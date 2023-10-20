Marquez "cruising" in fast corners in Australia as Honda MotoGP woes continue
Marc Marquez has confessed he spent Friday practice at the Australian Grand Prix "cruising" through Phillip Island's high-speed corners as his struggles aboard the recalcitrant Honda MotoGP bike continue.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marquez was positive about the decision to move the main race of the weekend to Saturday amid the threat of dangerously high winds on Sunday, but conceded that it will be more difficult to go straight into the 27-lap encounter from qualifying.
"It will not change a lot for the sprint, but for the main race it changes more because you have less time to understand the rear tyre," he said. "It will be more of a gamble because we still don’t know the tyre consumption."
