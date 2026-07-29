MotoGP plans Austin showcase during F1 US GP
MotoGP's promoter is working on plans to stage a demonstration during Formula 1's United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in October
Atmosphere
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
The long-held dream of many motorsport fans – seeing Formula 1 and MotoGP share the same stage during a single race weekend – may be a step closer to becoming reality.
Autosport understands that Liberty Media, the commercial rights holder of both championships, is exploring the possibility of putting MotoGP machinery on track at the United States Grand Prix, which is scheduled to take place at the Circuit of The Americas at the end of October.
The idea is for MotoGP bikes to complete a number of demonstration laps at some point over the F1 weekend, giving spectators in Austin the opportunity to experience the series up close.
Because the event clashes with the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island – the final edition of the race to be held there under the current agreement – current MotoGP riders would not be available to take part. Instead, the demonstration would feature MotoGP show bikes, fully-operational exhibition machines based on current or previous-specification prototypes.
An early proposal envisaged former riders associated with each manufacturer or team riding the bikes, although those details have yet to be finalised.
MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group (MotoGP SEG), which oversees the championship's commercial and promotional activities, has already opened discussions with the manufacturers to gauge their willingness to participate in what is viewed as an important marketing initiative within MotoGP's strategy to expand its presence in the United States.
Race start
Photo by: MotoGP
One issue that still needs to be resolved is who will cover the logistical costs of transporting the bikes and the personnel required to run them.
Until now, most teams have relied on road bikes dressed in MotoGP liveries for promotional appearances. However, the new agreements signed between the championship promoter and the teams include a commitment for each participant to maintain fully operational MotoGP prototypes that can be used for exhibition events such as this.
While MotoGP SEG and the manufacturers are still discussing the finer details, both sides view the proposal as an attractive opportunity to help grow MotoGP's fanbase in one of its key target markets.
Since Liberty Media completed its acquisition of Dorna, many within the paddock have speculated about the possibility of bringing F1 and MotoGP together during the same event.
Autosport understands that such conversations have taken place at executive level, although there are currently no concrete plans to hold a combined F1 and MotoGP grand prix in the near future.
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