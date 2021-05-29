Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Italian MotoGP: Quartararo beats Bagnaia to fourth consecutive pole Next / Vinales doesn't blame Marquez for Mugello MotoGP Q1 exit
MotoGP / Italian GP News

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics

By:

Yamaha MotoGP boss Massimo Meregalli has slammed Marc Marquez’s tactics against Maverick Vinales in Italian Grand Prix qualifying as “not fair” and hopes for Race Direction intervention.

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics

The Honda rider followed Vinales out of pitlane in both of his runs in the first 15-minute shootout session at Mugello on Saturday afternoon.

Vinales was visibly furious at this, with the Yamaha rider even aborting an outlap to come through pitlane again to try and shake Marquez – only for the Honda man to follow him through.

In need of a lap to try to get into Q2, Vinales had no choice but to push with Marquez behind, with the Honda rider able to top Q1 chasing the Yamaha.

Vinales was set to join him in the second session but made a mistake at the last corner on his final lap and will have to start 13th instead.

Asked about what happened in Q1 following Fabio Quartararo’s Italian GP pole lap, Meregalli told motogp.com: “On the other side of the garage unfortunately… looks like Marc Marquez is getting better and better because he starts to behave as he used to do.

“And I really did something he really should not have to do.

“I don’t want to finish what I would really like to say.

“I hope that maybe Race Direction will decide for something because for me his behaviour was not fair.”

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

This isn’t the first time this season Marquez has copped criticism from a fellow rider for a similar tactic, with Joan Mir calling this “dangerous” during the Portugal weekend.

Commenting on Quartararo’s fourth pole in a row, Meregalli noted the importance of the front row now Yamaha has a front holeshot device, but expects a “really difficult” race.

“The job of Fabio has been super and now I think the outcome of the race will depend on different things,” he added.

“Maybe the managing of the tyre, the temperature, the conditions in general.

“But you know, for us to start on the front row is very important, also with the new front start device I think it will be another little help for us.

“For sure we worked quite well in this side of the garage during this weekend and the tyre degradation.

“I think has been improved session by session.

“I just expect tomorrow will be a really difficult and tough race for everybody. There will be more than one rider fighting for the victory.”

Italian MotoGP: Quartararo beats Bagnaia to fourth consecutive pole

Series MotoGP
Event Italian GP
Author Lewis Duncan

Lewis Duncan
Quartararo dedicates Mugello MotoGP pole to Dupasquier Italian GP
MotoGP

Quartararo dedicates Mugello MotoGP pole to Dupasquier

Marquez: Vinales “right to be angry” after Mugello MotoGP qualifying spat Italian GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Vinales “right to be angry” after Mugello MotoGP qualifying spat

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Plus
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Plus

How Yamaha’s rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021, having stormed to victory at a venue where he last year served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha’s factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend has revealed one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Plus

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021

