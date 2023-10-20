MotoGP Australian GP: KTM's Binder tops FP2, Bagnaia into Q1
Brad Binder put KTM on top of the timesheets in second practice for this weekend's MotoGP Australian Grand Prix, as championship leader Francesco Bagnaia consigned himself to a place in Q1.
South African rider Binder left it until the very end of the hour-long session on Friday afternoon to set the quickest lap of the day at the picturesque Phillip Island track, a 1m27.993s.
That was just over two tenths shy of last year's pole record set by Jorge Martin, and enough to beat KTM stablemate Jack Miller by 0.148 seconds.
The top spot changed hands multiple times in the closing 15 minutes of the session as riders equipped soft rear tyres to fight for one of the 10 available automatic spots in Q2.
It looked like Pramac Ducati rider Martin, who topped FP1 in the morning, was on course to sweep the day's sessions when he posted a 1m28.249s to go four tenths clear of the field, but he didn't reckon on late improvements by Maverick Vinales and Binder.
Aprilia rider Vinales went fastest on a 1m28.212s with less than four minutes on the clock, but his time at the top was short-lived as Binder became the only rider to break the 1m28s barrier with his quickest time.
Miller then overhauled Vinales to go second at his home venue, with Martin finally demoted to fourth, 0.279s off the pace.
Pol Espargaro made it three KTMs in the top five aboard his Tech3 Gas Gas-branded bike, ahead of a trio of Ducati riders, Marco Bezzecchi (VR46), Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini) and works team rider Enea Bastianini.
Bagging the final two places in Q2 were the second Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro, who briefly went fastest before slipping back in the closing stages, and Martin's Pramac team-mate Johann Zarco.
Bagnaia meanwhile faces the prospect of fighting his way out of Q1 for the second weekend in a row after ending up 11th, albeit almost two tenths slower than Zarco.
Marc Marquez's difficult weekend continued with another crash, as he suffered a low-speed tumble at the same point of the track where he fell in FP1, MG corner.
The Honda rider ended up way down in 16th place, beaten to the honour of being the marque's top representative by Alex Rins, who was a creditable 12th on the LCR machine.
Fabio Quartararo was 17th aboard the best of the Yamahas, with team-mate Franco Morbidelli ending up 22nd and last.
MotoGP Australian Grand Prix - second practice results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Speed Trap
|1
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|25
|
1'27.943
|182.081
|2
|J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|43
|KTM
|27
|
+0.148
1'28.091
|0.148
|181.775
|3
|M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team
|12
|Aprilia
|23
|
+0.269
1'28.212
|0.121
|181.526
|4
|J. Martin Pramac Racing
|89
|Ducati
|26
|
+0.279
1'28.222
|0.010
|181.505
|5
|P. Espargaro Tech 3
|44
|KTM
|24
|
+0.420
1'28.363
|0.141
|181.216
|6
|M. Bezzecchi Team VR46
|72
|Ducati
|27
|
+0.425
1'28.368
|0.005
|181.205
|7
|F. Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing
|49
|Ducati
|27
|
+0.509
1'28.452
|0.084
|181.033
|8
|E. Bastianini Ducati Team
|23
|Ducati
|23
|
+0.510
1'28.453
|0.001
|181.031
|9
|A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team
|41
|Aprilia
|21
|
+0.513
1'28.456
|0.003
|181.025
|10
|J. Zarco Pramac Racing
|5
|Ducati
|25
|
+0.513
1'28.456
|0.000
|181.025
|11
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|1
|Ducati
|25
|
+0.699
1'28.642
|0.186
|180.645
|12
|A. Rins Team LCR
|42
|Honda
|24
|
+0.701
1'28.644
|0.002
|180.641
|13
|A. Fernandez Tech 3
|37
|KTM
|24
|
+0.713
1'28.656
|0.012
|180.617
|14
|R. Fernández RNF Racing
|25
|Aprilia
|27
|
+0.716
1'28.659
|0.003
|180.611
|15
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|26
|
+0.718
1'28.661
|0.002
|180.607
|16
|M. Marquez Repsol Honda Team
|93
|Honda
|22
|
+0.847
1'28.790
|0.129
|180.344
|17
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|27
|
+0.994
1'28.937
|0.147
|180.046
|18
|J. Mir Repsol Honda Team
|36
|Honda
|23
|
+1.064
1'29.007
|0.070
|179.904
|19
|L. Marini Team VR46
|10
|Ducati
|24
|
+1.221
1'29.164
|0.157
|179.588
|20
|M. Oliveira RNF Racing
|88
|Aprilia
|25
|
+1.768
1'29.711
|0.547
|178.493
|21
|T. Nakagami Team LCR
|30
|Honda
|27
|
+1.807
1'29.750
|0.039
|178.415
|22
|F. Morbidelli Yamaha Factory Racing
|21
|Yamaha
|21
|
+1.965
1'29.908
|0.158
|178.102
|View full results
MotoGP Japanese GP: Binder beats lap record in FP2, Marquez and Quartararo crash
MotoGP Japanese GP: Binder beats lap record in FP2, Marquez and Quartararo crash MotoGP Japanese GP: Binder beats lap record in FP2, Marquez and Quartararo crash
Binder “wasn’t looking great” to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race
Binder “wasn’t looking great” to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race Binder “wasn’t looking great” to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race
Why Binder was destined to lead KTM in MotoGP
Why Binder was destined to lead KTM in MotoGP Why Binder was destined to lead KTM in MotoGP
Pedrosa "doesn't miss racing very much" despite starring Misano MotoGP wildcard
Pedrosa "doesn't miss racing very much" despite starring Misano MotoGP wildcard Pedrosa "doesn't miss racing very much" despite starring Misano MotoGP wildcard
KTM’s radical new MotoGP chassis shows the true success of the European marques
KTM’s radical new MotoGP chassis shows the true success of the European marques KTM’s radical new MotoGP chassis shows the true success of the European marques
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects
Latest news
Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying
Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying
Hamilton can ‘feel’ improvement of Mercedes F1 floor upgrade
Hamilton can ‘feel’ improvement of Mercedes F1 floor upgrade Hamilton can ‘feel’ improvement of Mercedes F1 floor upgrade
Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole
Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole
F1 United States GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more
F1 United States GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more F1 United States GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.