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Bagnaia undergoes successful arm surgery, targets MotoGP return at Silverstone

Bagnaia used MotoGP's summer break to undergo surgery on his right forearm, Ducati announced on Wednesday

Rubén Carballo Rosa
Published:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

 Ducati has revealed that Francesco Bagnaia underwent successful surgery on his right forearm on Wednesday, with the Italian aiming to return for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The two-time MotoGP champion attended an event in Rome on Tuesday, where he was named a sporting ambassador by Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs alongside several other leading Italian motorcycle racers.

Just a day later, the Ducati rider underwent surgery at the Orthopaedic Clinic of the University Hospital in Modena.

Although Ducati did not specify the nature of the condition, Motorsport.com understands that Bagnaia was treated for compartment syndrome, a common forearm issue among MotoGP riders caused by the intense physical demands of riding.

Bagnaia will now use the championship's three-week summer break to recover, with the aim of returning for the British GP at Silverstone on 7-9 August. His participation, however, will depend on the progress of his rehabilitation.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Foto de: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

"This afternoon, Francesco Bagnaia underwent successful endoscopic fasciotomy surgery on his right forearm," Ducati said in a statement.

"The operation, performed by the medical team led by Professor Luigi Tarallo at the Orthopaedic Clinic of the Policlinico di Modena, directed by Professor Fabio Catani, was completed successfully and without complications.

"Taking advantage of the MotoGP summer break, the Ducati Lenovo Team rider will now begin his scheduled recovery and rehabilitation. Pending his post-operative progress, the goal is to return to the track for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone from August 7th to 9th."

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