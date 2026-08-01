Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
WRC Rally Finland

WRC Finland: Ogier suffers heavy crash

Sebastien Ogier and co-driver Julien Ingrassia crashed from the lead in Stage 17 which prompted officials to red flag the stage

Tom Howard
Tom Howard
Edited:
Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

World Rally Championship organisers have red flagged stage 17 at Rally Finland after Sebastien Ogier suffered a high-speed crash from the lead.

The reigning world champion and co-driver Julien Ingrassia were heading towards the end of stage 17 when their Toyota GR Yaris Rally 1 car fired off the road at speed. The car was pitched into a series of rolls heading towards the trees.

Toyota has confirmed that Ogier and Ingrassia exited the car unassisted and are conscious, but will be transported to hospital for further checks.

"Both driver and co-driver were able to get out of the car unassisted. They are both conscious and generally OK, and will be transported to hospital for further checks. The team will provide further updates in due course," read a statement from the Toyota Gazoo Racing.

A statement from the FIA added: "During SS17 ‘Västilä’ at WRC Rally Finland, the crew of car #1, Sébastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia, were involved in a high-impact accident.

“Both crew members received immediate medical attention at the scene. The driver will be airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital, while the co-driver will be transported by ambulance for further examination.”

Sebastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Sebastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Ogier had been leading the rally by 20.9s from Toyota team-mate Sami Pajari.

Toyota deputy team principal Juha Kankkunen has spoken to Rally.Tv offering an update on Ogier and Ingrassia after their SS17 crash.

"We contacted them and we spoke with them, Seb was more shocked than anything else, nothing broken,” he said. “They are in the helicopter on the way to hospital to be checked out, which is important after this kind of accident. 

"I don’t know what was the reason for it, [if there] was anything technical or anything like that. He didn't need to push very hard anyway, so something happened, we will sort it out later.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article WRC Finland: Evans rolls out of victory fight with Ogier

Top Comments
More from
Tom Howard

WRC Finland: Evans rolls out of victory fight with Ogier

WRC
WRC
Rally Finland
WRC Finland: Evans rolls out of victory fight with Ogier

WRC Finland: Ogier in command after torrential rain shakes up order

WRC
WRC
Rally Finland
WRC Finland: Ogier in command after torrential rain shakes up order

Is the 2026 WRC title fight the most unpredictable in a generation?

WRC
WRC
Rally Estonia
Is the 2026 WRC title fight the most unpredictable in a generation?
More from
Sébastien Ogier

WRC Rally Finland: Ogier claims lead after incident-packed morning

WRC
WRC
Rally Finland
WRC Rally Finland: Ogier claims lead after incident-packed morning

Ogier’s co-driver ready to “honour” seat after last minute WRC call up

WRC
WRC
Rally Finland
Ogier’s co-driver ready to “honour” seat after last minute WRC call up

How a record 10th WRC title bid was reignited after Ogier vs Neuville epic

WRC
WRC
Rally Greece
How a record 10th WRC title bid was reignited after Ogier vs Neuville epic
More from
Toyota Racing

Ogier to reunite with WRC champion co-driver for Rally Finland

WRC
WRC
Rally Finland
Ogier to reunite with WRC champion co-driver for Rally Finland

How Estonia crowned Pajari as the WRC’s new flying Finn

WRC
WRC
Rally Estonia
How Estonia crowned Pajari as the WRC’s new flying Finn

The important lesson Solberg put into practice in Estonia

WRC
WRC
Rally Estonia
The important lesson Solberg put into practice in Estonia

Latest news

WRC Finland: Ogier suffers heavy crash

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Finland
WRC Finland: Ogier suffers heavy crash

You Ask The Questions: Esteban Ocon

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
You Ask The Questions: Esteban Ocon

WRC Finland: Evans rolls out of victory fight with Ogier

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Finland
WRC Finland: Evans rolls out of victory fight with Ogier

Supercars Perth: Payne builds championship lead with near-perfect day

Supercars
SUP Supercars
Perth Super 440
Supercars Perth: Payne builds championship lead with near-perfect day