Subscribe
MotoGP Australian GP
Practice report

MotoGP Australian GP: Martin fastest, Marquez crashes in FP1

Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martin topped first practice for this weekend's MotoGP Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island, as Marc Marquez suffered a crash.

Jamie Klein
Author Jamie Klein
Updated
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Martin, who comes to Australia 18 points adrift of title rival Francesco Bagnaia after his crash in Indonesia last weekend, set the pace in Friday morning's opening 45-minute session with a best time of 1m29.039s.

The Spanish rider commanded the timesheets for almost the entire session, becoming the first man to break the 90-second barrier with a 1m29.882s that remained unbeaten until the final few minutes.

Aprilia man Maverick Vinales, second to Bagnaia in Indonesia, briefly surpassed Martin's benchmark with a 1m29.777s with three minutes left on the clock.

But Martin responded almost immediately by lowering his best to a 1m29.266s before posting a 1m29.039s to lead the field by a staggering seven tenths of a second.

Vinales was demoted to third in the closing stages by Tech3 Gas Gas rookie Augusto Fernandez, who set a 1m29.759s at the very end of the session to beat Vinales by just 0.018s.

Brad Binder was fourth-fastest aboard his KTM on a 1m30.285s, while Martin's Pramac team-mate Johann Zarco was fifth with his best effort of 1m30.311s.

Two more satellite Ducati riders, Marco Bezzecchi (VR46) and Alex Marquez (Gresini), set identical times of 1m30.434s to end up sixth and seventh, with Bezzecchi classified ahead by virtue of setting his time earlier, ahead of local hero Jack Miller (KTM) in eighth.

Best of the works Ducatis was Enea Bastianini, in only his second weekend back from his lengthy layoff period, in ninth with championship leader Bagnaia a subdued 11th after missing his braking point and running into the escape road at Miller Corner (Turn 4).

Honda rider Marquez was among the pacesetters in the early stages of the session until he suffered a lowside crash at the slow MG right-hander after just over 10 minutes of running.

The six-time premier class champion returned to action soon after but failed to improve his time, ending up 12th and 1.5s slower than Martin, albeit best of the Honda contingent.

LCR Honda rider Alex Rins suffered a crash of his own at Siberia on his way to 14th.

Yamaha pair Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli were only 18th- and 19th-fastest, both nearly two seconds off the pace, while Joan Mir was a lowly 20th on his works Honda.

MotoGP Australian Grand Prix - first practice results:

         
Driver Info
   
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain J. Martin Pramac Racing 89 Ducati 19

1'29.039

179.840
2 Spain A. Fernandez Tech 3 37 KTM 20

+0.720

1'29.759

0.720 178.397
3 Spain M. Viñales Aprilia Racing Team 12 Aprilia 21

+0.738

1'29.777

0.018 178.361
4 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 22

+1.246

1'30.285

0.508 177.358
5 France J. Zarco Pramac Racing 5 Ducati 20

+1.272

1'30.311

0.026 177.307
6 Italy M. Bezzecchi Team VR46 72 Ducati 20

+1.395

1'30.434

0.123 177.066
7 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 21

+1.395

1'30.434

0.000 177.066
8 Australia J. Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 43 KTM 21

+1.414

1'30.453

0.019 177.028
9 Italy E. Bastianini Ducati Team 23 Ducati 19

+1.425

1'30.464

0.011 177.007
10 Spain A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team 41 Aprilia 21

+1.441

1'30.480

0.016 176.976
11 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 1 Ducati 19

+1.479

1'30.518

0.038 176.901
12 Spain M. Marquez Repsol Honda Team 93 Honda 18

+1.575

1'30.614

0.096 176.714
13 Spain P. Espargaro Tech 3 44 KTM 19

+1.636

1'30.675

0.061 176.595
14 Spain A. Rins Team LCR 42 Honda 17

+1.639

1'30.678

0.003 176.589
15 Spain R. Fernández RNF Racing 25 Aprilia 19

+1.714

1'30.753

0.075 176.443
16 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing 49 Ducati 18

+1.780

1'30.819

0.066 176.315
17 Japan T. Nakagami Team LCR 30 Honda 22

+1.795

1'30.834

0.015 176.286
18 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 20

+1.819

1'30.858

0.024 176.239
19 Italy F. Morbidelli Yamaha Factory Racing 21 Yamaha 16

+1.901

1'30.940

0.082 176.080
20 Spain J. Mir Repsol Honda Team 36 Honda 19

+1.933

1'30.972

0.032 176.018
21 Portugal M. Oliveira RNF Racing 88 Aprilia 19

+2.124

1'31.163

0.191 175.650
22 Italy L. Marini Team VR46 10 Ducati 19

+2.293

1'31.332

0.169 175.325
View full results
shares
comments
Previous article Espargaro: MotoGP must improve contract respect between teams and riders
Jamie Klein
More
Jamie Klein
Marquez "cruising" in fast corners in Australia as Honda MotoGP woes continue

Marquez "cruising" in fast corners in Australia as Honda MotoGP woes continue

MotoGP
Australian GP

Marquez "cruising" in fast corners in Australia as Honda MotoGP woes continue Marquez "cruising" in fast corners in Australia as Honda MotoGP woes continue

MotoGP Australian GP: KTM's Binder tops FP2, Bagnaia into Q1

MotoGP Australian GP: KTM's Binder tops FP2, Bagnaia into Q1

MotoGP
Australian GP

MotoGP Australian GP: KTM's Binder tops FP2, Bagnaia into Q1 MotoGP Australian GP: KTM's Binder tops FP2, Bagnaia into Q1

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Jorge Martin
More
Jorge Martin
Why the Australian GP will define the race to the 2023 MotoGP title

Why the Australian GP will define the race to the 2023 MotoGP title

MotoGP
Indonesian GP

Why the Australian GP will define the race to the 2023 MotoGP title Why the Australian GP will define the race to the 2023 MotoGP title

Marquez ‘betting’ on Martin for the 2023 MotoGP title

Marquez ‘betting’ on Martin for the 2023 MotoGP title

MotoGP
Indonesian GP

Marquez ‘betting’ on Martin for the 2023 MotoGP title Marquez ‘betting’ on Martin for the 2023 MotoGP title

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
French GP

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Pramac Racing
More
Pramac Racing
MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin wins shortened race to narrow Bagnaia's points lead

MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin wins shortened race to narrow Bagnaia's points lead

MotoGP
Japanese GP

MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin wins shortened race to narrow Bagnaia's points lead MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin wins shortened race to narrow Bagnaia's points lead

MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin cuts Bagnaia's points lead with sprint win

MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin cuts Bagnaia's points lead with sprint win

MotoGP
Japanese GP

MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin cuts Bagnaia's points lead with sprint win MotoGP Japanese GP: Martin cuts Bagnaia's points lead with sprint win

Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?

Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Qatar GP

Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader? Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?

Latest news

Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying

Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying

Hamilton can ‘feel’ improvement of Mercedes F1 floor upgrade

Hamilton can ‘feel’ improvement of Mercedes F1 floor upgrade

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Hamilton can ‘feel’ improvement of Mercedes F1 floor upgrade Hamilton can ‘feel’ improvement of Mercedes F1 floor upgrade

Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole

Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole

F1 United States GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 United States GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

F1 United States GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more F1 United States GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe