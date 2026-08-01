WRC Finland: Ogier suffers heavy crash
Sebastien Ogier and co-driver Julien Ingrassia crashed from the lead in Stage 17 which prompted officials to red flag the stage
World Rally Championship organisers have red flagged stage 17 at Rally Finland after Sebastien Ogier suffered a high-speed crash from the lead.
The reigning world champion and co-driver Julien Ingrassia were heading towards the end of stage 17 when their Toyota GR Yaris Rally 1 car fired off the road at speed. The car was pitched into a series of rolls heading towards the trees.
Toyota has confirmed that Ogier and Ingrassia exited the car unassisted and are conscious, but will be transported to hospital for further checks.
"Both driver and co-driver were able to get out of the car unassisted. They are both conscious and generally OK, and will be transported to hospital for further checks. The team will provide further updates in due course," read a statement from the Toyota Gazoo Racing.
A statement from the FIA added: "During SS17 ‘Västilä’ at WRC Rally Finland, the crew of car #1, Sébastien Ogier and Julien Ingrassia, were involved in a high-impact accident.
“Both crew members received immediate medical attention at the scene. The driver will be airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital, while the co-driver will be transported by ambulance for further examination.”
Sebastien Ogier, Vincent Landais, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
Photo by: Toyota Racing
Ogier had been leading the rally by 20.9s from Toyota team-mate Sami Pajari.
Toyota deputy team principal Juha Kankkunen has spoken to Rally.Tv offering an update on Ogier and Ingrassia after their SS17 crash.
"We contacted them and we spoke with them, Seb was more shocked than anything else, nothing broken,” he said. “They are in the helicopter on the way to hospital to be checked out, which is important after this kind of accident.
"I don’t know what was the reason for it, [if there] was anything technical or anything like that. He didn't need to push very hard anyway, so something happened, we will sort it out later.”
Share Or Save This Story
WRC Rally Finland: Ogier claims lead after incident-packed morning
Ogier’s co-driver ready to “honour” seat after last minute WRC call up
How a record 10th WRC title bid was reignited after Ogier vs Neuville epic
Ogier to reunite with WRC champion co-driver for Rally Finland
How Estonia crowned Pajari as the WRC’s new flying Finn
The important lesson Solberg put into practice in Estonia
Latest news
WRC Finland: Ogier suffers heavy crash
You Ask The Questions: Esteban Ocon
WRC Finland: Evans rolls out of victory fight with Ogier
Supercars Perth: Payne builds championship lead with near-perfect day
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments