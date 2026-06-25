Aprilia boss details why he chose Bagnaia for MotoGP 850cc era

Aprilia has officially announced it signed Francesco Bagnaia on a four-year deal to replace Jorge Martin, who is poised to move to Yamaha in 2027.

With Bagnaia's arrival next year, Aprilia will have an all-Italian line-up in 2027, with Marco Bezzecchi already committed to the team for the long term.

With three-time world champion Bagnaia, Aprilia boss Massimo Rivola saw a major opportunity, and did not hesitate for a second to seize it.

This means that VR46 graduates Bagnaia and Bezzecchi will not only continue training together but will also defend the same brand and colours in the premier class from next year.

In an interview with Autosport sister site it.motorsport.com, Rivola explained why Aprilia chose Bagnaia as Bezzecchi's team-mate for 2027.

“Having a multiple world champion is certainly an opportunity," he said. "The fact that he chose us is definitely a source of motivation, and the fact that he trains every day with Marco is also a sign of the trust he has in us, seeing what Marco has achieved.

"I think that in [Bagnaia's] mind he may be saying: 'if they managed to take Marco to such a high level, they’ll be able to do the same with me'. It’s great that this message exists. Moreover, having two Italians, being truly exceptional, and being able to proudly display our flag on a black motorcycle is a huge motivation."

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Michal Cizek / AFP via Getty Images

Aprilia has already completed several seasons with two top-level riders, so Rivola has no concerns about pairing two top figures in the team, insisting it is better to have two superstars than two riders who may get along well but are slower on track.

“How two roosters in the same hen house will get along, we’ll see. I prefer working with champions, with thoroughbred horses rather than donkeys," Rivola said.

"That said, we’ve honestly already had thoroughbreds because our experience with Martin showed us a rider with incredible explosiveness — perhaps even too much, to the point that he couldn’t fully manage the excitement of joining us as a world champion.

“There is great motivation. We have a huge challenge ahead of us. I also believe Pecco has shown courage because, beyond the VR46 factor and the daily training battles with Bezzecchi, there is also a desire for redemption within him. I think that if he chose us, it’s because he believes he can beat those who — I'm not saying rejected him — but preferred other riders over him, despite the fact that he was the rider who brought them the world championship back.

"He also gave up higher salaries that the Japanese manufacturers were offering. So, welcome aboard. It will be an opportunity for us, and I have no doubt we’ll make the most of it.”

Aprilia’s ability to revive riders: Can it do the same with Bagnaia?

The opportunity to speak with Rivola was too good to pass up without reflecting on what Aprilia has managed to achieve over the years — and what it will now be asked to do with Bagnaia as well: helping a talented rider regain his best form during a difficult period.

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati

“Look at Maverick [Vinales]’s example," Rivola said. "It was incredible. A rider who completely lost it at his previous team [Yamaha] ended up winning — and winning brilliantly — a fantastic race in Austin, which remains one of the best things we’ve seen in recent years. Bezzecchi has also made tremendous progress."

Aprilia and Martin haven't enjoyed the best of relationship at times. In the middle of last year, he tried to extricate himself from his contract at Aprilia while he was sidelined by injury.

The Spaniard eventually agreed to see out his deal and has bounced back strongly on track, dominating the French GP weekend to thrust himself firmly into title contention.

“Look at Martin as well: he arrived at Aprilia as a world champion, but after going through a season like the one he’s had, seeing him regain that confidence without denying what may have been an instinctive reaction on his part — which was entirely understandable and justified, considering the association his mind could have made between us, our bike, and the pain he was going through — seeing him like this today is very encouraging," Rivola said.

"Let’s say that, so far, we’ve done a pretty good job with riders. The hardest part, however, is still ahead of us this year.”