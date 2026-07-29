Kay keeps two-wins advantage with Elan spirit in Autosport National Rankings

Connor Kay has kept his two-wins advantage at the top of the Autosport National Rankings table, but new faces are moving in to challenge him.

Kay continued his 2026 winning spree last weekend at the BRDC Classic event at Silverstone, where a class victory in the Pre 66 GT race at the wheel of his Lotus Elan 26R moved his Rankings total up to 13.

Thanks to his efforts in the Lotus, as well as an MG Midget and TVR Tuscan, historics ace Kay has spent much of the season on top of the table, but it could get close over the remainder of the year.

Legends racers often populate the upper echelons of the table, but until last weekend no one had really put together a dominant run, with the victories fairly evenly shared.

Then came Snetterton’s festival of Americana, where Chris Needham took an extraordinary run of five victories from the six races to move on to 11 for the season – and up 37 positions in the Rankings to second.

Chris Needham Photo by: Richard Styles

The Autosport National Rankings is based on the simple format of totalling each driver’s victories in car races in the UK and Ireland across the season, with each race counting equally.

And it’s another busy week on this occasion. Apart from Kay, there was a further historics ace in high-climbing Rankings action at the Silverstone event. Callum Grant was already 10th thanks to his efforts in old Formula Ford 1600 and Formula Atlantic machinery, and last weekend added double Formula Junior glory to his tally with a Merlyn Mk5/7, thereby hoisting himself from 10th to third in the table.

Grant is now on 10 wins – the same as Junior Saloons racer Ollie Smith, who wasn’t in action last weekend and drops from second to fourth.

The Modi-5 Cup for Mazda MX-5s was in action at Kirkistown and, for a change, Craig Ewing won only one of the two races, inching him up one spot in the Rankings to fifth.

At Snetterton, George Line was victorious in two of the three Monoposto races, and he has risen seven places to sixth.

Oulton Park hosted the 750MC, with Lewis Barker and his Honda Civic taking both Hot Hatch races to scoot up 22 places to 15th, while Gilbert Yates took his usual brace of Ferrari Challenge UK wins at Brands Hatch to rise 28 positions to 16th.

Autosport National Driver Rankings

Pos Driver Car(s) Overall Class Total 1 Connor Kay Lotus Elan 26R / MG Midget / TVR Tuscan 8 5 13 2 Chris Needham Legends Ford Coupe 11 0 11 3 Callum Grant Merlyn Mk20A / Merlyn Mk5/7 / Van Diemen / March 79B 10 0 10 4 Ollie Smith Citroen Saxo VTR 10 0 10 5 Craig Ewing Mazda MX-5 Mk1 9 1 10 6 George Line Dallara F308 9 0 9 7 Matt Higginson Jedi Mk6/7 9 0 9 8 Aaron Thompson SHP Pickup 9 0 9 9 William Antrobus Ginetta G56 GTP / Mazda MX-5 Mk3 8 1 9 10 Jacob Heap Mini Cooper 0 9 9 11 Dara McInerney Ford Fiesta Zetec S 8 0 8 12 Jordan Pimley Mazda MX-5 Mk1 8 0 8 13 Oli Willmott Mini Cooper S 8 0 8 14 Ben Glasswell Reynard SF77 8 0 8 15 Lewis Barker Honda Civic Type R 8 0 8 16 Gilbert Yates Ferrari 296 Challenge 8 0 8 17 Jim Larkham Radical PR6 8 0 8 18 Michael Saunders TVR Tuscan Challenge 7 1 8 19 Peter Keen BMW 116i 3 5 8 20 Warren Allen Porsche Cayman S 7 0 7 21 Ash Sutton Ford Focus Titanium 7 0 7 22 Aaron Cooke Legends Ford Coupe 7 0 7 23 Dan Polley WEV Vee 7 0 7 24 Eddie Mawer Locost Ma7da 7 0 7 25 Jake McAleer Porsche 997S 7 0 7 26 Luke Cooper Swift SC20 / Swift SC92F 7 0 7 27 James Hughes Austin-Healey Sprite / Austin-Healey Lenham Sprite / Lotus Elan 26R 5 2 7 28 Anton Landon Cyana Mk2 5 2 7 29 Jamie Ellwood Caterham 7 Sigma 135 4 3 7 30 Shaun Traynor Toyota MR2 Mk2 / Toyota MR2 Roadster 3 4 7 31 Luis Beilicke Ginetta G56 GTA 3 4 7 32 Jack Ashton Rover Metro 100 2 5 7 33 Alistair May Citroen C1 6 0 6 34 Alex Ames Brabham BT6 / Van Diemen / Jaguar E-type Lightweight 6 0 6 35 Lewis Goff Ginetta G40 Junior Evo 6 0 6 36 Tom Gadd Van Diemen RF81 6 0 6 37 Brian Thornton Caterham 7 270R 6 0 6 38 Michael Gibbins MCR S2n 6 0 6 39 Adam Sparrow Mazda MX-5 Mk1 6 0 6 40 Ali Topley Ford Focus Cup ST300 6 0 6 41 Corey Webber Honda Civic 6 0 6 42 Joe Marshall Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport 6 0 6 43 Richard Davies Caterham 7 Roadsport 6 0 6 44 Tyler Read Legends Ford Coupe 6 0 6 45 Michelle Hayward Phantom P82TR 6 0 6 46 Ethan Hall Porsche Boxster S 986 6 0 6 47 Bob Barron Honda Civic EG 6 0 6 48 Neven Kirkpatrick Classic Mini 1275 6 0 6 49 Richard Kearney Sheane FS01 6 0 6 50 Simon Hill Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk5 6 0 6

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class, except: when the race is part of a multi-stage event where six or more have taken part in earlier heats that feed into a semi-final or final; when multiple championships are merged in the same race, the ‘overall’ winner from the slower championship can count a class win as long as that championship has at least 10 starters across all classes. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included, not those divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or pro-am classes). Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.