

Qualifying had been delayed after a sickening Moto3 crash as Jason Dupasquier crashed at Turn 9 - catching the chasing Ayumu Sasaki who was launched into the air, and Gresini's Jeremy Alcoba.

Dupasquier was treated trackside and flown to the Careggi hospital in Florence - where he is in a 'very serious condition'

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When is the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix?

  • Date: Sunday 30th May 2021
  • Start time: 1:00pm BST, 2:00pm local time

How can I watch the Italian MotoGP?

In the United Kingdom, the Italian GP race day will be broadcast live on BT Sport, which has live broadcasting television rights for the entire 2021 MotoGP season. The race will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with race coverage starting at 12:30pm BST, directly after the Moto2 race. BT Sport will also be showing the Moto3 race from Mugello.

  • TV Channel: BT Sport 2
  • Channel number: Sky – 414
  • Channel number: Virgin Media – 528
  • Start time: 12:30pm BST

MotoGP also offers its own live online video streaming service which is available to stream in the UK.

How can I watch the Italian MotoGP highlights?

ITV4 will show the highlights of each MotoGP round in 2021, including highlights of the Moto2 and Moto3 classes, which will be broadcast on each Monday evening after the race.

  • TV Channel: ITV4
  • Channel number: Freeview – 25
  • Channel number: Sky – 120 HD, 818 SD
  • Channel number: Virgin Media – 178 HD, 118 SD
  • Channel number: Freesat – 117
  • Start time: Monday 31st May - 11:00pm BST
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What's the weather forecast for the race at Mugello?

Sunny and dry weather conditions are forecast for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello on Sunday afternoon, with very low chance of rain and a high of 23 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

Qualifying result

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'45.187  
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'45.417 0.230
3 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'45.432 0.245
4 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'45.538 0.351
5 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'45.598 0.411
6 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'45.743 0.556
7 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'45.745 0.558
8 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'45.996 0.809
9 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'46.076 0.889
10 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'46.084 0.897
11 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'46.125 0.938
12 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'46.393 1.206
13 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'46.045 0.858
14 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'46.129 0.942
15 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'46.195 1.008
16 Italy Michele Pirro Ducati 1'46.302 1.115
17 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'46.481 1.294
18 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 1'46.548 1.361
19 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'46.770 1.583
20 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1'47.084 1.897
21 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1'47.146 1.959
22 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'47.216 2.029
View full results
Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Plus

How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021, having stormed to victory at a venue where he last year served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha’s factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend has revealed one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Plus

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

