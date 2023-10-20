Subscribe
MotoGP Australian GP
News

MotoGP moves Australian GP main race to Saturday amid wind threat

MotoGP is bringing forward the Australian Grand Prix to Saturday, with heavy wind expected to hit Phillip Island later in the weekend. 

Oriol Puigdemont
Author Oriol Puigdemont
Updated
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

The schedule change will see the sprint race being moved to Sunday, should it take place at all due to poor weather.

Saturday will be the busiest day of all as per the new schedule, which was officially announced by Dorna in a press conference after Friday practice, with qualifying taking place early during the morning as originally planned before the main 27-lap race itself in the afternoon.

Read Also:

While Friday’s running took place normally as scheduled with the sun shining in the sky, the weather is expected to get progressively worse as the weekend approaches.

Conditions will be much worse on Saturday, while the current forecast suggests wind gusts exceeding 80km/h on Sunday, when the grand prix was originally scheduled.

This has left Dorna with no option but to move the main race on Saturday to have the best possible chance of running it safely.

Qualifying on Saturday will now take place at 12:50am BST, with final practice beginning at 12:10am BST. 

The grand prix on Saturday will get under way at 5:10am BST, while the sprint is scheduled to run at 4am BST on Sunday - weather permitting. 

 

Several riders have backed up the plan to hold the grand prix on Saturday, including Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro.

Speaking before the official announcement he said, he said: “Since yesterday there were many rumours that the long race would take place tomorrow. We will see what happens in the end. I think it's a smart change."

Honda’s Joan Mir added: “It is clear that if that happens, we will not be able to race.”

This isn't the first time Phillip Island rounds have had wind disruption. In 2019, strong winds forced qualifying to be postponed to Sunday morning. 

shares
comments
Previous article MotoGP Australian GP: KTM's Binder tops FP2, Bagnaia into Q1
Next article Marquez "cruising" in fast corners in Australia as Honda MotoGP woes continue
Oriol Puigdemont
More
Oriol Puigdemont
Why the Australian GP will define the race to the 2023 MotoGP title

Why the Australian GP will define the race to the 2023 MotoGP title

MotoGP
Indonesian GP

Why the Australian GP will define the race to the 2023 MotoGP title Why the Australian GP will define the race to the 2023 MotoGP title

MotoGP riders’ association in the works, Guintoli set to lead it

MotoGP riders’ association in the works, Guintoli set to lead it

MotoGP
Indonesian GP

MotoGP riders’ association in the works, Guintoli set to lead it MotoGP riders’ association in the works, Guintoli set to lead it

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Latest news

Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying

Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying Verstappen explains cause of track limits breach in F1 US GP qualifying

Hamilton can ‘feel’ improvement of Mercedes F1 floor upgrade

Hamilton can ‘feel’ improvement of Mercedes F1 floor upgrade

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Hamilton can ‘feel’ improvement of Mercedes F1 floor upgrade Hamilton can ‘feel’ improvement of Mercedes F1 floor upgrade

Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole

Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole Norris: F1 US GP front row unexpected but I should have grabbed pole

F1 United States GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 United States GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

F1 United States GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more F1 United States GP sprint qualifying and race - Start time, how to watch & more

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe