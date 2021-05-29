Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Moto3: Sergio Garcia dominates wet French Grand Prix
Moto3 / Mugello News

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after Mugello crash

Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier is said to be in a “very serious condition” in hospital following a horrible crash in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello.

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after Mugello crash

The 19-year-old crashed at the Arrabbiata 2 right-hander at Turn 9 at the end of qualifying for the Moto3 class at Mugello while on a flying lap.

Tech3 KTM rider Ayumu Sasaki was following Dupasquier at the time and could do nothing to avoid the Prustel GP rider, with Sasaki launched in the air.

Gresini’s Jeremy Alcoba was also caught up in the incident.

While Sasaki and Alcoba walked away from the incident, Dupasquier had to be treated trackside by the circuit’s medical before he was airlifted to the Careggi hospital in Florence.

Not much is known officially of Dupasquier’s situation, but MotoGP FIM medical officer Giancarlo de Filippo has given an update.

“The rider, number 50, Jason Dupasquier was involved in a very serious crash during the qualifying two for Moto3,” he said.

“The FIM medical intervention team in the vehicles arrived immediately on the site of the accident and after that he was transferred to the Careggi hospital in a hemodynamically stable way to the Careggi hospital in Florence and we will wait for updates from the hospital.

“At the moment we know that for sure he’s in a very serious condition and as I said we are waiting for updates by them [the hospital].”

Jason Dupasquier, Carxpert PruestelGP

Jason Dupasquier, Carxpert PruestelGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Explaining the attention Dupasquier received trackside, Filippo added: “This was done because it was the faster way and for sure was the best way to activate this case in consideration of this kind of serious accident.”

The Careggi hospital said in an update given to the Italian-language version of Motorsport.com that doctors are currently assessing Dupasquier’s situation before carrying out any operations on his injuries.

Dupasquier made his Moto3 debut in 2020 with the Prustel GP squad.

The Swiss rider has scored points in all of the first five races, taking a best result of seventh at the Spanish GP at Jerez.

Ahead of this weekend’s Italian GP, he is 10th in the championship having amassed a reasonable haul of 27 points.

shares
comments

Related video

Moto3: Sergio Garcia dominates wet French Grand Prix

Previous article

Moto3: Sergio Garcia dominates wet French Grand Prix
Load comments

About this article

Series Moto3
Event Mugello
Drivers Jason Dupasquier

Trending

1
Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after Mugello crash

6h
2
MotoGP

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics

8h
3
Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

1d
4
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal

2d
5
MotoGP

Marquez: Vinales “right to be angry” after Mugello MotoGP qualifying spat

5h
Latest news
Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after Mugello crash
MOT3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after Mugello crash

6h
Moto3: Sergio Garcia dominates wet French Grand Prix
MOT3

Moto3: Sergio Garcia dominates wet French Grand Prix

May 16, 2021
Jerez Moto3: Acosta chalks up third successive win in chaotic race
MOT3

Jerez Moto3: Acosta chalks up third successive win in chaotic race

May 2, 2021
Moto3 star rookie Acosta has "not normal old-school style’
MOT3

Moto3 star rookie Acosta has "not normal old-school style’

Apr 27, 2021
The “old-school” Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm Plus
MOT3

The “old-school” Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm

Apr 23, 2021

Trending Today

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after Mugello crash
Moto3 Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after Mugello crash

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes reveals video of Bottas Monaco F1 wheel removal

Marquez: Vinales “right to be angry” after Mugello MotoGP qualifying spat
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Vinales “right to be angry” after Mugello MotoGP qualifying spat

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Marko: Wolff ‘should look at his front wings’ amid F1 protest warnings
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Wolff ‘should look at his front wings’ amid F1 protest warnings

Quartararo dedicates Mugello MotoGP pole to Dupasquier
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo dedicates Mugello MotoGP pole to Dupasquier

Latest news

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after Mugello crash
Moto3 Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after Mugello crash

Moto3: Sergio Garcia dominates wet French Grand Prix
Moto3 Moto3

Moto3: Sergio Garcia dominates wet French Grand Prix

Jerez Moto3: Acosta chalks up third successive win in chaotic race
Moto3 Moto3

Jerez Moto3: Acosta chalks up third successive win in chaotic race

Moto3 star rookie Acosta has "not normal old-school style’
Moto3 Moto3

Moto3 star rookie Acosta has "not normal old-school style’

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.